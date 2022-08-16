Read full article on original website
The Fascinating Story Behind One Of Horror’s Most Disturbing Films, 'Cannibal Holocaust'
When Ruggero Deodato decided to become a filmmaker, the last thing he would have expected was to be charged with murder. Indeed, the last thing the film industry expected was Cannibal Holocaust. At first, just one of many Italian exploitation, or giallo, movies that were cheap, violent, and sexual, it very quickly drew attention in the vein of Andy Warhol: don’t worry about what they print, just measure it in inches. Deodato shortly found himself hauled up in front of an Italian court, accompanied by actors he was accused of murdering, to recreate effects that had convinced people of his guilt. This was just one of many chapters in the strange legacy of his seminal horror Cannibal Holocaust, which would, in one way or another, brand him a legendary degenerate. But in the way only the underground horror scene can, these same controversies would propel him to cult infamy and attract the kind of serious attention that Deodato was seeking all along.
The Very First 'X-Men' Movie We Never Got to See
In 2000, the very first live-action X-Men movie hit theaters around the globe. Though not solely responsible for the explosion of comic book movies in the 21st century, the major box office haul of this title did redefine what kind of success Marvel adaptations could achieve. Suddenly, a whole new world of comic book movies was opening up…though there was once the potential for this explosion to happen even sooner.
Why Idris Elba's Daughter Isan Lost a Role in 'Beast'
This weekend, the Idris Elba-starring survival thriller Beast hits theaters nationwide. The man vs. nature flick features Elba as a recently widowed father who has to protect his daughters from a man-eating lion while on vacation in South Africa, and it has just been revealed that Elba's real-life daughter, Isan Elba, auditioned and lost out on the role to play one of her dad's on-screen kids. Apparently, Elba's 20-year-old daughter auditioned for Beast and didn't win the role because she lacked on-screen chemistry with her actual father. Elba explained that his daughter did not take the news well.
5 Things to Know Before Horror Anime ‘Chainsaw Man’ Debuts
The highly anticipated anime adaptation of Chainsaw Man (created by Tatsuki Fujimoto) is coming out this fall. The story follows a boy named Denji who, on the verge of death, fuses with a Chainsaw Devil and is pulled into a new kind of hell as a result. He’s recruited to join a devil hunting agency and his continued work for them is the only thing keeping those devil hunters from coming after him. Though it’s a relatively simple premise, Chainsaw Man goes to more and more surreal places as the story unfolds creating a symphony of violence and greed under the veneer of a shonen anime. But for people coming into Chainsaw Man expecting the next Jujutsu Kaisen or Demon Slayer are in for a rude awakening. Chainsaw Man is its own wild experience and one well worth embarking on if you’re prepared for what’s to come.
The 25 Best Back-to-School Movies, From 'Mean Girls' to 'The Breakfast Club'
Cooler temperatures, falling leaves, and the scent of pumpkin spice in the air herald the arrival of fall, which also brings with it the end of summer vacations and the anticipated/dreaded return to school for kids of all ages everywhere. In celebration of (or commiseration for) that fact, we've put together the 25 best back-to-school movies to experience during study hall, in between homework assignments, or just whenever you need a hit of nostalgia.
Stephen Lang-Led Horror Movie 'Old Man' Sets Fall Release Date
A patchwork of artists with their hands in horror have come together on a film titled Old Man. This brand-new horror thriller, starring Don't Breathe's Stephen Lang, has been acquired by AMC's RLJE Films, and is set to premiere in October, just in time for Halloween. From Tim Burton's return...
You Know It’s a Wes Anderson Movie If... 8 Trademarks of the Talented Director
There is no doubt that Wes Anderson is one of the most influential and accomplished directors of our time. Throughout the years, his work has inspired many; surely, the director's enviable creativity never ceases to amaze anyone who appreciates cinema. The filmmaker debuted his first motion picture, Bottle Rocket, in 1996 and has been actively fascinating people with his distinctive art ever since.
'Harley Quinn' Is Letting Poison Ivy Figure Out Who She Is — And That's Awesome
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 3 of Harley Quinn.Season 3 of Harley Quinn has turned its focus toward the relationship between its titular antiheroine (Kaley Cuoco) and Poison Ivy (Lake Bell). It's also had Ivy attempting to pull off one of her biggest plans ever: to terraform the world and free it from mankind's influence. However, the plan has run into multiple setbacks including the disappearance of her talking plant, Frank (JB Smoove). And the biggest obstacles the red-haired plant manipulator faces are her own self-doubt and insecurities. But throughout the series, Ivy learns to overcome those obstacles.
'Spider-Man: No Way Home - The More Fun Stuff Version' Will Have 11 Minutes of New Footage
Get your webshooters ready, Spider-Man: No Way Home is swinging back into theaters with the re-release Spider-Man: No Way Home - The More Fun Stuff Version this Labor Day weekend with 11 minutes of new footage, Fandango announced. The announcement comes just a couple of months after the re-release was...
'She-Hulk: Attorney At Law' Episode 1 Easter Eggs You May Have Missed
Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for Episode 1 of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law.Marvel Studios’ latest series, She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, has finally premiered on Disney+ and is the penultimate installment in phase four of the MCU. She-Hulk introduces Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany), cousin of Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) and attorney at law who has the unique ability to break the fourth wall and talk directly to the audience. Despite being one of the last projects of phase four it is the most connected to the original three or any other installment yet.
