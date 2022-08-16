Read full article on original website
Angelina Jolie Allegedly Dumped By The Weeknd, Johnny Lee Miller; Here's The Truth
Angelina Jolie's love life remains to be a hot topic. Since her separation from Brad Pitt in 2016, numerous dating rumors have surrounded her, like that of The Weeknd and Johnny Lee Miller. However, the latest in the rumor mill is that they dump her.
Brad Pitt reaches $20.5M settlement with Katrina victims over faulty homes
Brad Pitt and his Make It Right Foundation, who were sued in 2018 over shoddy homes they built in New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina, settled their lawsuit for $20.5 million. The preliminary settlement, which still needs to be approved by a judge, will be funded by Global Green, an environmental nonprofit, has agreed to cover the settlement which will rectify the defects on the homes. According to The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate, the program’s 107 homeowners will be eligible to receive $25,000 each as reimbursement for previous repairs. “I am incredibly grateful for Global Green’s willingness to step up and provide...
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s Daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Is Seen on Rare Public Outing at Target
Casually cool. Angelina Jolie and ex-husband Brad Pitt’s daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt opted for a simple street style look during a shopping run to Target. The 16-year-old was seen wearing a red sweatshirt, white shorts and black Vans sneakers as she left the large department store with a friend, according to photos obtained by HollywoodLife. Shiloh also kept her blonde hair tied back in a bun, and she wore a black face mask while carrying a big bag of items from her shopping trip.
Brad Pitt all smiles as Angelina Jolie’s alleged bruise photos emerge
Brad Pitt appeared to have a great time at a promotional event for his new movie, “Bullet Train,” as his feud with ex-wife Angelina Jolie worsens. The Oscar-winning actor appeared onstage at a news conference in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, ahead of the film’s release in the country. Pitt, who plays an assassin named Ladybug in the movie, was joined by his co-star Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who portrays Tangerine. As such, they were greeted with ladybug- and tangerine-inspired cakes. The “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” star’s promotional appearance came as photos of bruises that Jolie allegedly sustained during a September 2016 fight on...
Knifestyles: Top Doctors Reveal What Plastic Surgery Work Angelina Jolie's Had Done
Angelina Jolie has been the definition of effortless beauty for decades — but has she had any cosmetic procedures to help along the way? The A-list movie star allegedly had a small procedure recently to tighten the skin around her face and brighten up her look. "She felt her skin was beginning to look lax and sagging," the source explained to Star Magazine. "So she had a mini face-lift." BRAD PITT 'HATES ALL THE BAD BLOOD' WITH EX ANGELINA JOLIE, ACTOR HOPES THE PAIR CAN 'FORGIVE EACH OTHER' FOR THEIR KIDS' SAKE"Angelina wanted to have it before starting her upcoming...
Ivana Trump walked out on ex-husband’s inauguration because she was horrified by poor seat, report says
Ivana Trump walked out on Donald Trump’s inauguration because she was horrified she had been assigned a “very bad seat”, according to a report. The former president’s late ex-wife was “in shock” at the seat she was given at the 2017 ceremony in Washington DC, says New York magazine.Ivana, who married Mr Trump in 1977 and divorced him in 1992, died last month at the age of 73 after falling at her New York City home.Massimo Gargia, who introduced Ivana to her fourth husband, Rossano Rubicondi, told New York magazine’s Intelligencer that she had been less than impressed when...
Ex-Trump attorney: What Trump fears the most about the FBI search
Michael Cohen, who was Donald Trump’s personal attorney for almost a decade, says that Trump feels trapped because if an informant has tipped off the FBI, that person probably has more incriminating information.
Casey Anthony: Life Since Daughter Caylee's Death Revealed
Casey Anthony is a name that will always spark controversy and attention in the media, all due to the outcome of her infamous murder case. Anthony has held tight to the idea that the story in court is her story, but others involved in the trial expressed regret for conclusions in her trial. Anthony maintains innocence and seems intent to tell her story at some point, but only in her terms. Before the release of a documentary giving her point of view on the terrible case, shes reportedly making an appearance on reality TV this summer. Despite the years that have passed, Anthony still finds paths into headlines due to personal issues and disputed attempts to tell her story. The 36-year-old has spent time trying to line up new ventures, new loves and much more in the ten years since the death of her daughter, Caylee. But with recent events added to the story, she may have a very hard time for that.
Judge Rules Lisa Marie Presley's Ex-Husband Michael Lockwood & Attorneys Can Question Her Finances In Court
Lisa Marie Presley may have a tricky court battle coming her way. A judge recently ruled in her ex-husband Michael Lockwood's favor, allowing the musician and his attorneys to allow "live evidence" and open questioning of the famous offspring's finances. According to court documents via Radar, Lockwood has requested an increased amount to his spousal support, citing that Presley has been making a reported $3.2 million each year. According to her ex, this amount included $900k for a book deal, more than a million from a settlement, and “she has anywhere to half a million and a million a year...
