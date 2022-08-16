Read full article on original website
Ronda Rousey Arrested During 8/19 WWE SmackDown
Ronda Rousey was arrested in Montreal to kick off the August 19 episode of SmackDown. Ronda Rousey, who has been suspended by WWE since SummerSlam, has been trying to get the suspension lifted. On August 12, Ronda Rousey combated her suspension by hopping the guardrail and dumping money in the ring prior to a contract signing between Liv Morgan and Shayna Baszler for their WWE Women's Championship match at Clash at the Castle, but on August 19, Adam Pearce was not interested in entertaining Ronda Rousey’s violent tendencies.
EC3: I Was Rallying Against Three-Letter Brands, And I Became One. I'm Full Of Shit
Following his WWE release in April 2020, EC3 began to control his narrative, eventually launching his own promotion Control Your Narrative. He has also competed for IMPACT Wrestling and Ring of Honor. Now, he's coming to NWA for NWA 74. Speaking on the NWA podcast, EC3 explained his decision to...
AEW Announces Tuesday Dynamite In October, Live Rampage Taping On 10/28
One episode of AEW Dynamite will be held on a Tuesday in October. During the August 17 edition of the show, an on-screen graphic confirmed an AEW Dynamite taping for October 18th, and the show will be held at the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. This change is due to TBS' coverage of the MLB playoffs in October. As of this writing, it's unclear whether Dynamite will air live or if it will be taped to air the following night following the conclusion of game one of the American League Championship Series.
AEW Rampage Spoilers For 8/19 (Taped On 8/17)
AEW taped the August 19 episode of AEW Rampage on August 17 following Dynamite in West Virginia. The spoilers, courtesy of PWInsider, are below. AEW Rampage Spoilers For 8/19 (Taped On 8/17) - After Dynamite went off the air, Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks saved Dragon Lee after RUSH...
Shelton Benjamin Rates Wrestling Scenes From Movies, John Silver Runs Into A Dinosaur | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Wednesday, August 17, 2022. - In the video linked above, Shelton Benjamin rated wrestling scenes from movies such as Spider-Man, Everything Everywhere All At Once, and more. - John Silver ran into a dinosaur outside of the venue for tonight's AEW Dynamite:. -...
Massive 6-Way Elimination Match! | IMPACT Wrestling Show Review 8/18/22 | IMPACT Post-Show
Joel Pearl (@JoelPearl) and Cresta Starr (@CrestaTheeStarr) review IMPACT Wrestling for August 18, 2022. - Eddie Edwards vs. Maclin vs. Moose vs. Sami Callihan vs. Bandido vs. Rich Swann - Elimination match for Impact World Championship match vs. Josh Alexander at Bound For Glory. - Speedball Mike Bailey vs. Chris...
Charlotte's Broken Skull Sessions Preview, WWE Lifts Stock Embargo | Fight Size Update
Here is your fight size update for Thursday, August 18, 2022. - Charlotte Flair answers “Stone Cold” Steve Austin’s rapid-fire questions during a game of “30-Second Shot Clock.” An all-new episode of The Broken Skull Sessions streams on August 19. - Per PWInsider, WWE informed...
Wild Boar Announces WWE Release
Wild Boar has been released by WWE as of August 18, 2022. Wild Boar, who first started with the NXT UK brand in 2018, has been released by WWE. During his time with the brand, Boar was part of the tag team known as The Hunt alongside Primate. Also, Wild Boar was engaged in a rivalry with Eddie Dennis which culminated in a Dog Collar Match on May 19, 2022.
Jack Evans: My AEW Stint Motivates Me, I Would Love To Get Back There If I Could
Jack Evans' time in All Elite Wrestling motivates him to keep pushing forward. Evans signed with AEW when it was still in its infancy in 2019. He competed alongside Angelico as The Hybrid2, and while they were featured in the tag team division early on, they were gradually relegated to AEW Dark and Dark: Elevation. Even after the duo joined the Hardy Family Office, they still struggled to consistently get TV time. Angelico went down with an injury at the end of 2021, and AEW later opted not to renew his contract, which ran out at the end of April.
