ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

SFPD: Person arrested has monkeypox, in isolation

By John Ferrannini
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vdn3r_0hJNBgI100

SAN FRANCISCO ( KRON ) – A person who came into police custody Sunday tested positive for monkeypox, according to the San Francisco Sheriff’s Department, which operates jails for the consolidated city and county.

A spokesperson confirmed the news to KRON4 on Monday; it comes after a person arrested Aug. 6 who was suspected of having monkeypox tested negative .

The person “tested positive for monkeypox prior to arriving at booking,” the spokesperson stated. “There have been no exposures within jail population. This person, and any other person with a suspected or confirmed case of monkeypox, will be housed in isolation according to the Department of Public Health quarantine recommendations.

“This case was not acquired in the jail and there are currently no other known cases among the jail population,” the statement concludes.

This is where to get a monkeypox shot

Some other jurisdictions, such as Cook County, Illinois and Maricopa County, Arizona (the locations of Chicago and Phoenix, respectively), have also reported cases in jails as well. According to United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines published Aug. 4 on how to prevent monkeypox in congregate living situations, such as jails, health care providers should:

  • “Provide clear information to staff, volunteers and residents about monkeypox prevention, including including the potential for transmission through close, sustained physical contact, including sexual activity,
  • provide prevention guidance including considerations for safer sex, [and]
  • keep messages fact-based to avoid introducing stigma when communicating about monkeypox.”

The infected person should be isolated, the CDC guidelines state, and the area they are isolated should be cleaned and disinfected often.

KRON ON is streaming live

What are the symptoms of monkeypox?

Symptoms of monkeypox include onset of flu-like symptoms and distinctive rashes or sores that could look like pimples or blisters. United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention statistics show the most commonly-reported symptoms are rash (99%), malaise (70%) and fever (64%).

The CDC stated August 6 that the most common places where rashes have been reported in this outbreak are genitals (46% of cases), arms (40%), face (38%) and legs (37%).

While the red, flat spots which become bumps can be anywhere on the body, they are most likely in the current outbreak to affect the genital or rectal areas, or the fingers, mouth or eyes. The spots become bumps, which break and crust over into a scab. They may be itchy, but not necessarily.

Further, some people only get one or some of these symptoms; it is possible to have a fever but never a rash, or have these symptoms sequentially and not concurrently.

What is the monkeypox vaccine?

The monkeypox virus is in the orthopoxvirus family alongside smallpox, for which routine vaccination in the U.S. ended in 1972 after the disease was declared eradicated here. Jynneos, a vaccine approved for both smallpox and monkeypox, is at least 85% effective against monkeypox, though its effectiveness reduces over time.

Why 100 million vaccines aren’t being used for monkeypox

Getting the vaccine within 14 days of exposure can prevent or mitigate disease risk, as the incubation period can be weeks.

Healthcare providers should test for other infections with similar symptoms, such as syphilis. Tests for monkeypox are confirmed at specialized labs.

Side-effects of the vaccine could include redness, pain or swelling at the injection site, muscle pain, headache, fatigue and nausea.

Who can get a monkeypox infection?

According to CDC statistics released August 6, 99% of cases were in men, and 94% of cases were in men who reported having sex with men. Among those cases, the majority had reported multiple sexual partners in the prior three weeks. A total of ten U.S. cases have been reported in women, according to the CDC, and as of August 3 two pediatric cases have been confirmed. The virus is spread through close skin-on-skin contact and an adviser on sexually transmitted infections with the World Health Organization stated experts have not determined whether it is a sexually transmitted infection per se, though it is “clearly transmitted during sex.”

However, Noel Sanchez of the San Francisco Department of Public Health cautioned that anyone could become infected with the monkeypox virus, and that it doesn’t necessarily require sexual contact to contract it.

“SFDPH takes monkeypox seriously,” Sanchez stated. “While most cases resolve on their own without pills or treatment, monkeypox can be serious. We are trying to contain outbreaks and reduce transmission to avoid the virus spreading to more people and potentially becoming endemic. To that end, we are doing education and outreach to communities most at risk; tracking monkeypox cases; distributing and administering vaccines as a preventative measure to people at high risk because of an exposure; and supporting testing and clinical guidance to providers, among other efforts.”

