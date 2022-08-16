ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

Comments / 3

beatrice padilla
7d ago

that's so sad they always destroy everything that has to do for kids people are just so evil these days

Reply(1)
3
 

Eyewitness News

Man injured in Hamden shooting

HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) – A man is recovering after a shooting in Hamden Sunday night. Police said the shooting happened on Manila Avenue. It was reported around 11:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg, authorities said. The 35-year-old man...
HAMDEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Woman struck, killed by driver in Wallingford

WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) – A woman is dead after she was struck by a driver in Wallingford Monday night. Officers responded to the crash on Old Colony Road around 9:02 p.m. They found a woman between the ages of 45 and 55 with serious injuries, said police. Police said...
WALLINGFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Man killed in front of Hartford night club

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A man is dead after a shooting in Hartford late Saturday night, according to police. Authorities said it happened in the area of 768 Maple Avenue. Officers responded around 11:55 p.m. Police say the shooting took place in front of Lambada night club. When officers...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Suspect in Manchester mall shooting appears in court

MANCHESTER, CT
MANCHESTER, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Ashford restaurant fire under investigation

Two people are dead after a boat accident in Stonington. Police are searching for a suspect after a shooting at the Buckland Hills Mall on Friday. First of its kind UConn report analyzes police ‘use of force’ data. Updated: Aug. 19, 2022 at 8:55 PM UTC. For the...
ASHFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Waterbury police hope to fill openings as crime rises

WATERBURY, CT
WATERBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Deadly motorcycle crash under investigation in Bristol

BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) – Police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash in Bristol. Authorities said it happened on Redstone Road. When officers arrived they found a 57-year-old man in the road. He was later pronounced dead, said police. “The initial investigation shows that the male was eastbound on Redstone...
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Rattlesnake attacks dogs in Glastonbury

GLASTONBURY, CT
GLASTONBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Overturned tractor-trailer closes exit on I-395 north in Norwich

NORWICH, CT (WFSB) – An overturned tractor-trailer is impacting traffic on I-395 north in Norwich Tuesday morning. The state Department of Transportation said the Exit 13B off-ramp is closed. According to Yantic Fire Engine Company #1, the driver got out on their own. They have minor injuries. Officials said...
NORWICH, CT
Eyewitness News

Route 8 in Seymour shuts down due to water on highway: DOT

SEYMOUR, Conn. (WFSB) - Route 8 in Seymour is currently shut down between Exits 22 and 23. According to the Department of Transportation, Route 8 north is currently shut down due to water on the road. This incident was reported at 7:11 pm. Stay with Channel 3 for the latest...
SEYMOUR, CT
Eyewitness News

Crash on I-84 in Vernon leads to lane closures

VERNON, CT (WFSB) - A crash on Interstate 84 in Vernon led to lane closures on Monday morning. The state Department of Transportation reported that two tractor trailers were involved in the crash between exits 64 and 66 on the eastbound side of the highway. State police posted around 9...
VERNON, CT
Eyewitness News

Waterbury police hope to fill openings as city sees uptick in crime

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Waterbury police, like others across the state, continue to try and find the best of the best to join their ranks. Coming off a violent week in the city, police there say there are still too many openings. They just reopened the application process. The department...
WATERBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Gov. Lamont tours growing company in Milford

MILFORD, CT
MILFORD, CT

Comments / 0

