spencercountyonline.com
Spencer County Court News – August 16, 2022
Traffic and Other Citations (New) Driving While Suspended: Julio C. Vega; Michael G. Moore, Jr.; Dustin L. Herald. Speeding: Cory W. McConnell; Dalton L. Knowles; Ojas Bharatia; Ethan P. Scifres; Joshua M. Shelton; Rylan J. Craig; Nathan P. Simpson; Delaney C. O’Neill; Ryan C. Mead; Lakeia A. Nard; Caleb H. Hayden; John M. Mundy; Jacob N. Schutte; Kay A. Edwards; Melissa D. Frederick; Thorsten J. Boger; Jason D. West, Jr.; Devan A. Hunt; Malissa D. Kincaid; Dalton M. Daniels.
spencercountyonline.com
Dubois County Real Estate Transfers – August 16, 2022
James J. Wuchner (deceased) to Molly L. Wuchner. Pt. SW SW s6, t2s, r4w, 1.6 acre. Keith S. and Jo Ellen Obermeyer to Bryan D. Lukemeyer and Amber N. Tompkins. Lot 69 and S 1/2 Lot 70, Grassland Hills, Jasper. Aaron Louis Miller to Aaron Louis and Amber L. Miller....
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Five Dubois County farms recognized for longevity
Longstanding Dubois County farms were among the 106 recognized for their longevity with Hoosier Homestead awards for being in operation for 100 years or more. “Recognizing and engaging Indiana’s historic farming families with Hoosier Homestead awards at the Indiana State Fair is an honor for me each year,” said Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, who is Indiana’s Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development. “The hard work, consistency and longstanding values within these families is inspirational. These families and their farms are securing a strong future for many generations to come.”
14news.com
Wife and convicted murderer both charged in death of Evansville firefighter
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Two people have been charged with murder in the death of Evansville Firefighter Robert Doerr. One suspect is Doerr’s wife, Elizabeth Fox-Doerr. In July, she pleaded not guilty to perjury charges connected to the case. [Wife of murdered firefighter pleads not guilty to perjury charges]
visitvincennes.org
5 Hidden Jems in Knox County
Here are five hidden gems in Knox County worth taking the time to look for. This beautiful orchard features a unique trellis system offering apples, peaches, and nectarines. Watch the orchard staff press fresh apple cider on site. Enjoy their baked goods, including pies, cakes, and cookies. *Orchard tours are available.
vincennespbs.org
Greene County man charged in Vincennes robberies
A man has been charged in connection with two Vincennes robberies. 25-year-old Davis R. Miller of Worthington is charged felony counts of Robbery with a Deadly Weapon and Intimidation. Both robberies occurred at the Sunshine Spa on Hart Street. One happened July 3rd and the other just this past Saturday...
spencercountyonline.com
Dubois County Marriage Licenses – August 16, 2022
Anna Marie Hirsch to Samuel Hilary Borden, both of Huntingburg. Thomas James Louviere of Jasper to Christina Leigh Langston of Sullivan. Madison Taylor Thompson of Jasper to Dillon Scott Coleman of Dale. Connie M. Brock to Kermit E. Harlen, both of Ferdinand. Andy Ray Sanders to Tara Lyn Claise, both...
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report
Frederic McClellan, 49, of Washington, was booked into the Knox County Jail Tuesday on a warrant for Failure to Appear. Tonya Cress, 49, of Washington, was jailed in Knox County Tuesday for Failure to Appear. Antonio Hart, 34, of Muncie, was arrested by the Daviess County Sheriff’s department on a...
‘Grandchild in Jail’ Scam Circulating Evansville Area
There is yet another scam circulating the Evansville area targeting older citizens that you and your loved ones need to know about. There is always someone out there trying to trick you into giving them some money. These scammers have gotten very creative throughout the years. While there are countless ways in which people can scam you out of money. It's hard to not only keep up with them, but it has gotten even harder to decipher what is legit and what is a scam.
cbs4indy.com
Monroe County Sheriff’s Department investigating death of Indiana University student
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the death of a female Indiana University student. Wednesday morning, deputies responded to a residence off-campus on report of a person unconscious and unresponsive. Police say a female IU student, who was involved with a campus sorority,...
wdrb.com
Southern Indiana tree trimmer accused of scamming customers out of thousands of dollars
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- A tree-trimming service that primarily serves southern Indiana is accused of scamming dozens of people after taking deposits and never doing any work. Branchwalker Tree Service, owned by James Morgan, is accused both in civil and criminal court of stealing hundreds of dollars from at...
wbiw.com
Two arrested after pursuit through Orange and Washington counties ends in crash
WASHINGTON COUNTY – Two people were arrested Thursday afternoon after leading Indiana State Police Troopers on a pursuit on rural County roadways in Washington and Orange Counties. Thursday afternoon, Trooper Brett Walters was patrolling on US 150 in Washington County when he observed a dark-colored SUV traveling at a...
Woman who was at opening of old Spottsville bridge to be at new bridge ribbon cutting
HENDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) Tomorrow, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and others will celebrate the construction of the nearly completed new Spottsville bridge in Henderson County.
Third person charged in connection with Muncie triple slaying
A New Albany woman has been charged in connection with a July murder case.
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Bison-tennial Legacy Bison on display at German American Boulevard
About two weeks ago, a new attraction was added to the German American Boulevard near the Jasper Train Depot. Visitors to the area can now see the special Bison-tennial legacy bison created as part of the state’s bicentennial in 2016. The five-foot-tall fiberglass model purchased by Redevelop Old Jasper Action Coalition as part of the state-wide celebration has been repainted and is now on display with information about the bison that migrated through Dubois County.
wamwamfm.com
Man Arrested for Armed Robberies in Vincennes
Knox County – A criminal investigation conducted by the Indiana State Police and Vincennes City Police has resulted in the arrest of a Worthington man for Robbery and Intimidation. Indiana State Police and Vincennes Police investigated two armed robberies that occurred at the Sunshine Spa, located at 1876 Hart...
14news.com
U.S. Marshall Service now involved in search for missing Spencer Co. teen
SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Santa Claus police say the U.S. Marshals Service is now involved in the search for a missing Spencer County teen. Kendall King has been missing since the end of July. The Santa Claus police chief says he thinks getting the Marshal Service involved will help...
14news.com
Dispatch: Person hit by car in Vanderburgh Co.
Dispatch: Person hit by car in Vanderburgh Co. Wednesday starts move-in week for USI students. Updated: 10 hours ago. Wednesday starts move-in week for USI students.
14news.com
Family sets funeral arrangements for Heather Davidson
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Funeral arrangements have been set for the woman troopers say was killed by her boyfriend over the weekend. Kentucky State Police say 47-year-old William Virgin called dispatch on Saturday saying he strangled his girlfriend, 31-year-old Heather Davidson, to death. [Previous Story: KSP: Man facing murder charge...
14news.com
Expert: Cause of fatal Evansville explosion possibly related to fuel-air mixture
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Doctor Scott Davis is a Combustion Systems Expert and CEO of Gexcon. He’s a seasoned explosion investigator, and he says when you investigate an explosion like the one on Weinbach Avenue, you’ve got to start ruling things out before you can land on a cause.