Sanchez advises people to cover exposed skin in crowds, avoid sharing bedding and clothing, talk with close physical and sexual contacts about health, rashes and sores, and be aware of symptoms.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

Santa Cruz serial killer Herbert Mullin dies

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) — Herbert W. Mullin, a serial killer who confessed to murdering 13 victims in the early 1970s, died Thursday while in state custody. Mullin, 75, likely died from natural causes, California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation officials said. At the time of his death, Mullin was incarcerated in Stockton, Calif. at […]
SANTA CRUZ, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Vaccines
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
State
Illinois State
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Crime & Safety
State
Arizona State
San Francisco, CA
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
California Vaccines
Local
California Crime & Safety
KRON4 News

Elizabeth Holmes’ victims could impact her prison sentence

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Sentencing day is looming for a former Silicon Valley biotech star, Elizabeth Holmes, and her Theranos business partner, Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani. U.S. District Judge Edward Davila will hand down Holmes’ sentence at her October 17 sentencing hearing, followed by Balwani’s November 15 sentencing hearing. Judge Davila will take victim impact […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Parole granted to last 1976 California school bus hijacker

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The last of three men convicted of hijacking a school bus full of California children for an attempted $5 million ransom in 1976 — in what a prosecutor called “the largest mass kidnapping in U.S. history” — is being released by the state’s parole board. Gov. Gavin Newsom asked the board […]
CHOWCHILLA, CA
KRON4 News

Flu shots now available at CVS

Calif., (KRON) – It’s that time again: the beginning of flu season. Flu shots are now available at CVS Pharmacies. This year, CVS says it will be easier for families to get vaccinated against COVID-19 during the same visit. Flu shots are available at CVS Pharmacy and MinuteClinics across the country, including here in the […]
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sfpd#Cdc#Volunteers#Monkeypox Virus
KRON4 News

Beware: Credit card skimmers discovered throughout Bay Area

BROADMOOR (KRON) – Within just the past day there’ve been at least two reports of skimmers being found on Bay Area credit and debit card readers, adding to a number of similar incidents in recent months. In Broadmoor, a tiny community in San Mateo County surrounded entirely by Daly City, police found a skimmer had […]
BROADMOOR, CA
KRON4 News

East Bay fighting aggressive invasive mosquito species

MARTINEZ (KRON) – Contra Costa County has identified its first group of invasive mosquito species. The Contra Costa County Mosquito and Vector Control District is now doing surveillance and treatment in the area where the mosquitos were found in Martinez to make sure they are eliminated before becoming widespread. Officials say these mosquitoes are very […]
MARTINEZ, CA
KRON4 News

What’s behind the increase in missing girls?

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — A missing 12-year-old girl from Antioch has been found safe, according to Antioch police. She is just the latest young person reported missing.  If it seems like there has been an increase in reports of missing girls, an expert in the field says that it is not your imagination. There appears […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KRON4 News

Bomb squad investigates grenade found in Palo Alto home

PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities investigated a military shell and grenade found inside a Palo Alto residence, police announced Thursday in a tweet. The 2300 block of South Court was closed for three hours Thursday afternoon. The Palo Alto Police Department was waiting for the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Bomb Squad to arrive. When […]
PALO ALTO, CA
KRON4 News

Hit-and-run suspect charged after injuring cyclist in Pinole

MARTINEZ, Calif. (KRON) – 73-year-old Joseph Kish from Orinda was charged on Friday for a felony hit-and-run crash that injured a 41-year-old cyclist from Oakland, the Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office said in a press release. The incident took place on July 25 at approximately 5:07pm in Pinole.  Kish was driving on Appian Way in […]
PINOLE, CA
KRON4 News

Three Richmond armed robberies possibly connected

RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — Three robberies that happened in Richmond Tuesday may have been done by the same subject, the Richmond Police Department said. In all three instances, the suspect pointed a gun at a victim. The first incident happened near the Hilltop Mall. The victim told police that after making a deposit at a […]
RICHMOND, CA
KRON4 News

Caltrans blocked from clearing San Rafael encampment

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KRON) – A federal judge on Friday blocked Caltrans from clearing out an encampment in San Rafael, as stated in a press release from Governor Gavin Newsom. The city-sanctioned homeless encampment is located under Highway 101 in central San Rafael. A federal judge on the United States District Court for the Northern […]
SAN RAFAEL, CA
KRON4 News

Man injured in mid-Market shooting in SF Tuesday

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — A shooting in San Francisco’s Mid-Market area left a 45-year-old man injured Tuesday morning, according to police. The shooting was reported around 6:20 a.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of Market Street between Sixth and Seventh streets. A suspect approached the victim and fired a handgun at him. The victim was […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

3 arrested in connection to San Bruno catalytic converter theft

SAN BRUNO, Calif. (KRON) — Three suspects were arrested in connection to a catalytic converter theft early Friday morning, the San Bruno Police Department announced in a social media post. A 28-year-old Oakland man, 22-year-old Redwood City man and another 23-year-old man whose residence was not known were booked into San Mateo County Jail. The […]
SAN BRUNO, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

37K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy