Fort Worth veterinarian dies from injuries after fight at tavern, police say

A veterinarian who suffered critical injuries during a fight at a Fort Worth tavern died Saturday night at a local hospital in what authorities have ruled a homicide.

As of Tuesday, jail records did not indicate anyone arrested in connection with the death of Dr. Robert Bearden of Fort Worth.

Bearden, 66, died at 7:50 p.m. Saturday, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office website. His cause of death was blunt head trauma and it was a homicide, according to the medical examiner.

An official at VCA Mercedes Place Animal Hospital in Benbrook, where Bearden had worked, declined to comment on Tuesday.

Fort Worth police responded at about 11:57 p.m. Friday to Woody’s Tavern, at 4744 Bryant Irvin Road, in regards to a fight.

A police report states that a fight had occurred between two people, resulting in an injury, but it was unknown if anyone had a weapon.

When they arrived, officers found a man who had been knocked out. That man was later identified as Bearden.

At that time, the other man had fled the scene, and it was unknown where he was and police did not have any information on where he had gone.

Bearden was taken to Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth, where he died several hours later.

Detectives determined that Bearden and the other man were involved in a verbal and physical altercation at Woody’s Tavern that caused injury to the victim.

As of Tuesday, police had not released any details on a motive for the fight.