Read full article on original website
beatrice padilla
7d ago
that's so sad they always destroy everything that has to do for kids people are just so evil these days
Reply(1)
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Eyewitness News
Metro-North Police: two arrested following stabbing on Naugatuck train
3 Things You Need to Know, 1 You Don't: August 23rd. Arrests made in stabbing on a Metro North Train, a disturbing case of child abuse, local dogs attacked by venomous rattlesnake, and our Ice Cream Social Top 10!. Updated: 14 hours ago. Glastonbury man speaks out after dogs attacked...
Eyewitness News
Man injured in Hamden shooting
HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) – A man is recovering after a shooting in Hamden Sunday night. Police said the shooting happened on Manila Avenue. It was reported around 11:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg, authorities said. The 35-year-old man...
Eyewitness News
Woman struck, killed by driver in Wallingford
WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) – A woman is dead after she was struck by a driver in Wallingford Monday night. Officers responded to the crash on Old Colony Road around 9:02 p.m. They found a woman between the ages of 45 and 55 with serious injuries, said police. Police said...
Eyewitness News
Police search for delivery driver who stole bag from Watertown restaurant
WATERTOWN, CT (WFSB) – Watertown police are searching for a delivery driver who is accused of stealing a bag from a restaurant. Authorities said a female Door Dash driver stole a fanny pack from Lebnani Grill around 8:15 p.m. Monday night. The bag had about $700 worth of Apple...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Eyewitness News
Man accused of shooting security guard at Buckland Hills Mall faces judge
MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - A man accused of shooting a security guard at the Buckland Hills mall in Manchester faced a judge Monday. Richard LaPlante, 30, of Windsor, also known to police as “Rico,” turned himself in to police on Saturday night. LaPlante was identified by Manchester police...
Eyewitness News
Man killed in front of Hartford night club
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A man is dead after a shooting in Hartford late Saturday night, according to police. Authorities said it happened in the area of 768 Maple Avenue. Officers responded around 11:55 p.m. Police say the shooting took place in front of Lambada night club. When officers...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Suspect in Manchester mall shooting appears in court
Gov. Lamont talks about CT's economy during visit to company in Milford. CHANNEL 3 ICE CREAM SOCIAL: Recap of top ice cream shops. We break down half of our top 10 list, voted for by Channel 3 viewers!. Updated: 6 hours ago. Students in East Hartford get free haircuts and...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Ashford restaurant fire under investigation
Two people are dead after a boat accident in Stonington. Police are searching for a suspect after a shooting at the Buckland Hills Mall on Friday. First of its kind UConn report analyzes police ‘use of force’ data. Updated: Aug. 19, 2022 at 8:55 PM UTC. For the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Waterbury police hope to fill openings as crime rises
Gov. Lamont talks about CT's economy during visit to company in Milford. CHANNEL 3 ICE CREAM SOCIAL: Recap of top ice cream shops. We break down half of our top 10 list, voted for by Channel 3 viewers!. Updated: 6 hours ago. Students in East Hartford get free haircuts and...
Eyewitness News
Deadly motorcycle crash under investigation in Bristol
BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) – Police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash in Bristol. Authorities said it happened on Redstone Road. When officers arrived they found a 57-year-old man in the road. He was later pronounced dead, said police. “The initial investigation shows that the male was eastbound on Redstone...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Rattlesnake attacks dogs in Glastonbury
Gov. Lamont talks about CT's economy during visit to company in Milford. CHANNEL 3 ICE CREAM SOCIAL: Recap of top ice cream shops. We break down half of our top 10 list, voted for by Channel 3 viewers!. Updated: 7 hours ago. Students in East Hartford get free haircuts and...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Students in East Hartford get free haircuts and supplies
A Glastonbury man is speaking out after his dogs were attacked by a rattlesnake. Gov. Lamont talks about CT's economy during visit to company in Milford. CHANNEL 3 ICE CREAM SOCIAL: Recap of top ice cream shops. Updated: 6 hours ago. We break down half of our top 10 list,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Eyewitness News
Overturned tractor-trailer closes exit on I-395 north in Norwich
NORWICH, CT (WFSB) – An overturned tractor-trailer is impacting traffic on I-395 north in Norwich Tuesday morning. The state Department of Transportation said the Exit 13B off-ramp is closed. According to Yantic Fire Engine Company #1, the driver got out on their own. They have minor injuries. Officials said...
Eyewitness News
More educators to be arrested in case of inappropriate conduct by Plymouth teacher
PLYMOUTH, CT (WFSB) – More arrests are coming in the investigation of a former Plymouth teacher. James Eschert was arrested in January. He faces multiple sexual assault charges. Now police want to arrest some of his old co-workers. The allegations took place at Plymouth Center School. Just as they...
Eyewitness News
Route 8 in Seymour shuts down due to water on highway: DOT
SEYMOUR, Conn. (WFSB) - Route 8 in Seymour is currently shut down between Exits 22 and 23. According to the Department of Transportation, Route 8 north is currently shut down due to water on the road. This incident was reported at 7:11 pm. Stay with Channel 3 for the latest...
Eyewitness News
Crash on I-84 in Vernon leads to lane closures
VERNON, CT (WFSB) - A crash on Interstate 84 in Vernon led to lane closures on Monday morning. The state Department of Transportation reported that two tractor trailers were involved in the crash between exits 64 and 66 on the eastbound side of the highway. State police posted around 9...
Eyewitness News
Waterbury police hope to fill openings as city sees uptick in crime
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Waterbury police, like others across the state, continue to try and find the best of the best to join their ranks. Coming off a violent week in the city, police there say there are still too many openings. They just reopened the application process. The department...
Eyewitness News
INTERVIEW: Preview of Stonington's first day of school
Free groceries given to New Haven families in need. Audiologist Dr. Peter Wasiuk talks about a new rule that helps make hearing aids cheaper. Naugatuck man faces additional charges in child abuse investigation.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Gov. Lamont tours growing company in Milford
A Glastonbury man is speaking out after his dogs were attacked by a rattlesnake. Gov. Lamont talks about CT's economy during visit to company in Milford. CHANNEL 3 ICE CREAM SOCIAL: Recap of top ice cream shops. Updated: 6 hours ago. We break down half of our top 10 list,...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Free groceries given to New Haven families in need
More educators to be arrested in Plymouth teacher investigation. Audiologist Dr. Peter Wasiuk talks about a new rule that helps make hearing aids cheaper. Naugatuck man faces additional charges in child abuse investigation.
Comments / 3