Chris Hero: September Will Mark My 24th Year In The Wrestling Business, But I'm Not Satisfied Yet
Although Chris Hero hasn't wrestled a match since March 2020, the independent wrestling legend is making sure that everyone knows he's not quite satisfied with the in-ring portion of his career just yet. Since being released by WWE for a second time in 2020, Hero has mostly kept quiet in...
Billy Corgan Says WWE Was Interested In Having NWA On WWE Network, But Nothing Ever Got Off The Ground
Billy Corgan talks about brief discussions he had about the possibility of present-day NWA landing on the WWE Network prior to Peacock purchasing the rights for the Network's content. When the WWE Network was still a direct-to-consumer streaming service controlled by WWE, there were many attempts to maximize the benefit...
Kenny Omega, WWE Golden Era? Sasha Banks | The List & Ya Boy 8/17 w/ Sean Ross Sapp & Jimmy Van
Sean Ross Sapp (@SeanRossSapp) and Jimmy Van (@JimmyVan74) talk wrestling news for August 17!. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!. Get all your vitamins, minerals and greens in one easy, healthy drink with Athletic Greens' AG1! AthleticGreens.com/Fightful.
Karrion Kross And Scarlett Discuss Their WWE Return, Trusting And Being Respected By Triple H
On the August 5 episode of WWE SmackDown, Karrion Kross made his return to WWE television when he attacked Drew McIntyre. Unlike his run on WWE Raw in the summer of 2021, Scarlett was by his side as she was during his run in NXT. Kross and Scarlett were released...
Emilia McKenzie Thanks WWE For The Memories, Moved To Alumni Section
Another release from NXT UK. Emilia McKenzie (Millie McKenzie) took to social media to thank WWE for the memories, seemingly implying that she was part of Thursday's NXT UK releases. She has been moved to the WWE Alumni section of the WWE roster on the official website. McKenzie was signed...
WWE NXT 2.0 Heatwave Special Records Highest Viewership Number Since October 2021
Viewership for the August 16 edition of WWE NXT 2.0 is in. According to Showbuzz Daily, NXT 2.0 on August 16 drew 723,000 viewers. This number is up big from the 597,000 viewers the show drew last week. This viewership is the highest number the show has drawn since October 2021.
Nina Samuels Hopes Fans Enjoyed The 'Nina Samuels Show'
Nina Samuels thinks the world needs more Nina. Samuels took to social media to confirm her WWE release, writing, "Hope you all enjoyed #TheNinaSamuelsShow, I've recorded some gems for you to enjoy over the next few weeks so tune in tonight to #NXTUK. Then, there's a big wide world out there that #NeedsMoreNina --"
Beyond Wrestling Founder Drew Cordeiro Discusses Plans To Do Women's G1 Before The Pandemic
Beyond Wrestling wrapped season two of its Uncharted Territory series at the end of 2019, leading into Heavy Lies The Crown in December 2019. As the calendar flipped to 2020, Beyond was gearing up for its Americanrana event, but plans were scrapped due to the pandemic. Speaking on the North-South...
Teoman Announces He's Available For Bookings
Teoman is free for bookings. Teoman took to social media to announce he's available for bookings worldwide, seemingly confirming he was part of the NXT UK releases on Thursday. He was moved to the WWE Alumni section of the WWE roster on the official website. Teoman was signed by WWE...
CM Punk drops multiple pipebombs and Kenny Omega returns! | Day After Dynamite #23
Day After Dynamite is now on the main Fightful channel! Will Washington (@WilliamRBR) is on this newsworthy edition of DAD with Sean Ross Sapp (@SeanRossSapp) to review the August 17th episode of AEW Wednesday Night Dynamite which saw the Ass Boys turn on their dad, Bryan Danielson have a CLINIC with Daniel Garcia, and much more.
Dani Luna Jokes That Within A Couple Of Months, Fans Will Be Sick Of Her
All of Subculture may be gone from WWE. In addition to Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster, Dani Luna, the third member of Subculture has also alluded to her WWE departure on Twitter. While not specifically saying that she has been released, she does say in her tweet that she’s “sure she doesn't have to say it” and said that in a few months, audiences would be sick of her.
