Ronda Rousey Arrested During 8/19 WWE SmackDown

Ronda Rousey was arrested in Montreal to kick off the August 19 episode of SmackDown. Ronda Rousey, who has been suspended by WWE since SummerSlam, has been trying to get the suspension lifted. On August 12, Ronda Rousey combated her suspension by hopping the guardrail and dumping money in the ring prior to a contract signing between Liv Morgan and Shayna Baszler for their WWE Women's Championship match at Clash at the Castle, but on August 19, Adam Pearce was not interested in entertaining Ronda Rousey’s violent tendencies.
AEW Announces Tuesday Dynamite In October, Live Rampage Taping On 10/28

One episode of AEW Dynamite will be held on a Tuesday in October. During the August 17 edition of the show, an on-screen graphic confirmed an AEW Dynamite taping for October 18th, and the show will be held at the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. This change is due to TBS' coverage of the MLB playoffs in October. As of this writing, it's unclear whether Dynamite will air live or if it will be taped to air the following night following the conclusion of game one of the American League Championship Series.
AEW Rampage Spoilers For 8/19 (Taped On 8/17)

AEW taped the August 19 episode of AEW Rampage on August 17 following Dynamite in West Virginia. The spoilers, courtesy of PWInsider, are below. AEW Rampage Spoilers For 8/19 (Taped On 8/17) - After Dynamite went off the air, Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks saved Dragon Lee after RUSH...
Wild Boar Announces WWE Release

Wild Boar has been released by WWE as of August 18, 2022. Wild Boar, who first started with the NXT UK brand in 2018, has been released by WWE. During his time with the brand, Boar was part of the tag team known as The Hunt alongside Primate. Also, Wild Boar was engaged in a rivalry with Eddie Dennis which culminated in a Dog Collar Match on May 19, 2022.
Jack Evans: My AEW Stint Motivates Me, I Would Love To Get Back There If I Could

Jack Evans' time in All Elite Wrestling motivates him to keep pushing forward. Evans signed with AEW when it was still in its infancy in 2019. He competed alongside Angelico as The Hybrid2, and while they were featured in the tag team division early on, they were gradually relegated to AEW Dark and Dark: Elevation. Even after the duo joined the Hardy Family Office, they still struggled to consistently get TV time. Angelico went down with an injury at the end of 2021, and AEW later opted not to renew his contract, which ran out at the end of April.
Emilia McKenzie Thanks WWE For The Memories, Moved To Alumni Section

Another release from NXT UK. Emilia McKenzie (Millie McKenzie) took to social media to thank WWE for the memories, seemingly implying that she was part of Thursday's NXT UK releases. She has been moved to the WWE Alumni section of the WWE roster on the official website. McKenzie was signed...
Nina Samuels Hopes Fans Enjoyed The 'Nina Samuels Show'

Nina Samuels thinks the world needs more Nina. Samuels took to social media to confirm her WWE release, writing, "Hope you all enjoyed #TheNinaSamuelsShow, I've recorded some gems for you to enjoy over the next few weeks so tune in tonight to #NXTUK. Then, there's a big wide world out there that #NeedsMoreNina --"
Teoman Announces He's Available For Bookings

Teoman is free for bookings. Teoman took to social media to announce he's available for bookings worldwide, seemingly confirming he was part of the NXT UK releases on Thursday. He was moved to the WWE Alumni section of the WWE roster on the official website. Teoman was signed by WWE...
Dani Luna Jokes That Within A Couple Of Months, Fans Will Be Sick Of Her

All of Subculture may be gone from WWE. In addition to Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster, Dani Luna, the third member of Subculture has also alluded to her WWE departure on Twitter. While not specifically saying that she has been released, she does say in her tweet that she’s “sure she doesn't have to say it” and said that in a few months, audiences would be sick of her.
