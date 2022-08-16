Read full article on original website
spencercountyonline.com
Dubois County Court News – August 16, 2022
Speeding: Lucas J. Nance; Keegan J. Thomas; Mary B. Granados, $141. Seatbelt Violation: Nathan R. Miller; Tracy L. Gribben; Jennifer R. Cox; Michelle A. Leighninger; Derek K. Hedinger; Trevor O. Traylor, $25. Operating With Expired Plates: Nicholas M. Gagnon, dismissed; Dakota J. Brinksneader; Sabrina L. Bachman, $141. Driving While Suspended:...
spencercountyonline.com
Spencer County Court News – August 16, 2022
Traffic and Other Citations (New) Driving While Suspended: Julio C. Vega; Michael G. Moore, Jr.; Dustin L. Herald. Speeding: Cory W. McConnell; Dalton L. Knowles; Ojas Bharatia; Ethan P. Scifres; Joshua M. Shelton; Rylan J. Craig; Nathan P. Simpson; Delaney C. O’Neill; Ryan C. Mead; Lakeia A. Nard; Caleb H. Hayden; John M. Mundy; Jacob N. Schutte; Kay A. Edwards; Melissa D. Frederick; Thorsten J. Boger; Jason D. West, Jr.; Devan A. Hunt; Malissa D. Kincaid; Dalton M. Daniels.
spencercountyonline.com
Dubois County Marriage Licenses – August 16, 2022
Anna Marie Hirsch to Samuel Hilary Borden, both of Huntingburg. Thomas James Louviere of Jasper to Christina Leigh Langston of Sullivan. Madison Taylor Thompson of Jasper to Dillon Scott Coleman of Dale. Connie M. Brock to Kermit E. Harlen, both of Ferdinand. Andy Ray Sanders to Tara Lyn Claise, both...
vincennespbs.org
Daviess and Dubois County Farms get Homestead Awards
Some area farms are among this year’s Hoosier Homestead Award recipients. To be named a Hoosier Homestead, farms must be owned by the same family for more than 100 consecutive years, and consist of 20 acres or more, or produce more than $1,000 in agricultural products per year. Indiana...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Five Dubois County farms recognized for longevity
Longstanding Dubois County farms were among the 106 recognized for their longevity with Hoosier Homestead awards for being in operation for 100 years or more. “Recognizing and engaging Indiana’s historic farming families with Hoosier Homestead awards at the Indiana State Fair is an honor for me each year,” said Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, who is Indiana’s Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development. “The hard work, consistency and longstanding values within these families is inspirational. These families and their farms are securing a strong future for many generations to come.”
spencercountyonline.com
Cheryl Lynne Simons, 67, Rockport
Cheryl Lynne Simons, 67, of Rockport, passed away on Monday, August 15, 2022, at her home surrounded by family. She was born in Staten Island, New York on December 28, 1954, to the late James Henry and Lola Mae (Hancock) Beckort. Cheryl was a 1972 graduate of South Spencer High...
spencercountyonline.com
Betty J. Nix, 86, Rockport
Betty J. Nix, 86, of Rockport, passed away on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at her home surrounded by family. Betty was born in Newtonville, on December 2, 1935, to the late Alan and Antionette (Minnette) Weatherholt. Betty had worked at G.E, Branchville Prison and had been a beautician. She loved...
14news.com
Wife and convicted murderer both charged in death of Evansville firefighter
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Two people have been charged with murder in the death of Evansville Firefighter Robert Doerr. One suspect is Doerr’s wife, Elizabeth Fox-Doerr. In July, she pleaded not guilty to perjury charges connected to the case. [Wife of murdered firefighter pleads not guilty to perjury charges]
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Jasper organization expanding Christmas experience in downtown
Many of the beautiful features around the riverfront in Jasper are just old enough to be taken for granted, but Dave Buehler and the original members of the Redevelop Old Jasper Action Coalition (ROJAC) remember what Frogtown used to look like. “It is all about economic development,” Dave Buehler said...
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Recycled Aluminum Producer to Invest $15 Million to Upgrade Plant
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Recycled aluminum producer Hydro Aluminum Metals USA...
vincennespbs.org
Greene County man charged in Vincennes robberies
A man has been charged in connection with two Vincennes robberies. 25-year-old Davis R. Miller of Worthington is charged felony counts of Robbery with a Deadly Weapon and Intimidation. Both robberies occurred at the Sunshine Spa on Hart Street. One happened July 3rd and the other just this past Saturday...
14news.com
Jagoe Homes plans new community in Owensboro
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Jagoe Homes has announced plans for a new community in Owensboro. According to a press release, Pebble Wood will be a new place for people to call home, offering the luxury of tranquil living, streetlights, sidewalks, tree-lined homesites and lakes. Pebble Wood is within minutes of...
warricknews.com
Warrick County schools plan for new year
On Wednesday, August 10 students in Warrick County returned to school to begin the 2022-2023 school year. With another year comes several changes, as well as the beginning of construction on the new Warrick Pathways and Career Center in Boonville, which is planned to be open for next school year. Warrick County School Corporation Superintendent Dr. Todd Lambert discussed the changes that are taking place around the county’s schools ahead of this year in a recent interview.
Southern Indiana officials pick developers for government buildings
Floyd County commissioners picked the Koetter Group to develop a new government center at the North Annex property in New Albany.
‘Grandchild in Jail’ Scam Circulating Evansville Area
There is yet another scam circulating the Evansville area targeting older citizens that you and your loved ones need to know about. There is always someone out there trying to trick you into giving them some money. These scammers have gotten very creative throughout the years. While there are countless ways in which people can scam you out of money. It's hard to not only keep up with them, but it has gotten even harder to decipher what is legit and what is a scam.
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report
Frederic McClellan, 49, of Washington, was booked into the Knox County Jail Tuesday on a warrant for Failure to Appear. Tonya Cress, 49, of Washington, was jailed in Knox County Tuesday for Failure to Appear. Antonio Hart, 34, of Muncie, was arrested by the Daviess County Sheriff’s department on a...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Bison-tennial Legacy Bison on display at German American Boulevard
About two weeks ago, a new attraction was added to the German American Boulevard near the Jasper Train Depot. Visitors to the area can now see the special Bison-tennial legacy bison created as part of the state’s bicentennial in 2016. The five-foot-tall fiberglass model purchased by Redevelop Old Jasper Action Coalition as part of the state-wide celebration has been repainted and is now on display with information about the bison that migrated through Dubois County.
14news.com
Family sets funeral arrangements for Heather Davidson
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Funeral arrangements have been set for the woman troopers say was killed by her boyfriend over the weekend. Kentucky State Police say 47-year-old William Virgin called dispatch on Saturday saying he strangled his girlfriend, 31-year-old Heather Davidson, to death. [Previous Story: KSP: Man facing murder charge...
14news.com
Crews working on water main break in Jasper
JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Drivers in Jasper will want to avoid the area of State Road 56 and St. Charles Street. Officials say the water department is working on a water main break just west of the intersection. You are asked to avoid the area. Officials say crews hope to...
Locally-Owned Newburgh, Indiana Pub & Grill Featured on ‘America’s Best Best Restaurants’
If there's one thing that we can all agree on, it's the fact that the internet has made it very easy to seek out new restaurants to try. Another thing we can agree on is - If something has been determined as 'America's Best', we need to try it. What...
