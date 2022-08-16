High school student pulls out loaded handgun during lunch brawl, CA officials say

A high school student pulled out a loaded handgun during a fight at lunchtime, police in California said.

“ After a brief struggle ,” a school resource officer was able to disarm the Lincoln High School student on Monday, Aug. 15, the Stockton Police Department said on Facebook.

“The students were escorted to safe locations and at least one arrest has been made,” the school’s principal, Kat Bender, said in an email to parents on Monday.

The student faces “battery, criminal threats, resisting arrest and weapons charges,” Stockton police said in an email to McClatchy News.

Two students had minor injuries from the fight, police said.

The fight was one of two that broke out that day on campus, Bender said.

“While I know many of you may have become aware of information through social media, please know that we will continue to provide you with accurate information as quickly as possible, as it becomes available,” Bender said in her email.

Both the police and school said the incident is under investigation.

Fight after football practice saw teen athlete pull gun on fellow player, NC cops say

High school football jamboree fights send several fans to hospital, SC district says

Child, 2 others hurt in shooting at ‘pee wee’ football game, California officials say