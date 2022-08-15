Read full article on original website
Ben Stokes gives England hope after South Africa build first Test advantage
One of the effects of England’s buccaneering approach to Test cricket this summer has been to challenge accepted norms and leave us onlookers questioning whether they are in as much strife as the scoreboard suggests. The second day against South Africa at Lord’s felt a case in point. After...
BBC
Jos Buttler: England and Manchester Originals star will be outstanding captain says Steven Finn
It's been a while coming, but Jos Buttler the captain finally has a smile back on his face. It has been a difficult summer for the 31-year-old, who lost seven out of 11 games after being appointed England white-ball captain following the sudden retirement of Eoin Morgan. Then his Manchester...
Exit of stalwarts Stevens and Hildreth reminds English cricket what it is losing | Andy Bull
Veteran duo never quite made it to the international arena and their type of long county careers might not be seen again
West Indies vs New Zealand LIVE: Cricket score and updates from New Zealand in West Indies 2022
Follow live coverage of West Indies vs New Zealand from the New Zealand in West Indies 2022 today.The ICC Test Championship sees nine teams compete across a two-year cycle of matches before a two-team final decides the winner. The inaugural competition was won by New Zealand after a thrilling victory over India in June 2021.The 50-over World Cup is far older and has been competed for since back in 1975. Australia are the record winners having run out victorious on five occasions (1987, 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2015). England took the 2019 crown after a dramatic Ben Stokes-inspired super-over win over New Zealand at Lord's.The shortest form of the game sees teams compete in Twenty20. The newest format has been an instant global hit with a number of hugely-lucrative competitions massively popular all over the world. Australia are reigning world champions having taken victory in the 2021 tournament.Follow all the latest live coverage of today's match in the live blog below:
BBC
Heather Knight: England captain to miss India series and Women's Big Bash after hip surgery
England captain Heather Knight will miss next month's home series against India after undergoing hip surgery. The 31-year-old injured her hip during the first Twenty20 game against South Africa last month, ruling her out of the Commonwealth Games and The Hundred. Knight also misses the Women's Big Bash League in...
SAfrica gives England big reality check with innings defeat
LONDON (AP) — England was given a reality check in its new era under Ben Stokes as the team fell to defeat by South Africa by an innings and 12 runs inside three days in the first test at Lord’s on Friday. After taking a lead of 161...
BBC
England v South Africa: Stuart Broad makes 'brilliant' catch to dismiss Kagiso Rabada
Stuart Broad takes a stunning one-handed catch to dismiss Kagiso Rabada off the bowling of Matthew Potts on day three of the first Test match at Lord's. FOLLOW LIVE: England v South Africa LIVE: First Test, day three, Lord's. Available to UK users only.
BBC
Lord's gate dedicated to cricket captain Rachael Heyhoe Flint unveiled
Former England women's cricket captain Rachael Heyhoe Flint has had a gate named after her at Lord's cricket ground. The Heyhoe Flint Gate, previously the East Gate, was unveiled before England men's Test against South Africa. Baroness Heyhoe Flint, who died in 2017, was a pioneer for women's cricket and...
Cricket-India, Australia to clash in two five-test series in next four years
MUMBAI, Aug 17 (Reuters) - India and Australia will clash in five-test series twice during the next four-year calendar, which will feature more international matches across the game's three formats.
BBC
