theriver953.com
FCSO respond to a bank robbery yesterday 8/18
Frederick County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) responded to an alarm from the Bank of Clarke County in the 100 block of Crock Wells Mills Drive off of Route 50 Aug. 18. Authorities are on the lookout for a white male who stands approximately 6 feet tall. At the time of...
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County police identify Charlottesville man found dead in Rivanna River
The Office of the Medical Examiner has identified the man found dead on Aug. 13 in the Rivanna River. A cause of death for William Jasper, 46, of Charlottesville, has not been determined at this time, according to a release from the Albemarle County Police Depaetment. This incident is still...
Metro News
Funeral home suspension: neglected body, homeless presence and ‘altered’ behavior
A West Virginia funeral home is being suspended following allegations of abuse of a corpse, homeless people living on site and the arrest of the operator in an “altered mental state.”. Hunter Anderson Funeral Home of Berkeley Springs was suspended this week by the state’s licensing board. The...
wsvaonline.com
Stolen Items in Augusta County Are Ready To Be Picked Up
VERONA, Va – The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office investigated a string of storage unit burglaries that occurred recently. Sheriff Donald Smith reported that investigators have recovered a lot of the stolen property from the suspect’s storage unit. Smith said some of the victims have come forward and...
Augusta Free Press
National police shortage hits close to home in Waynesboro
Law enforcement departments across the United States are facing a shortage of their most important resource: police officers. “It’s an industry issue,” said Waynesboro Police Chief David Shaw. Between retirements and the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 in Waynesboro and the industry changing with compensation for police, the Waynesboro...
wina.com
Warrenton man charged in flying too low over Lake of the Woods
LAKE OF THE WOODS (WINA) – The Orange County Sheriff’s office has charged a 65-year old Warrenton man with reckless operation of an aircraft over the Lake of the Woods neighborhood. The sheriff’s office was sent a phone image from a neighborhood resident of the small aircraft around 2 the afternoon of July 10th flying at less than 100 feet over the neighborhood.
cbs19news
Augusta sheriff's office asking for help to find missing woman
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Augusta County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help in searching for a missing person. According to a release, 23-year-old Amanda Nicole Kemp was last seen on July 9, but she was reported missing by a family member on Aug. 18. She...
WHSV
Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office responds to shots fired
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Saturday, August 13, The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of shots fired on the 500 block of Hamburg Road in Edinburg. According to law enforcement, the victim reported Edgar Uriel Padron-Rodriguez came into his residence to pick someone up. The victim told Padron-Rodriguez to leave, but the man produced a handgun and fired one shot toward the victim.
Firefighter charged with setting fire to abandoned building
WOODSTOCK, Va. — A Virginia volunteer firefighter charged with setting fire to an abandoned building was with the first crew to arrive on the scene, an investigator said Monday. Firefighters from several departments responded to a report of a structure fire Friday night in Woodstock and found the 1902...
WJLA
Special delivery! Fauquier County deputies help deliver baby on the side of the highway
FAUQUIER COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A pair of Fauquier County deputies helped deliver a baby on the side of the road after the mother couldn't get to the hospital on time. On Saturday, Aug. 13, officer Zachary Lawrence was running stationary radar on James Madison Highway when a vehicle pulled up beside him. The driver told Lawrence that the passenger was in labor and they weren't going to make it to the hospital.
fox5dc.com
Virginia firefighter arrested in connection to structure fire
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, V.a. (FOX 5 DC) - A Virginia firefighter has been arrested in connection to a structure fire that occurred on Friday. Ray Boyd Kerns is a member of the Woodstock Fire Department. The department says he has since been suspended since they learned of his arrest. The arrest...
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville Police asking for help finding man missing nearly 7 weeks
The Charlottesville Police Department is asking for help finding a man they say has been missing since early July.
fox5dc.com
Man shot in car by unknown suspect; infant, woman passengers in vehicle
WOODBRIDGE, V.a. (FOX 5 DC) - A man was shot in his car, also occupied by a woman and an infant, by an unknown man in Woodbridge on Saturday, Prince William County Police confirm. Police say officers arrived at Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center around 10:18 p.m. on Saturday and...
wfmd.com
Suspect In Va. Assault Arrested In Frederick County, Md.
He’s awaiting extradition back to Va. Frederick, Md. (KM) – A suspect in an assault early Sunday morning in Loudon County, Virginia, was arrested in Frederick County, Maryland. Ever Cruz. 24. was taken into custody on Monday morning. He is being held at the Frederick County Adult Detention Center without bond awaiting extradition. He is charged with aggravated malicious wounding.
Man shoots at baby, man and woman in Prince William Co.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — A baby, a 24-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man all faced a life-threatening situation Saturday evening when a man opened fire on their car in Woodbridge. Officers responded to investigate just after 10 p.m. on the scene at Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center located...
Inside Nova
Body found behind old Gander Mountain building in Woodbridge
Police are investigating after a decomposed body was found Saturday evening behind the old Gander Mountain building in Woodbridge. The body was found about 6:05 p.m. near a trash compactor at 14011 Worth Ave. The body, "in a decomposed state," was taken to the state medical examiner's office for an...
Martinsburg woman jailed after physical altercation with deputies
A reported disturbance at West Run Apartments in Morgantown on Sunday evolved into multiple misdemeanor charges for a Martinsburg woman after she allegedly began an altercation with deputies. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
NBC 29 News
TSA stops Waynesboro man from carrying gun onto flight at CHO
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The TSA says one of its officers stopped a Waynesboro man from carrying a gun onto a flight at Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport. TSA says a .38 caliber gun was spotted in the man’s carry-on items Tuesday, August 16. Authorities say the gun was not loaded,...
fox5dc.com
Body found behind vacant Woodbridge building
WOODBRIDGE, Va. - A decomposing body was found behind a vacant commercial building in Prince William County. Officers discovered the body Saturday night behind 14011 Worth Avenue in Woodbridge. Investigators say the body was transported to the Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy and to determine cause of death. The...
