Stockton, CA

High school student pulls out loaded handgun during lunch brawl, CA officials say

By Daniella Segura
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 3 days ago

A high school student pulled out a loaded handgun during a fight at lunchtime, police in California said.

After a brief struggle ,” a school resource officer was able to disarm the Lincoln High School student on Monday, Aug. 15, the Stockton Police Department said on Facebook.

“The students were escorted to safe locations and at least one arrest has been made,” the school’s principal, Kat Bender, said in an email to parents on Monday.

The student faces “battery, criminal threats, resisting arrest and weapons charges,” Stockton police said in an email to McClatchy News.

Two students had minor injuries from the fight, police said.

The fight was one of two that broke out that day on campus, Bender said.

“While I know many of you may have become aware of information through social media, please know that we will continue to provide you with accurate information as quickly as possible, as it becomes available,” Bender said in her email.

Both the police and school said the incident is under investigation.

CBS Sacramento

Father of Monterey Trail student that was attacked says it was over "Jordans"

ELK GROVE — A 15-year-old Elk Grove high school student will be monitored under concussion protocol after police said he was attacked by a classmate with a fire extinguisher. Kawame Curry Sr. told CBS13 that his son, Kawame "KJ" Curry Jr., is being monitored "minute-by-minute" after a doctor said brain injuries can manifest over time. Curry said he is still in disbelief that his son was attacked over what he said was a pair of shoes. "The guy was trying to get my son for his shoes, his Jordan's, my son confronted him and checked him about this," said Curry. The confrontation earlier in...
ELK GROVE, CA
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region's leading media company, The Sacramento Bee's print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

