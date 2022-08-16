ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno County, CA

Fresno County health officials planning larger monkeypox vaccine clinic

 3 days ago

The Fresno County Department of Public Health is planning a larger monkeypox vaccine clinic in the next week.

So far, the county has had only eight confirmed cases of the virus.

The health department has made a list of people who are eligible to receive the vaccine as supplies remain limited.

That includes those that have come in contact with someone who has confirmed positive case of the virus or attended an event or venue where someone has been exposed.

"If we find out very early on that you've been exposed to somebody, then we can vaccinate you as a way of making your disease if you get it milder or even preventing it," stars Dr. Dee Lacy.

Currently, Fresno County has four clinics available to receive the monkeypox vaccine.

You can find a list of those locations here .

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

