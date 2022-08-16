Read full article on original website
A Tomato Disaster Headed For New York State?
Putting in a garden is something that most homeowners always say that they want to do. Very few actually can pull off a successful garden each summer. If you have every tried, you know how hard it can be and how much work is involved. The other issue is that when harvest time comes around, everything is ready at once and you have more than you can handle! But this summer, that is very good news.
How Does New York And Pennsylvania Rate For Most Spoiled Dogs?
Some people love to do this or think it's cute. Some people think it's not a thing that should be done. The subject? Dressing up your pet. The only time my wife and I dressed up our dogs was for a fun event during a Greyhound get-together. We have been adopting Greyhounds for a couple of decades.
Eat These Fun, Specialty Pizzas at The New York State Fair
One thing that is so absolutely incredible about the New York State Fair is all of the different choices when it comes to food. No matter what you're in the mood for, you'll be able to find it in Syracuse. What's even better is that each and every year, there's...
New York State Town is HOTTEST Real Estate Market in America
The real estate market is absolutely insane right now. Especially in New York State buying a house was extremely competitive in the past 18 months. Prices of houses were going up to 50% MORE than value and houses were selling within days with tons of offers. Every year, Realtor.com releases...
Alarming Number of Upstate New York Parents Report Their Child Has Accidently Eaten Edibles
Marijuana edibles may be legal in the state of New York, but if you're someone who consumes them and you have children and teens, please do whatever you can to keep them hidden very far away and ideally, in a medication lockbox. The Upstate New York Poison Control Center issued...
Follow These 12 New York Wine Trails For A Delightful Experience!
Upstate New York has a whopping 12 different wine trails. These are ever-increasing in popularity as more and more visitors come to our region to experience our award-winning wines and our beautiful wineries and vineyards. The trails are organized to give the visitor a comprehensive "trail guide" to all of...
New York Just Moved Closer Toward Offering Retail Sales of Recreational Marijuana
New York took another step closer toward allowing the first state-regulated sales of recreational marijuana on Monday, August 15. On Monday, New York's Cannabis Control Board approved 15 adult-use cannabis conditional processor licenses. What this means is that processors who have received a license will now legally be allowed to turn cannabis plants grown by New York farmers in to products such as edibles, vape carts, and oils.
2022 Fall Festivals Not To Be Missed In New York State
It's hard to believe that summer (officially) has about one month left. With schools about to open for the 2022-2023 years, summer ends much quicker. The summer season is my favorite, so when fall hits, I'm not exactly thrilled. But, at least fall can have some really nice days before Mother Nature throws winter in our faces.
Buying Whipped Cream in New York? You’ll Need To Show Photo ID at the Register
Sorry parents, you can no longer send your teen to the grocery store in New York to buy, among other things, a can of whipped cream because the store will not be able to sell it to them. A new law quietly went into effect on November 25, 2021, but...
Americans Mourn Huge Loss of 9/11 Tribute Museum in New York
It's a sad day for Americans as what some would argue as being the most important museum in the country has closed their doors forever. Yesterday, August 17, was the final day of operation for the 9/11 Tribute Museum in New York City. According to NBC New York, the decision...
This Fun, Upstate New York Hotel Was Rated One of The Best in The US
Whenever you take a trip anywhere that requires accommodations, you always look for a place that peaks your interest. Maybe they have really great amenities like continental breakfast or a pool, maybe a determining factor is how comfortable the beds are, maybe you like the interior decor or, maybe it's simply just in a really great location.
Important Changes To Your Pharmacy In New York State
There has been a few changes to pharmacies across New York State that have taken place since your last visit. As we are coming out of the worst pandemic in the United States and across the globe, health officials are still trying to save lives on another front. While the...
Hilarious Closed Sign at Upstate New York Business Blames Wife
One Upstate New York business is closed. The sign out front should have told you. And it's all because of the owner's wife. We've all heard the saying - happy wife, happy life. No one knows that better than Tony. He runs a gift shop in Lake George, New York off US Route 9. Unfortunately, Tony had to close for a few days, thanks to his wife. And he left a hilarious note on the door to explain.
GALLERY: The Upspoken Rules Of Southern Tier Dog Parks
I applaud whoever came up with the idea of dog parks. While there are plenty of places to walk your dog, you must keep them on a leash at all times. It's your the safety of your pet, those you may come in contact with, and keeps your dog on the right path.
Pot Smoker? NYS Says Your Employer Can’t Discriminate – Kind Of
New York became the 15th state to legalize the use of marijuana on March 31, 2021, and yet many employers within the state remain unaware of the changes to the state Labor Laws with the legalization of marijuana. If you're someone who enjoys recreational marijuana, as long as you're smoking...
12 Historic, Amazing, and Stunning Upstate New York Cemeteries
Before about 1850, most people were buried in small family graveyards near where they lived, or, perhaps, in a churchyard cemetery near where they worshipped. After the mid-part of the 19th-century a new wave of cemetery creations began with people being buried in large, sprawling communal cemeteries located far outside of town.
West Nile Virus Creeping Closer To The New York Border
West Nile Virus first came to light in North America in 1999. It had previously only been found in West Asia, Africa, and Eastern Europe. West Nile Virus is a is a mosquito-borne disease. It's spread through a mosquito bite and can cause Encephalitis. According to the Pennsylvania Department of...
🎥 WATCH: Political Gaffes Sure To Make Any New Yorker Laugh
I don't make a habit of talking about politics on the radio. I prefer to entertain through some humor and lots of music. Besides, I'm not the most educated when it comes to the subject of politics and I'm not a fan of debate either. But no matter what side...
25 Miles Per Hour Limits Could Be Coming Soon To New York Municipalities
New York State Governor Kathy Hochul has announced a statewide effort to prevent speeding. Speeding seems to be the norm on our streets and highways. It is a rare thing when I notice someone doing the speed limit. I tend to go over the limit as well, but not by too much.
Enjoy A Jurassic Sized Experience At Upstate New York’s Dino Zone
Travel back in time to the age of the dinosaurs as you enter Upstate New York's only permanent life-sized dinosaur exhibit. Dino Zone is located in the newly renovated Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital located at the Milton J. Rubenstein Museum of Science and Technology (MOST). Visitors will learn what...
