How does Elvis Andrus fit with the White Sox?
Elvis Andrus and the Chicago White Sox are in the talking stages surrounding a deal, according to reports. Andrus was released by the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday and the Sox should swoop in and sign him. Andrus, 33, hasn't done anything much this season to write home about. He's slashing...
Trea Turner: 'Mandatory' to know plan if Cubs want him
MILWAUKEE — Trea Turner has no significant connections to Chicago or the Cubs. He’s from Florida. His wife’s from New Jersey. They both went to college in North Carolina. And Wrigley Field amounted to flyover country when the star shortstop went from Washington to Los Angeles last summer in the trade that sent him and Max Scherzer to the Dodgers from the Nationals at the deadline.
The 4 relievers Cubs already plan for 2023 bullpen
Even after trading their top four relievers at the deadline last month, the Cubs have a good starting point for their 2023 bullpen. Look no further than Rowan Wick, Brandon Hughes, Codi Heuer and Adbert Alzolay. “If you're looking into next year, Ro has definitely established himself as a big-league...
Astros end the White Sox' win streak
Framber Valdez threw seven solid innings, Yordan Alvarez drove in a run and scored one, and the Houston Astros beat the White Sox 3-2 on Wednesday night, ending Chicago's five-game winning streak. The AL West-leading Astros hung on after blowing late leads in the first two games of the series....
Why Madrigal's infield hit among Cubs' biggest of year
If it looked in Friday’s first inning like Cubs second baseman Nick Madrigal was a different man, a new man, a healed man — a running man — then maybe it’s because he is. All of the above. The reputed hit-machine and former No. 4 overall...
Brittney Griner's Ex-Wife Made Opinion On Situation Very Clear
Brittney Griner remains in custody in Russia, as the WNBA star was sentenced to nine years in prison for drug smuggling. While the Griner situation has sparked debate back in the United States, the WNBA star's ex-wife has made her opinion on the situation extremely clear. Glory Johnson, the WNBA...
NBA・
Guardians rally 5-2 over White Sox
Triston McKenzie struck out a career-high 14 batters and the Cleveland Guardians scored four runs with two outs in the seventh to rally for a 5-2 win over the Chicago White Sox on Friday night. McKenzie (9-9) struck out eight of the last 10 hitters he faced and didn't walk...
Why Andrus could be key for Sox against Cleveland
The White Sox signed former Oakland A’s shortstop Elvis Andrus prior to the series finale against the Houston Astros on Thursday. Despite losing and splitting the four-game series, the Sox find themselves only 2.5 games behind the Cleveland Guardians. The Southsiders' next opponent, over the weekend, is the aforementioned...
Podcast: What to watch for over Cubs' final 2 months
It has been a rough season for Cubs fans but there are things they should take note of as the season winds down. David Kaplan, Gordon Wittenmyer and Tim Stebbins break down what every fan should be looking out for over the final two months — including players to watch, how David Ross will manage the final games, who the Cubs could bring up from the minors and a lot more.
Report: 2 fans banned from Nats Park after Contreras exchange
Two fans have been banned from Nationals Park for five years following a verbal exchange with Cubs catcher Willson Contreras, according to Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune. In a heated exchange, Contreras was seen shouting at a fan who was escorted from the seating area behind home plate in...
'Blessed' Reyes running with second chance after DFA
Cubs slugger Franmil Reyes doesn’t think he's going to turn into a triples machine at this point in his career. “No,” Reyes said with a laugh Friday. “It’s just taking advantage of what the game gives you.”. Fair, although Reyes seems to be hitting them on...
Former NFL GM says Bears are not giving Justin Fields protection
Justin Fields is in for a tough year in the pocket, according to one former NFL GM. “Justin is a great talent but he may turn into David Carr," Mike Tannenbaum said on ESPN. "He has no chance of getting through 17 games.”. Ouch. Tannenbaum gave zero credit to the...
Astros trample White Sox 21-5 in series finale
Alex Bregman hit two homers and two doubles, driving in a career-high six runs and powering the Houston Astros past the Chicago White Sox 21-5 Thursday. Houston's run total tied for the second most in team history -- the Astros scored 23 against Baltimore in 2019. The Astros wound up...
Andrus is excited to compete in 'meaningful' games with White Sox
Newly acquired shortstop for the White Sox, Elvis Andrus, is ready to do one thing with the club he hasn't done in a while. Through Andrus' notable 14-year career in MLB, he's gone to the playoffs five times with the Texas Rangers. He helped them go to the World Series two years in a row (2010, 2011). But, he hasn't been in the playoffs since 2016.
White Sox place Leury García on 10-day IL
On Wednesday, the White Sox placed shortstop Leury García on 10-day IL with a lower back strain. In reciprocation to the move, the Sox called up Romy González from Triple-A Charlotte. The Sox are down in everyday infielders, specifically at shortstop. They lost Danny Mendick earlier in the...
Tracking Team USA's roster additions for World Baseball Classic
Remember when Team USA had some trouble attracting MLB stars for the 2017 World Baseball Classic?. Well, it doesn't look like the defending WBC champs will run into that issue this time around. Team USA's roster construction process for the 2023 World Baseball Classic couldn't have started any better, as...
MLB・
White Sox Farm Report: August 16, 2022
Editor's Note: "White Sox Farm Report: August 16, 2022" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Jordan Lazowski of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.
St. Brown's dad wears split jersey for Equanimeous and Aman-Ra
NFL brothers Equanimeous and Aman-Ra St. Brown each play wide receiver in the NFC North. Equanimeous signed with the Chicago Bears this past season after playing with the Green Bay Packers and Aman-Ra plays for the Lions. John St. Brown, the father of the brothers, was seen wearing a split...
Cubs' farm system strides show in new rankings
It’s no secret the Cubs have bolstered their farm system, heavily increasing its depth via trades and the draft over the last 20 months. And if you’re looking to see the extent of that depth and volume, look no further than the latest Cubs farm system ranking from one industry evaluator.
Bears rookie Gordon plans to build off debut on road to stardom
SEATTLE – Kyler Gordon remained on the field Thursday night long after his NFL preseason debut ended. The Bears had secured a 27-11 victory over the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Gordon’s night ended in the second quarter after playing several series filled with good and bad moments. His teammates were all in the locker room dressing quickly for the trip back to Chicago. But Gordon, a Washington native, stayed out under the lights sharing once-in-a-lifetime moments with friends and family who came to see him realize his dream.
