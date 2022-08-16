It has been a rough season for Cubs fans but there are things they should take note of as the season winds down. David Kaplan, Gordon Wittenmyer and Tim Stebbins break down what every fan should be looking out for over the final two months — including players to watch, how David Ross will manage the final games, who the Cubs could bring up from the minors and a lot more.

