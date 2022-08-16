ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

KMOV

Cardinals looking to hire concessionaires as playoffs approach

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The company that serves as concessionaire for the Cardinals is looking to hire. Delaware North Sportservice is hosting a job fair on Monday, August 22 from 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at Busch Stadium. The company is looking to fill part-time gameday positions, it says concession employees can earn $20-$30 an hour after tips.
KMOV

Owners of vacant downtown hotel fined by the City of St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) – Owners of the vacant Millennium Hotel in downtown St. Louis have been fined by the City of St. Louis. Building inspectors gave the ownership company Gateway Regal Holdings LLC two $25 fines over the last two years. They claim Regal failed to address code violations but did not specify what they were. A re-inspection is scheduled for September.
WOMI Owensboro

Watch a Missouri Guy Launch an Anvil 200 Feet Into the Sky

Why would a man want to launch an anvil 200 feet into the sky? If you're one Missouri man, you do it because you can and why not?. I owe this special moment in the Show Me State to the Missouri sub-Reddit page who shared a throwback to the summer of 2009 when a Farmington, Missouri man gained fame by launching an anvil high enough that Wile E. Coyote would be so very proud.
Illinois Business Journal

Arby’s revitalization ‘beef’ing up St. Louis area restaurants’ look and feel

$11.5 Million Dollar Renovation Project Creating Over 500 Local Jobs. Flynn Restaurant Group LLC (FRG), Arby’s largest franchisee, is underway with an $11.5 million dollar brand revitalization of 32 Arby’s locations across the St. Louis area. Renovations will continue to be completed throughout the remainder of 2022, leaving each restaurant with a fresh, new and improved look and feel. The $11.5 million dollar brand revitalization will reinforce Flynn Restaurant Group’s commitment to the western Illinois and eastern Missouri areas – injecting over 500 jobs to these respective local economies.
KMOV

Centene abandons plans for east coast headquarters

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Clayton-based Centene canceled plans for an east coast headquarters in North Carolina. The company attributed the decision to a massive shift toward remote work. Almost 90 percent of Centene’s workforce is remote or following a hybrid model, the company said. “Since announcing our plans to...
FOX2Now

10K square-foot Town and Country stunner for sale

TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. – Town and Country is home to many mansions and other large houses. But how many have their own private, stocked lake and look so stunning in the fall foliage it’d make Bob Ross blush?. 5 Masonridge Court is a magnificent, 10,400 square-foot brick...
RFT (Riverfront Times)

'Pokemon Prowler' Charged With Stealing Cards from St. Louis-Area Store

They call him the “Pokemon Prowler,” but he will prowl no more. On Monday, St. Louis County prosecutors charged Nicholas Garrison, 24 of snatching 250 to 270 Pokémon trading cards and $12,250 worth of merchandise from Yeti Gaming in Crestwood, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. He...
FOX2Now

Ticket for All White Gala Fundraiser on sale Aug. 17

ST. LOUIS – Tickets for the All White Gala Fundraiser for the Whitfield Foundation are officially on sale Wednesday, August 17. We are recognizing Minority Men in S.T.E.A.M. Hosted by @wesleybell_stlprosecutor. There will be a live band performance by the @the_dirty_muggs and a few other surprise guests. Get your tickets now.
RFT (Riverfront Times)

St. Louis 'Kia Boyz' Switch Stolen Cars as They Flee Police Helicopter

Three "Kia Boyz" led a police helicopter on a chase throughout St. Louis city and county Wednesday night. According to Evita Caldwell with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, on Wednesday police observed two 15-year-olds and a 14-year-old near Vandeventer and Forest Park avenues driving a Hyundai Santa Fe that had been reported stolen that same day.
RFT (Riverfront Times)

The Best Concerts in St. Louis This Week: August 18 to 24

Each week, we bring you our picks for the best concerts of the next seven days! To submit your show for consideration, click here. All events are subject to change, especially in the age of COVID-19, so do check with the venue for the most up-to-date information before you head out for the night. And of course, be sure that you are aware of the venues’ COVID-safety requirements, as those vary from place to place and you don’t want to get stuck outside because you forgot your mask or proof of vaccination. Happy show-going!
