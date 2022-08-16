How are Javontae Jean-Baptiste, Jack Sawyer and Palaie Gaoteote IV progressing at Ohio State football’s Jack position?

Read full article on original website
4 Places To Get Great Italian Food in OhioIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
Five restaurants in Ohio that are among the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
DoorDash Customer Received Drugs Inside Chipotle BagBriana BelcherColumbus, OH
Smith says Big Ten’s new media deal aims to ‘engage the fans’ from coast to coastThe LanternColumbus, OH
How These Threatening Letters Terrorized A Small TownJeffery MacCircleville, OH
Eleven Warriors
Arvell Reese Says He Committed to Ohio State Early Because He "Felt Like It Was the Right Time for Me"
AKRON — When Glenville linebacker Arvell Reese ended his recruitment on Aug. 6 and became the 20th commitment in Ohio State’s 2023 recruiting class, it caught a lot of people off guard. Including his own high school teammate, Bryce West. West, a four-star cornerback in the 2024 class...
Former Ohio State football coach Urban Meyer returning to Fox Big Noon Kickoff as analyst
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Urban Meyer will not be on the sidelines this fall, but the former Ohio State football coach will be back in the studio. Fox announced Friday that its original Big Noon Kickoff studio team is returning intact, including Meyer as analyst. Meyer left that position when he became coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars last year. Meyer was fired after 11 losses in 13 games and some off-field public relations issues.
landgrantholyland.com
You’re Nuts: Who is the best Cincinnati basketball recruit in Ohio State history?
Other- 7 (There have been two ties) This week, we’re pivoting back to our city by city breakdown of the all-time greatest Buckeyes. Clark Kellogg was our winner from Cleveland. Jimmy Jackson was our Toledo winner. This week we’re headed south and talking about Cincinnati. The Queen City...
Why Dallan Hayden’s promising camp for Ohio State football matters in the wake of Evan Pryor’s injury
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Dallan Hayden joined Ohio State football late in the summer and immediately turned on the jets. “He goes full speed,” OSU running backs coach Tony Alford said. “That’s one thing we’re not going to have to do is ask him to go faster. He goes 100 miles an hour. Sometimes we’ve got to try to pull the reins back a little bit and slow him down.”
Ohio State Athletic Director's Message For Notre Dame Going Viral
The Ohio State Buckeyes are just over two weeks away from opening up their 2022 college football season against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Given that Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith is a Notre Dame alum, he might be feeling a little conflicted. But while speaking to the media...
WNDU
Patterson suffers foot sprain; questionable for Ohio State game
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Lineman and offensive captain Jarrett Patterson suffered a foot sprain during practice on Monday and is officially listed as questionable for the season opener at Ohio State. Head Coach Marcus Freeman says they’ll rest him for ten days before getting him back on the field....
bvmsports.com
Tayvion Galloway ready to usher in new era of dominance at LSU
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (BVM) – At 6-foot-5, 230 pounds, Tayvion Galloway brings size and athleticism to whatever sport he plays. In seventh grade, one of those sports became football. Just a few years later, the four-star tight end has become one of the top prospects in the nation, and is...
Eleven Warriors
Part Lies, Part Heart, Part Truth, Part Garbage
This is not the most hotly-anticipated Ohio State football season ever. Reader, you and I can be the heroes America desperately needs. We can be the ones who reign in the hyperbole plague holding America hostage, going back to whenever it was the Takes industry decided nothing could be ordinary anymore.
offtackleempire.com
Have Jim Harbaugh’s Michigan Wolverines Finally Overtaken The Ohio State Buckeyes in Football?
Yes, we do in fact have to ask that question, even as an academic exercise. But before we get to that, let’s talk about what the hell is going on in Warde Manuel’s athletic department!. Between Tom Brandstater literally saying Robert Anderson’s victims were making it up, Juwan...
First & 10: Central Ohio high school football scores | Week 1
COLUMBUS, Ohio — High school football is back. The 2022 season kicks off this week and 10TV and 97.1 The Fan will have you covered throughout the season. This week, Dom Tiberi will be live from Olentangy Berlin for their matchup against Hilliard Bradley. You can also listen to that game on 97.1 The Fan.
One-handed Beechcroft receiver thrives at new school
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Last year, in Beechcroft’s second year under Humphrey Simmons, the Cougars went 6-0 in league play winning the City League North Division. Beechcroft lost a big senior class from that team, but they also return some key pieces this year. They also added a new player from Westerville Central who brings […]
Scores, highlights from Week 1 of high school football
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio high school football is back! Week one of the 2022 season is finally here and Football Friday Nite returns for its 31st season on NBC4. Week 1 games on NBC4 Hartley at Big Walnut Hayes at Buckeye Valley Westerville North at Westerville Central Olentangy vs. Westerville South Harvest Prep at […]
Football Friday Nite preseason show
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — High school football returns to Ohio on Friday, August 19. To get fans ready for the new season, the NBC4 sports department is airing a half-hour special featuring the top storylines, a preview of the best teams in the area, the FFN Preseason Team and much more. You can watch the […]
With Deshaun Watson’s penalty decided, will fans accept him as quarterback or walk away? Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Will Browns fans remain loyal to the team, and quarterback Deshaun Watson, now that the NFL has finalized an 11-game penalty?. We’re talking about the settlement for Watson’s behavior toward massage therapists on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn hosts our daily...
High school football team in Perry County set to open season at new stadium
CROOKSVILLE, Ohio — To say that last season's Crooksville varsity football season was challenging is an understatement. Not only did the team play all of its games on the road, but it also didn't win a single game going 0-9. The struggles began before the season started. A power...
614now.com
Ohio-based pizza chain opening two new Central Ohio locations
Why settle for one new pizzeria, when we can have two?. King’s Grand Central, a popular Junction City-based pizza chain with multiple locations in southeast Ohio is inching closer to Columbus. The eatery, which first opened in 1995 and is well-known for offering two different signature sauces, recently opened...
NBC4 Columbus
Cameron Mitchell opening $20M restaurant in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (WCMH)– Cameron Mitchell Restaurants will open its first Las Vegas eatery in a big way: as the anchor restaurant of a new multi-level retail and hospitality complex in the heart of the strip. CMR announced Wednesday it plans to invest nearly $20 million into Ocean Prime...
tvnewscheck.com
Funny Promo Welcomes Meteorologist Back To WSYX-WTTE
A fan favorite of morning news and known across Central Ohio for his “Forrrrecast” as well as his enthusiastic personality, Phil Kelly is making a return to WSYX/ABC 6 and WTTE/FOX 28 starting August 22, 2022. A fan favorite of morning news and known across Central Ohio for...
Franklin County drops mask advisory, COVID-19 transmission level
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Franklin County’s indoor mask advisory has been rescinded, the health commissioner announced Friday. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention downgraded the county’s COVID-19 community transmission level from high to medium, or orange to yellow on the department’s nationwide map, Franklin County Health Commissioner Joe Mazzola said in a news […]
columbusnavigator.com
The Best Italian Restaurants In Columbus (2022)
Trust me, when it comes to Italian food, I play no games. I’m going to be honest with you Columbus, as far as my favorite things go there isn’t much that ranks above cats and tacos. But Italian food cracks its way into the top tier just by being its delicious self.
