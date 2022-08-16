ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thierry Nevers: West Ham United winger joins Newport County on loan

Newport County have signed West Ham United winger Thierry Nevers on a season-long loan. Nevers signed for the Hammers in July 2021 from Reading on a three-year deal. The 20-year-old has yet to make his senior West Ham debut but impressed in Premier League 2 last season, scoring seven goals in 17 games.
