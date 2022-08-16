Read full article on original website
KMOV
Cardinals looking to hire concessionaires as playoffs approach
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The company that serves as concessionaire for the Cardinals is looking to hire. Delaware North Sportservice is hosting a job fair on Monday, August 22 from 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at Busch Stadium. The company is looking to fill part-time gameday positions, it says concession employees can earn $20-$30 an hour after tips.
Bally Sports+ to launch in September. Here's what it means for St. Louis sports fans.
ST. LOUIS — Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc., the owner of Bally Sports Midwest, plans to roll out its local direct-to-consumer sports streaming service nationwide in September. While the streaming service will provide local fans with a new outlet to watch St. Louis Blues telecast, its ability to broadcast games...
KMOV
Cops on rooftops to raise money for Special Olympics of Missouri
OVERLAND, Mo. (KMOV) – Cops were on rooftops to raise money on Friday. Officers from around the area were spotted on Dunkin Donuts rooftops to raise money for the Special Olympics of Missouri. The money raised will help to pay for uniforms, medals and travel.
St. Jude ‘Dream Home’ winner picked
Sold out raffle tickets in the St. Louis region to fight childhood cancer and enter the chance to win a brand new home.
Chaumette Vineyards and Winery is the top restaurant in the country
USA Today named our own Chaumette Vineyards and Winery the top winery and restaurant in the country and that was a reader's choice.
Some AMTRAK trips from St. Louis to Chicago canceled through Aug. 23
AMTRAK has canceled two routes for commutes involving St. Louis and Chicago for the next several days.
KMOV
Owners of vacant downtown hotel fined by the City of St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) – Owners of the vacant Millennium Hotel in downtown St. Louis have been fined by the City of St. Louis. Building inspectors gave the ownership company Gateway Regal Holdings LLC two $25 fines over the last two years. They claim Regal failed to address code violations but did not specify what they were. A re-inspection is scheduled for September.
Watch a Missouri Guy Launch an Anvil 200 Feet Into the Sky
Why would a man want to launch an anvil 200 feet into the sky? If you're one Missouri man, you do it because you can and why not?. I owe this special moment in the Show Me State to the Missouri sub-Reddit page who shared a throwback to the summer of 2009 when a Farmington, Missouri man gained fame by launching an anvil high enough that Wile E. Coyote would be so very proud.
Chesterfield couple tours St. Jude Dream Home after big win
Hours after winning the St. Jude Dream Home drawing, John and Jenna Huntebrinker took a tour of their new home.
Kait 8
Proposed Ozark Run Scenic Byway to unite communities and highlight Ozarks region
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Some state leaders want to know what you think about renaming some of our state’s most scenic roads. They want to take several Missouri highways and turn them into a new byway. The hope is to get more tourists. Ozark Run Scenic Byway will start...
Illinois Business Journal
Arby’s revitalization ‘beef’ing up St. Louis area restaurants’ look and feel
$11.5 Million Dollar Renovation Project Creating Over 500 Local Jobs. Flynn Restaurant Group LLC (FRG), Arby’s largest franchisee, is underway with an $11.5 million dollar brand revitalization of 32 Arby’s locations across the St. Louis area. Renovations will continue to be completed throughout the remainder of 2022, leaving each restaurant with a fresh, new and improved look and feel. The $11.5 million dollar brand revitalization will reinforce Flynn Restaurant Group’s commitment to the western Illinois and eastern Missouri areas – injecting over 500 jobs to these respective local economies.
KMOV
Centene abandons plans for east coast headquarters
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Clayton-based Centene canceled plans for an east coast headquarters in North Carolina. The company attributed the decision to a massive shift toward remote work. Almost 90 percent of Centene’s workforce is remote or following a hybrid model, the company said. “Since announcing our plans to...
10K square-foot Town and Country stunner for sale
TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. – Town and Country is home to many mansions and other large houses. But how many have their own private, stocked lake and look so stunning in the fall foliage it’d make Bob Ross blush?. 5 Masonridge Court is a magnificent, 10,400 square-foot brick...
RFT (Riverfront Times)
'Pokemon Prowler' Charged With Stealing Cards from St. Louis-Area Store
They call him the “Pokemon Prowler,” but he will prowl no more. On Monday, St. Louis County prosecutors charged Nicholas Garrison, 24 of snatching 250 to 270 Pokémon trading cards and $12,250 worth of merchandise from Yeti Gaming in Crestwood, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. He...
Ticket for All White Gala Fundraiser on sale Aug. 17
ST. LOUIS – Tickets for the All White Gala Fundraiser for the Whitfield Foundation are officially on sale Wednesday, August 17. We are recognizing Minority Men in S.T.E.A.M. Hosted by @wesleybell_stlprosecutor. There will be a live band performance by the @the_dirty_muggs and a few other surprise guests. Get your tickets now.
Man shot and killed in south St. Louis
Police are on the scene where a man was shot and killed in south St. Louis.
St. Louis police giving out free steering wheel locks to Hyundai, Kia owners Wednesday
ST. LOUIS — Hyundai will soon be offering a solution to consumers who own cars that are part of a nationwide theft epidemic: Buy a security kit at one of their dealerships or authorized installers. The I-Team has been covering the explosion in thefts involving some Hyundai and Kia...
RFT (Riverfront Times)
St. Louis 'Kia Boyz' Switch Stolen Cars as They Flee Police Helicopter
Three "Kia Boyz" led a police helicopter on a chase throughout St. Louis city and county Wednesday night. According to Evita Caldwell with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, on Wednesday police observed two 15-year-olds and a 14-year-old near Vandeventer and Forest Park avenues driving a Hyundai Santa Fe that had been reported stolen that same day.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
The Best Concerts in St. Louis This Week: August 18 to 24
Each week, we bring you our picks for the best concerts of the next seven days! To submit your show for consideration, click here. All events are subject to change, especially in the age of COVID-19, so do check with the venue for the most up-to-date information before you head out for the night. And of course, be sure that you are aware of the venues’ COVID-safety requirements, as those vary from place to place and you don’t want to get stuck outside because you forgot your mask or proof of vaccination. Happy show-going!
Bridgeton gas station sells $1M Powerball prize
A Bridgeton gas station sold a $1 Million Powerball ticket.
