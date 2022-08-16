ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Classic Rock 105.1

The Largest Residential Home in Louisiana

There are a lot of really large inhabited homes in Louisiana, but there's none that are quite as large as this!. Over the last 75 years, the size of homes in the U.S. has more than tripled. The average house size went from 797 square feet in 1945 to 2,491 square feet in 2020. In fact that leaves the U.S. with more floor area per resident of any country in the world!
LOUISIANA STATE
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Ascension Parish Council bans kratom sales in parish

The Ascension Parish Council approved a ban of kratom sales during the Aug. 18 meeting held in Gonzales. The parish will become the first in Louisiana to prohibit the sale of kratom, also known as Mitragyna speciosa, which is a tropical evergreen tree native to southeast Asia. The U.S. Food...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at LSU will host Louisiana Parole Project

Osher Lifelong Learning Institute will host an event Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Goodwood Library in Baton Rouge to present Andrew Hundley, the executive director of the Louisiana Parole Project. The event, “Coffee and Lagniappe,” will touch on Hundley’s work with helping formerly incarcerated men and women successfully reenter society....
BATON ROUGE, LA
lsuagcenter.com

Louisiana Farm to School to host in-person gathering

(08/18/22) BATON ROUGE, La. — Join Seeds to Success: The Louisiana Farm to School program for the 2022 Farm to School gathering in Baton Rouge on September 28 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Pennington Biomedical Convention Center. The event will gather farm to school stakeholders from...
Jake Wells

Billions available to renters and homeowners in Louisiana

man holding moneyPictures of Money (Creative Commons) Are you feeling more financial stress as prices continue to rise in Louisiana? Thankfully, there is some good news: you have options available to help you out in Louisiana whether you own or rent your home. Best of all, these programs are run by federal, state, and local government agencies, so you can know with confidence that they are legit. You just have to know where to find them and see if you qualify for the money.
LOUISIANA STATE
MyArkLaMiss

Three Louisiana women arrested for defrauding state disaster relief program

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Three individuals are behind bars for falsifying documents to collect refunds on personal property destroyed in a natural disaster. According to the Louisiana Department of Revenue (LDR), Starr Carbo, Johnnie Mae Ricard, and Erica Williams, all of Westwego, are charged in connection with fraudulently preparing and submitting Natural Disaster Claim […]
westcentralsbest.com

AmeriCorps Provides $6 Million in Volunteer Louisiana Grants

Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser and Volunteer Louisiana are pleased to announce $6,006,884 in grant funding from the federal agency, AmeriCorps, for the 2022-2023 service year. The grants will support 17 AmeriCorps State Programs and 2 planning grants, and will engage 676 AmeriCorps members in service to meet critical needs across Louisiana. These grants will be matched with $3,982,589 in local support and will provide over $2.7 million in Segal Education Awards for participants.
centralcitynews.us

First Amendment Under Attack Both in Central and Baton Rouge

Two popular measures — one passed by the Metro Council and another by the Central Community School Board — are well-intentioned attempts to combat real problems but both threaten to infringe on the First Amendment rights of our citizens. Here in Central, the Central School Board passed new...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theneworleanstribune.com

Louisiana Takes the “Count” Out of Accountability

In an effort to mask the failure of the so-called education reform movement, Louisiana finds itself with a school performance evaluation system that just doesn’t add up. For more than 15 years, we have been saying that the manner in which the state Education Department has been evaluating public schools is intentionally skewed, distorted and, well, a lie.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

'Hospital within a hospital': Baton Rouge General honors Black nurses for work in segregation era

When Baton Rouge General Hospital relocated to the Florida Boulevard location in the 1950s, some nurses say there was more than one hospital on-site. In keeping with racial attitudes of the time, one section called Four South was exclusively for Black patients and staffed exclusively by Black nurses. On July 27, the hospital recognized those nurses for the work they performed in difficult circumstances, including Earl Dean Joseph, 91, who was part of the first group hired.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KNOE TV8

Utility assistance applications closed for United Way of Northeast Louisiana

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - After receiving a large number of applications from Entergy customers who want help in paying their utility bills, the United Way of Northeast Louisiana has closed the application process, according to a news release issued Thursday morning. According to the United Way, applications already submitted through...
225batonrouge.com

These Baton Rouge companies are among the fastest growing in the U.S.

Thirteen companies from the Greater Baton Rouge area have made this year’s Inc. 5000 list, which highlights the fastest growing companies in the U.S. Of the 5,000 companies listed, the Capital Region’s 13 representatives had a median growth of 146% and a combined revenue of $366 million. The...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Looking for work? The Louisiana Office of Juvenile Justice is hiring

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana’s Office of Juvenile Justice (OJJ) announced Monday that it’s looking to add to its team of talented staff. According to the OJJ’s official Facebook page, the organization is in need of a Juvenile Justice Specialist, which is an individual who is responsible for supervising and counseling youth in the OJJ’s secure facilities.
LOUISIANA STATE
Occupational Health Safety

Louisiana Company Cited After Employee Stabbed in Store

The operator of car wash, oil change, fueling and convenience stores was cited for not protecting workers from violence, according to OSHA. A Baton Rouge-based company is being cited for not protecting employees from violence after the stabbing of an employee. According to a news release, an assistant manager of...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Some EBR Head Start centers to delay opening amid nationwide teacher shortage

BATON ROUGE - A number of Head Start centers across East Baton Rouge Parish will delay openings amid a nationwide teacher shortage. The Division of Human Development and Services said Friday the Head Start Program will be staggering the opening of several centers until they can hire enough teachers to satisfy regulatory agency requirements.
BATON ROUGE, LA