Ashley Judd Says She Met with Man Who Raped Her to Have a 'Restorative Justice Conversation'
Ashley Judd is opening up about meeting with her rapist in order to have a "restorative-justice conversation" years later. On Tuesday's episode of the Healing with David Kessler podcast, the 54-year-old actress said she was raped in 1999 and, years later, "tried to find" her rapist — who "surfaced very easily" during her search.
Hipster Pastor's Ex-Wife Sues Megachurch Rocked by Cheating Scandal
The hits keep coming for the Tennessee megachurch pastor accused of having an affair with a church employee.As The Daily Beast reported earlier this week, Venue Church in Chattanooga is set to go up for auction at the end of the month, after defaulting on its $2.8 million mortgage. Now, embattled Pastor Tavner Smith is facing a lawsuit from his ex-wife, who claims the church missed its payments to her, too.Smith and his wife, Danielle Smith, divorced last year as rumors swirled that the pastor was secretly sleeping with his female worship leader. Danielle, who co-founded the church with her...
“Going to get someone killed”: Trump lawyer threatens to expose FBI agents even if DOJ redacts names
Trump attorney Alina Habba on Thursday suggested releasing surveillance footage of the FBI's search of Mar-a-Lago even though it could reveal the identities of agents who executed it. Federal Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart, who signed off on the search warrant, on Thursday gave the Justice Department a week to propose...
Naomi Judd Feared Grandson, Who Works For Local Sheriff, Would Find Her After Suicide
Troubled country queen Naomi Judd had planned to kill herself for years — but long held back because she didn’t want her body to be discovered by her grandson, who works as a local deputy sheriff, Radar has learned.The tragic singer, 76, who made up the superstar duo The Judds with daughter Wynonna, committed suicide at her Tennessee home on April 30 — despite previously vowing not to harm herself over fears grandkid Elijah, 27, would be forced to investigate her death.Elijah, an eight-year veteran of the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, is the son of Wynonna and her first husband,...
Unsealed Depp v. Heard docs claim Johnny Depp suffers from erectile dysfunction
WARNING: This story contains graphic content. Amber Heard's lawyers claim Johnny Depp suffers from erectile dysfunction, and the condition may have contributed to his alleged bottle rape of his ex-wife. Newly unsealed court papers obtained by Fox News Digital reveal that Heard’s team raised the impotence allegation in a March...
Angelina Jolie wins battle against Brad Pitt in nasty war over French winery
Angelina Jolie has won a legal battle against ex-husband Brad Pitt in their highly emotional war over the Chateau Miraval winery, where they got married in 2014. The pair took control of the renowned rosé company in 2008 when they moved into the chateau that sits on its Provençal vineyard and Pitt has been toiling over the breathtaking buildings and grounds ever since.
Psychologist Who Testified For Amber Heard Received So Many Death Threats That Homeland Security Was Forced To Intervene
While some of the attorneys involved in Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's defamation trial became overnight social media sensations, others were privately being faced with threats.This past weekend, 6,000 pages of disclosed documents from the trial were made public, and one standout revelation noted that the Department of Homeland Security had to get involved after psychologist Dr. Dawn Hughes, who testified on the actress' behalf, started receiving death threats.During the trial, Hughes claimed the mom-of-one suffered from PTSD due to the alleged violence brought onto her by Depp. She made the diagnosis after spending over 29 hours with Heard.AMBER HEARD...
Tour Amber Heard's $1.05 Million Desert Home She's Been Forced To Sell To Payoff Johnny Depp Debt: Photos
Amber Heard has seemingly been making extreme life changes since being dealt a huge legal defeat against ex Johnny Depp. The actress reportedly pawned off her secluded Yucca Valley California home in an apparent attempt to pay back the $8.35 million debt she now owes her former spouse. The estate boasts three-bedrooms, three-bathrooms and sits on 6 acres of land with 2,450 square feet of living space. According to documents, the home was officially sold on July 18 for a reported $1.05 million. Heard purchased the home for $570,000 in 2019.FIVE TIMES AMBER HEARD CONFUSED THE PUBLIC IN COURT DURING...
Private Eye Looked Into Johnny Depp’s Past For Trial, Found Parallels Between His Dad And His Alleged Pirates Of The Caribbean Firing
Things are mostly quiet on the legal front between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, as we wait for the appeals that both sides have filed to work their way through the legal system. However, we’ve learned just as much, if not more, about the life of Johnny Depp since the trial ended than we did during it. Now a private investigator who was hired to look into Depp’s life is has revealed a parallel between Depp and his own father, as they both went through very public job losses.
Trump aides think a family member informed on him to the FBI because agents knew where to find a specific leather case, report says
According to reports, speculation is swirling among Donald Trump's aides about who may have tipped off the FBI about classified information.
Baby On Board!: Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Deplane A Private Jet With Their Baby Boy
The family's arrival in Los Angeles came just ahead of news that authorities have charged A$AP Rocky for his alleged connection to a November 2021 shooting.
