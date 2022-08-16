An Oval Office incident from 2019 perfectly illustrates Trump's approach to state secrets, say ex intel officials

And he did it on purpose he does everything on purpose then he claims he did nothing wrong or didn’t know 😂how could he be president when he isn’t any smarter than his shoe laces
The self proclaim genius isn't a genius after all neither are the people who support him, but that being said it doesn't change the fact that people put this fool in office by not going out and doing their due diligence on election day 2016 , so let's not give them get another chance in the midterms Vote Blue.
😉Innocent people obey subpoenas. 😉Innocent people don't plead the Fifth.😉Innocent people don't ask for pardons😉 innocent people don't try to intimidate Witnesses😉 innocent people don't take top secret documents out of the White House to their personal residence
Related
Trump Attorney’s New Claim About Mar-A-Lago Causes Jaws To Drop On Twitter
Ivana Trump walked out on ex-husband’s inauguration because she was horrified by poor seat, report says
Former Donald Trump Official Just Revealed That The President's Office Mishandled Confidential Documents: It Was 'A Known Thing'
Remember When Eric Trump Adamantly Claimed They Didn’t Receive the Search Warrant?
RELATED PEOPLE
Trump may have hung onto documents at Mar-a-Lago because he saw something 'personally advantageous,' New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman speculates
Trump supporter who flew on private jet to Jan. 6 riot and threw media equipment outside the Capitol pleads guilty
Ex-White House chief of staff said Trump stashed records at Mar-a-Lago because 'he didn't believe in the classification system'
Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'
IN THIS ARTICLE
Trump aides think a family member informed on him to the FBI because agents knew where to find a specific leather case, report says
Ex-RNC chairman calls Marjorie Taylor Greene a 'shitforbrains' Republican for demanding the FBI be defunded after Trump raid
Ted Cruz says Biden is 'undermining the peaceful transfer of power' by 'using the government' to go after Trump with the FBI investigation
Melania Trump says she was 'fulfilling' official duties as first lady on Jan. 6: 'I always condemn violence'
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Experts: “Signals intelligence” from wiretaps found at Mar-a-Lago make Trump’s scandal even worse
Here's proof that Donald Trump didn't get it on January 6
Ex-Clinton aide implies 'President of France' file found at Trump's home during Mar-a-Lago raid could be valuable to Putin as 'kompromat'
Trump's allies are alarmed and starting to 'go dark' amid Mar-a-Lago search warrant revelations, reporter says
Trump is ignoring the advice to stop talking with current and former aides, including Mark Meadows: CNN
The 2nd-highest-ranking US general told Trump his idea for a big military parade in DC was 'what dictators do,' book says
Al Franken Jokes Trump Has ‘Screwed Himself so Badly’ He Should ‘Write Himself a Check for $130,000’ (Video)
NBC News
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 995