RHINELANDER, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – The Rhinelander Area Food Pantry is seeing an increased need for food. Associate Executive Director Courtney Smith says during the pandemic a lot of federal programs were put into place. Those programs allowed people to get support outside the pantry. Smith says the problem is a lot of those programs are now ending. “We’re actually seeing an uptick now as our customers fade out of those programs that were put into place during COVID. Given our current economic climate, we’re also see additional households come.”

RHINELANDER, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO