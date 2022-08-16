Read full article on original website
Former Manchester United Player Says Cristiano Ronaldo’s Ego Is Like Paul Pogba And He Needs To Leave
A former Manchester United player who won two Premier League titles during his time at the club has called for Cristiano Ronaldo’s exit and says that the superstar has a big ego similar to that of Paul Pogba.
Chelsea's Cesare Casadei transfer: Why the Blues spent big on an Inter Milan teen with no senior experience
On Friday Chelsea officially signed Cesare Casadei from Inter Milan. The London club agreed to a fee with Inter Milan for the Italian young talent for €15 million plus another €5 million of add-ons. It's a relatively modes sum, but then again, Casadei is a 19-year-old midfielder who hasn't played a single minute of senior level football yet.
Thomas Tuchel Confirms New Contract Talks With Chelsea Just 15 Months After Last Extension
Tuchel added: "You know how glad I am to be here and how much I like it."
Callum Hudson-Odoi: Chelsea winger set to leave on loan in search of regular football
Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi is close to a loan move as he seeks more game time. The England international has been linked with Borussia Dortmund, Newcastle and Southampton. But other offers are being considered by Hudson-Odoi, who made 15 Premier League appearances last season and has not featured in this...
Thierry Nevers: West Ham United winger joins Newport County on loan
Newport County have signed West Ham United winger Thierry Nevers on a season-long loan. Nevers signed for the Hammers in July 2021 from Reading on a three-year deal. The 20-year-old has yet to make his senior West Ham debut but impressed in Premier League 2 last season, scoring seven goals in 17 games.
Kerr back as Australia kicks off preparations for World Cup
BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Chelsea striker Sam Kerr and Manchester City defender Alanna Kennedy have been recalled to Australia’s squad for two matches against Olympic champion Canada in September that will kick off the Matildas’ final phase of preparations for a World Cup on home soil next year.
