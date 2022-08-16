ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubois County, IN

spencercountyonline.com

Spencer County Court News – August 16, 2022

Traffic and Other Citations (New) Driving While Suspended: Julio C. Vega; Michael G. Moore, Jr.; Dustin L. Herald. Speeding: Cory W. McConnell; Dalton L. Knowles; Ojas Bharatia; Ethan P. Scifres; Joshua M. Shelton; Rylan J. Craig; Nathan P. Simpson; Delaney C. O’Neill; Ryan C. Mead; Lakeia A. Nard; Caleb H. Hayden; John M. Mundy; Jacob N. Schutte; Kay A. Edwards; Melissa D. Frederick; Thorsten J. Boger; Jason D. West, Jr.; Devan A. Hunt; Malissa D. Kincaid; Dalton M. Daniels.
SPENCER COUNTY, IN
spencercountyonline.com

Dubois County Real Estate Transfers – August 16, 2022

James J. Wuchner (deceased) to Molly L. Wuchner. Pt. SW SW s6, t2s, r4w, 1.6 acre. Keith S. and Jo Ellen Obermeyer to Bryan D. Lukemeyer and Amber N. Tompkins. Lot 69 and S 1/2 Lot 70, Grassland Hills, Jasper. Aaron Louis Miller to Aaron Louis and Amber L. Miller....
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Five Dubois County farms recognized for longevity

Longstanding Dubois County farms were among the 106 recognized for their longevity with Hoosier Homestead awards for being in operation for 100 years or more. “Recognizing and engaging Indiana’s historic farming families with Hoosier Homestead awards at the Indiana State Fair is an honor for me each year,” said Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, who is Indiana’s Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development. “The hard work, consistency and longstanding values within these families is inspirational. These families and their farms are securing a strong future for many generations to come.”
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
visitvincennes.org

5 Hidden Jems in Knox County

Here are five hidden gems in Knox County worth taking the time to look for. This beautiful orchard features a unique trellis system offering apples, peaches, and nectarines. Watch the orchard staff press fresh apple cider on site. Enjoy their baked goods, including pies, cakes, and cookies. *Orchard tours are available.
KNOX COUNTY, IN
vincennespbs.org

Greene County man charged in Vincennes robberies

A man has been charged in connection with two Vincennes robberies. 25-year-old Davis R. Miller of Worthington is charged felony counts of Robbery with a Deadly Weapon and Intimidation. Both robberies occurred at the Sunshine Spa on Hart Street. One happened July 3rd and the other just this past Saturday...
VINCENNES, IN
spencercountyonline.com

Dubois County Marriage Licenses – August 16, 2022

Anna Marie Hirsch to Samuel Hilary Borden, both of Huntingburg. Thomas James Louviere of Jasper to Christina Leigh Langston of Sullivan. Madison Taylor Thompson of Jasper to Dillon Scott Coleman of Dale. Connie M. Brock to Kermit E. Harlen, both of Ferdinand. Andy Ray Sanders to Tara Lyn Claise, both...
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report

Frederic McClellan, 49, of Washington, was booked into the Knox County Jail Tuesday on a warrant for Failure to Appear. Tonya Cress, 49, of Washington, was jailed in Knox County Tuesday for Failure to Appear. Antonio Hart, 34, of Muncie, was arrested by the Daviess County Sheriff’s department on a...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
99.5 WKDQ

‘Grandchild in Jail’ Scam Circulating Evansville Area

There is yet another scam circulating the Evansville area targeting older citizens that you and your loved ones need to know about. There is always someone out there trying to trick you into giving them some money. These scammers have gotten very creative throughout the years. While there are countless ways in which people can scam you out of money. It's hard to not only keep up with them, but it has gotten even harder to decipher what is legit and what is a scam.
EVANSVILLE, IN
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Bison-tennial Legacy Bison on display at German American Boulevard

About two weeks ago, a new attraction was added to the German American Boulevard near the Jasper Train Depot. Visitors to the area can now see the special Bison-tennial legacy bison created as part of the state’s bicentennial in 2016. The five-foot-tall fiberglass model purchased by Redevelop Old Jasper Action Coalition as part of the state-wide celebration has been repainted and is now on display with information about the bison that migrated through Dubois County.
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Man Arrested for Armed Robberies in Vincennes

Knox County – A criminal investigation conducted by the Indiana State Police and Vincennes City Police has resulted in the arrest of a Worthington man for Robbery and Intimidation. Indiana State Police and Vincennes Police investigated two armed robberies that occurred at the Sunshine Spa, located at 1876 Hart...
VINCENNES, IN
14news.com

Dispatch: Person hit by car in Vanderburgh Co.

Dispatch: Person hit by car in Vanderburgh Co. Dispatch: Person hit by car in Vanderburgh Co. Dispatch: Person hit by car in Vanderburgh Co. Dispatch: Person hit by car in Vanderburgh Co. Wednesday starts move-in week for USI students. Updated: 10 hours ago. Wednesday starts move-in week for USI students.
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Family sets funeral arrangements for Heather Davidson

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Funeral arrangements have been set for the woman troopers say was killed by her boyfriend over the weekend. Kentucky State Police say 47-year-old William Virgin called dispatch on Saturday saying he strangled his girlfriend, 31-year-old Heather Davidson, to death. [Previous Story: KSP: Man facing murder charge...
EVANSVILLE, IN