Alamo Drafthouse Hosting 40th Anniversary Screening of 'Halloween III: Season of the Witch'
Before you flock to the theaters for the next installment of David Gordon Green's Halloween trilogy, Alamo Drafthouse Cinema is inviting fans to revisit one of the original films in the horror franchise. This year, in honor of its 40-year anniversary, Alamo Drafthouse's Graveyard Shift is bringing Halloween III: Season of the Witch back to the big screen for a limited theatrical release this August. Michael Myers won't be there, but you should be!
'Loki:' Owen Wilson Says He Got in Trouble For Sharing Spoilers
Working for one of the biggest film studios in the world definitely comes with its perks and restrictions and as Owen Wilson has gotten to find out, being a superhero involves both putting on a suit and keeping your secrets close to your chest. Wilson recently became one of the...
Jamie Foxx Releases 'Day Shift' Music Video Featuring Dave Franco
During the end credits of Netflix's new vampire flick Day Shift, an original song by Jamie Foxx & The BSB Boys titled "BUD (Mowing Down Vamps)" is featured. Now, an official music video for the song, featuring Foxx and Dave Franco, who both star in the film, has been released. The video is directed by Taylor Chien and also features J Young MDK and Sam Pounds.
'Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero' Review: New Saiyan Adventure Is a Surprising Fun Ride
If you had or were a child during the late 90s and early 00s, you’re bound to have seen Son Goku and his super saiyan friends and family pop up on one of your screens. If you are or have been a fan, however, it’s possible that you are more than familiar not only with the colorful characters from the Akira Toriyama universe, but also with some of the overdone tropes of the anime series, which has been on the air for the better part of the last 30+ years. Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is well aware of that legacy, and uses that mileage to its advantage. Fan or not, it’s safe to say you’ll have fun with it.
‘The Requin’ and ‘The Reef: Stalked’ Try Too Hard to Make Shark Movies Serious
Shark attack movies, perhaps the largest sect of the animal horror subgenre, are one of the strangest groups of films in cinema history. On one end of the spectrum is Jaws, the original blockbuster often considered one of the best films ever made. On the other end is the never-ending parade of low-budget shark movies the internet adores, like Sharknado and Sharktopus. Between those two poles are the mainstream, non-Jaws films that need to strike a balance between the two. Whereas some films manage to pull off this feat—Deep Blue Sea and The Shallows are probably the best examples—others struggle to find a way to take their aquatic horror seriously without veering into ridiculousness.
‘Echoes’: Release Date, Trailer, Cast, Filming Details & Everything You Need to Know
Michelle Monaghan and Matt Bomer getting roped into a dark and dangerous story. The Australian miniseries follows two identical twin sisters, Leni and Gina Dimitri, who swap their lives and end up with a double life, only to find out that their secret scheme has deadly outcomes. Things get out of hand when one of them goes missing.
‘Beast’ Review: Idris Elba Fights a Lion in By-the-Numbers Survival Film
We’ve always liked to watch humanity face off against beasts at the movies, from the early silent monster films like The Golem and The Lost World to our continued interest in monsters like Godzilla and King Kong, decades after their introductions. Hell, Leonardo DiCaprio didn't even get an Oscar until he fought a grizzly bear. There’s something fascinating to us about watching a person clash with a beast and seeing who ends up the victor, as if watching these films is the closest thing we can get to revisiting our brutish origins as a species. It’s this base excitement that director Baltasar Kormákur (Adrift, Everest) embraces with Beast, but with characters this dumb, it’s a surprise humans ever made it this far.
'The Munsters': Lily and Herman Make Their Musical Debut on a 12-Inch Vinyl Single
Are you a Rob Zombie fan looking for the newest addition to your ever expanding vinyl collection? If so, we’ve got some news for you! Look no further, as the master of all things spooky-scary has announced the arrival of a new The Munsters themed single. Hear leading characters Herman (Jeff Daniel Phillips) and Lily Munster (Sheri Moon Zombie) as you never have before as they cover the Sonny & Cher classic, “I Got You Babe.” Taking to where else but Instagram, the filmmaker shared the news with his fans today, informing those tuning in that the 12” single was up for grabs via Waxwork Records.
'Euphoria's Season 2 Gag Reel Features Zendaya and Hunter Schafer Cracking Up During the 'Brokeback Mountain' Scene
Euphoria fans are no stranger to long hiatuses with Season 1 having aired in 2019, followed by Season 2 arriving on HBO earlier this year. And it looks like it might be a while before we get Season 3 of HBO's gritty and psychedelic drama following the addictions and emotional dependencies of a group of high school cohorts. So to keep Euphoria fans satiated, and to give them a rare chance to smile, HBO has released a new official blooper reel from behind the scenes of Season 2's filming.
'The Midnight Club' Images Tease the Show's Terrified Ensemble Cast
Netflix has just released four new images for Mike Flanagan's upcoming horror-mystery series, The Midnight Club, via their official Twitter page. The Midnight Club will tell the story of several terminally ill youths who tell each other scary stories at midnight at their mysterious hospice facility. The show is created by Flanagan and Leah Fong and adapted from the young adult novel of the same name by Christopher Pike. The Midnight Club stars Iman Benson, Adia, Igby Rigney, Ruth Codd, Aya Furukawa, Annarah Cymone, William Chris Sumpter, Sauriyan Sapkota, and Nightmare on Elm Street actress Heather Langenkamp, who will play the suspicious doctor who runs the facility where the lead characters reside.
