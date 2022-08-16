Read full article on original website
Early-bird registration ends September 5:
Gather your crew and sign up for the Think Pink Color Fun Run. Teams and individuals can take advantage of an early-bird discount and sign up for this year’s Think Pink Color Fun Run before Monday, September 5. The untimed 5K (3.3 mile) fun run/walk will be Saturday, October...
Cresco Times
Good Times bar destroyed by fire
CRESCO - The Cresco community has been anxiously awaiting the opening of the Good Times Grill, formerly of Decorah, since September 2021. The business was set to open around Labor Day, but the wait will be a little longer. “For those who haven't heard yet, there was a fire at...
fox9.com
15 years later: Historic flooding devastates southeast Minnesota
(FOX 9) - This weekend marks 15 years since historic flash flooding devastated southeastern Minnesota, with Rushford being the hardest hit. A series of thunderstorms stalled in parts of Minnesota on Aug. 18, 2007, dumping more than a foot of rain in some southeastern areas of the state. The heaviest rainfall reports came from Winona, Fillmore, and Houston counties, where 36-hour totals exceeded 14 inches. The largest multi-day rainfall was reported at 18.7 inches in northern Houston County, according to the Minnesota DNR's Climate Journal.
KAAL-TV
Former Diocese of Winona-Rochester priest faces criminal charges
(ABC 6 News) - Ubaldo Roque Huerta, a former priest with the Diocese of Winona-Rochester, has been charged with 5th-Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct of an adult. According to the Diocese, the alleged offense took place in Winona County in December of 2020. Mr. Roque Huerta was ordained a priest for...
winonapost.com
Riverway school moves into new home
Riverway Learning Community students and staff will soon start not only a new school year, but also a learning experience at a new location. The school is moving to the Tandeski Center at Minnesota State College Southeast (MSC Southeast), and classes will begin there early next month. Riverway Learning Community...
KAAL-TV
Rochester woman falls prey to 5th reported scam this week
(ABC 6 News) - A Rochester woman fell prey to the fifth phone scam reported this week, according to city police. Capt. Casey Moilanen said people should understand that if a caller asks them to buy and send gift cards for any reason, the person is a scammer and they should not comply.
winonahealth.org
Novavax available at walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics August 30 and 31
Winona Health will have walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics Tuesday August 30, 7 a.m. until noon and Wednesday August 31, noon until 5 p.m. Check in will be on the 2nd floor of the Winona Clinic, 855 Mankato Avenue in Winona. Novavax will be available at the walk-in clinic. Novavax is...
mygateway.news
Elmwood graduate Katie Feuker placed for summer employment
EAU CLAIRE, WI – Summer internships are just one of the high-impact practices available to students at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, summer employment that gives ambitious Blugolds across all major’s first-hand industry and organizational experience that will set them apart as graduate school or job applicants. Junior...
KAAL-TV
Gold Rush days take over Olmsted County Friday
(ABC 6 News) -Two longtime Gold Rush events in Olmsted county kick off on Friday. In Rochester, Gold Rush days will take place at Graham Park starting at 8 a.m. and will run through the weekend. Olmsted County's Antique Show & Market, put on by Townsend shows is in its...
$25 Round Trip Sun Country Flights Between MSP, Eau Claire
UNDATED -- Sun Country Airlines has just started selling its introductory flights between Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport and the airport in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. The regular flights between the two cities will begin on December 1st. Right now they are offering flights from Eau Claire to MSP for just $15. A return flight from the Twin Cities back to the central Wisconsin city will cost you even less at just $10.
ABC7 Chicago
8-year-old Wisconsin boy reaches top 25 of kids USA Mullet Championship
MENOMONIE, Wis. -- An 8-year-old from Wisconsin with a rockstar 'do is advancing in the kids division of the USA Mullet Championship. Emmitt Bailey, also known as "Mullet Boy," got the chance to show off his hairstyle Thursday night when he threw the opening pitch at a local baseball game, WEAU reported.
‘Really disheartening’: Vandalism at western Wisconsin elementary school delays construction into school year
BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WKBT) — Black River Falls’ Forrest Street Elementary School will be closed for at least a month after an act of vandalism. Last week, vandals caused significant damage, shattering glass doors, poking holes in the roof, trashing technology and spraying fire extinguishers throughout the building.
winonapost.com
Another fish kill vexes public
As the investigation into a fish kill on one of Winona County’s premier trout streams continues, local residents expressed their frustrations at last week’s County Board meeting. It is the third major fish kill in the county since 2015, and some residents criticized the state and county for failing to identify the causes or hold anyone accountable for past fish kills, while others said the government needs to do more to prevent the next fish kill. Also last week, state agencies announced they are contacting over 100 neighboring landowners as part of the investigation.
WEAU-TV 13
La Crosse homicide suspect released on $10,000 cash bond
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - A man charged with homicide in La Crosse County is released from jail on a $10,000 cash bond, which had been previously reduced from $500,000 and again from $200,000, according to online court records. 35-year-old Karvel Freeman of Madison, Wis. was released from La Crosse...
Popular Pizza Spot in Rochester Has New Name and Owner!
Looks like a popular pizza shop at 1105 7th Street Northwest in Rochester, Minnesota will be staying open but under a new name!. Back in June of 2022, the owners of 5 Dollar Pizza in Rochester announced that it was time to sell the business. It's with bittersweet emotions that...
Helicopter Crashes into Powerlines in Wabasha County
Elgin, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Florida man was unhurt after crashing a helicopter he was piloting into power lines in Wabasha County. 21-year-old Tyler Williams was operating a crop-dusting helicopter near Elgin Tuesday afternoon when he crashed into the powerlines near the intersection of County roads 2 and 8 between Elgin and Millville, a news release from the Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office says. The 911 call came in shortly before 3 p.m.
Vernon County arrests Muscoda man accused in string of retail thefts
VIROQUA, Wis. (WKBT) — A 33-year-old man is in custody after being accused in several retail thefts in La Farge and Ontario. David Meboe is accused of stealing alcohol on three separate occasions, twice in La Farge on Monday and Tuesday mornings, and once in Ontario on Wednesday evening. Vernon County and Monroe County Sheriff’s Offices took him into custody Thursday morning.
wizmnews.com
Boathouse license fees at some La Crosse docks will rise 50 per cent
The cost of keeping a boathouse at certain docks in La Crosse is going to rise sharply, but not as much as the city had proposed. At its monthly meeting Thursday, the La Crosse Park Board decided to raise the yearly license fees by 50 percent to $750 for residents of the city and $900 for non-residents.
WEAU-TV 13
La Crosse County Jail inmate dies in hospital
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - A La Crosse County Jail inmate died in a hospital due to self-inflicted injuries, according to the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office. In a release Thursday, the Sheriff’s Office said that 31-year-old John Koskovich of Mindoro attempted to commit suicide on Sunday at the jail.
