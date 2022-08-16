ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forest Grove, OR

Forest Grove Police Log: Huge snake disrupts traffic

By Forest Grove Police Department
Forest Grove News Times
Forest Grove News Times
 3 days ago
The Forest Grove Police Department details calls for service from July 29-Aug. 4, 2022.

Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty.

Friday, July 29

Police were called to resolve a dispute between a homeowner and a door-to-door salesman, reportedly over the overzealous manner in which the salesman spoke to the homeowner's wife. Officers determined nothing criminal had occurred, but suggested the salesman consider scaling back his pitch when customers express disinterest.

A swing shift officer attempted to stop a vehicle for speeding along Pacific Avenue. Upon seeing the officer, the vehicle attempted to elude by turning through alleys, parking lots, and along side streets before eventually stopping near a convenience store and taking off on foot. Officers located him at a nearby fast food joint, where he admitted to evading officers on account of driving without a license. He was arrested and lodged at the jail.

A caller reported someone dropped a boa constrictor into the middle of Pacific Avenue during an altercation. Police found a heated verbal exchange had taken place and, indeed, a large snake in the road. The creature was corralled and transported to an animal shelter.

Saturday, July 30
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0hJNACy800

A local store employee reported a man came into the location irate about a parking issue, grabbed the employee's arm and made threats about punching the employee. Officers located the alleged assailant, confirmed the caller's account of the events and subsequently arrested the man.

A business reported an employee had gone AWOL after they didn't return from lunch. Officers ultimately tracked the employee to a nearby bar, where he was enjoying a few rounds of video poker. No foul play.

A caller reported a neighbor mowed the lawn of another neighbor known to be out of town, which they found concerning.

Officers arrested a man after he generated multiple calls due to intoxicated threats and throwing items at his roommates.

Sunday, July 31

Night shift officers responded to a report of a crash on Ash Street, after which a driver could be seen fleeing on foot. Police and deputies ultimately caught up with the man who was wanted by Washington County for numerous charges. He was arrested and lodged at the jail.

Police were called to check on a distressed woman who was reported acting erratically in a local residential playground. Officers located the woman experiencing symptoms of heat-related illness. She was transported to the hospital.

Officers responded to a report of a domestic dispute between two people that allegedly turned into a shoving match. On investigation, neither party wanted to provide much information or reported any injuries. They agreed to separate for the night.

Monday, Aug. 1

A local dance studio reported they were hit by more than two dozen eggs overnight.

A caller reported a man chasing a woman around a parking lot, with both subjects yelling at each other. On contact, police found the pair were searching for a lost item and discussing the matter at an elevated volume. No crime.

A caller reported their credit cards had been stolen and several purchases had been made throughout the northwest. Officers are investigating.

Tuesday, Aug. 2

A local store reported a woman attempted to leave the location with a backpack she neglected to pay for. On contact, the woman insisted she had the backpack with her upon entering the location, however security video suggested otherwise. She returned the bag and was trespassed from the location.

A woman called police in the middle of the night to report more than $200,000 had been stolen from her account. After talking with the caller for some time, it was determined neither the cash nor the bank account actually existed. It was suggested she try to get some sleep.

Another late-night caller reported a woman walking around a local school property barefoot and behaving strangely. Police found the woman lived in the vicinity was out for an evening prayer walk. No crime.

Wednesday, Aug. 3

Officers stopped a vehicle with a plate matching that of a vehicle that had been reported stolen. On further investigation, it was determined that one of the vehicle's plates had been swapped with a stolen one. An investigation is underway.

Multiple callers reported a woman screaming for help in an apartment complex parking lot in the middle of the night. Officers located a man and woman, with whom police are well-acquainted, embroiled in a heated argument. Officers determined nothing criminal had occurred related to this incident, but they also found the man was in possession of a U-Haul truck he had rented several months ago and never bothered to return. He was arrested.

Thursday, Aug. 4

Officers responded to a report of a domestic dispute during which one party allegedly poured vinegar on another's plants, to which the other retaliated with vinegar on his pristine lawn. Police found the matter was rooted in longstanding family grievances. All parties agreed to simmer down and separate for the night.

A customer at a local store reported witnessing a woman apply a five-finger discount to multiple items. Officers located the woman who was indeed in possession of the stolen loot. She was arrested for theft.

A caller reported someone was inside a building that had been boarded up and recently burglarized. On arrival, police found a man with an outstanding felony warrant. He was arrested and lodged at the jail.

Comments / 0

 

Forest Grove News Times

Forest Grove News Times

Forest Grove, OR
