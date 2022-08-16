Read full article on original website
Former Ole Miss Rebel Luke Knox Dies
Former Ole Miss player Luke Knox, 22, died Wednesday. Cause of death has not been released. Knox played tight end and linebacker while at Ole Miss. He played three seasons with the Rebels before transferring to Florida International University in the offseason. FIU head coach and former defense coordinator coach...
Ole Miss Football Practice Report: Rush and Cover
Now less than a week removed from the start of classes, the Ole Miss football team continues to squeeze every drop of progress they can from each practice. As the season draws near, the hope is that the new-look Rebel squad will coagulate as well as they did a year ago.
Ole Miss Soccer to Host SLU Lions
Ole Miss soccer returns to the pitch today to open the 2022 slate, taking on the Southeastern Louisiana University Lions. The first kick is set for 6 p.m.and can be seen on SEC Network+. Ole Miss looks to continue the success from last season when the team finished with a...
Ole Miss Women’s Basketball Releases 2022-23 SEC Schedule
Ole Miss has finalized its schedule for the 2022-23 season, with the SEC announcing the 16-game conference schedules for all 14 schools Wednesday. The Rebels begin the tough grind of the SEC from the comfort of the SJB Pavilion against Auburn (Dec. 29) before ringing in the New Year in Starkville against Mississippi State (Jan. 1).
How Local, Independent Bookstores Shape Mississippi’s Historic Literary Culture
Mississippi has a long literary history laying claim to a multitude of authors, such as William Faulkner, Eudora Welty, Richard Wright, Jesmyn Ward, Kiese Laymon, Angie Thomas, John Grisham and many others. However, not only are the many authors who call Mississippi home responsible for the state’s literary history, but...
Morris Stocks Named Best College Professor in 2022 Best of Oxford
Morris Stocks has been named Best College Professor in The Oxford Eagle’s 2022 Best of Oxford, as determined by a vote of the newspaper’s readers. Stocks is a longtime professor and Don Jones Chair of Accountancy in the University of Mississippi’s Patterson School of Accountancy. Noel Wilkin,...
Lafayette County Arena Grows into Community Events Hub
Since opening just over three years ago, the Lafayette County Multi-purpose Arena has become one of the busiest event spaces in the county. The arena has played host to kids camps, cooking competitions, gardening classes, craft shows, health fairs and job fairs, barrel races, riding lessons and even world-class professional rodeo events.
Jubera: Being in the MCJROTC Benefits Cadets and the Oxford Community
Robert, my Oxford High sophomore, came to me this past week very concerned about his ability to participate in the Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (MCJROTC). His older brother James was in the program and according to some of the cadets is a “legend” in the unit....
Life Dental Group Named to Inc. List of Fastest-Growing Privately Held Companies
In a major milestone of growth, Life Dental Group was included in the annual Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing privately held companies for the first time. In the state of Mississippi, Life Dental Group was named the fifth fastest-growing company. Put together by Inc. Magazine, the prestigious lists have included many companies that are now household names.
Columbus Man Arrested in Oxford on Drug, Weapon, Kidnapping Charges
A Columbus man was arrested Wednesday on several felony charges including kidnapping. According to the Oxford Police Department, members of the Criminal Investigation Division and Lafayette County Metro Narcotics arrested Tyson Hairston, 32, of Columbus at the Links Apartments. The arrest came after an investigation stemming from a call earlier...
County Court Judge Forum Aims to Introduce Candidates to Community
Lafayette County will have a county judge for the first time after the Nov. 8 election. Eight local attorneys have qualified to run for the new seat. They include Steve Jubera, James B. Justice, Cornelia Fondren, Thomas A. Waller, Josh Turner, Ray Garrett, Tiffany Kilpatrick and Christine Tatum. Jerry Pope,...
