Read full article on original website
Related
Mountain Xpress
Council to consider $1 land sale to private developer for affordable housing
While a dollar doesn’t go as far as it used to, it might be all that a private developer needs to purchase 5.5 acres of city-owned land near downtown Asheville. During their meeting of Tuesday, Aug. 23, members of Asheville City Council will consider a resolution allowing the sale of city-owned property to Charlotte-based developer Laurel Street Residential for $1, in exchange for the construction of affordable housing in Asheville’s South Slope.
Mountain Xpress
Hundreds gather in Pack Square Park to celebrate youth
Press release from United Way of Asheville and Buncombe County:. Pack Square Park was filled with the sounds of children laughing and old friends catching up as United for Youth hosted a Block Party for local families on August 18. Close to 800 people enjoyed this free family event that featured food trucks, activities, and local youth performers.
Mountain Xpress
City of Asheville to share updates on the Municipal Golf Course
The City of Asheville Community & Regional Entertainment Facilities Department will present updates on the process of selecting a qualified company to manage the day to day operations of the Municipal Golf Course at a community meeting on September 1. Topics of discussion will include rates, transitioning employees between companies and general topics of interest to golfers.
Mountain Xpress
Asheville-Buncombe Community Land Trust sells first home
Press release from Asheville-Buncombe Community Land Trust:. The Asheville-Buncombe Community Land Trust (ABCLT) recently completed the sale of its first property – a single-family home located on Caribou Road in the Shiloh neighborhood. The home, originally built by Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity, was purchased by Nikita Lindsey, who...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mountain Xpress
$70M for land conservation, affordable housing up to Buncombe voters
It’s a rare opportunity for most people in Western North Carolina to invest $70 million. But on Tuesday, Nov. 8, Buncombe County voters will get that chance as they consider two referendums on issuing general obligation bonds. The first would authorize the county to raise $30 million for spending on farmland and open space conservation initiatives, as well as greenways. The second would allow local government to raise $40 million for affordable housing projects.
Mountain Xpress
Trauma Intervention Program (TIP) of WNC seeks volunteers
Press release from Trauma Intervention Program (TIP) of Western North Carolina:. The Trauma Intervention Program (TIP) of Western North Carolina is seeking volunteers who want to impact the lives of others by providing emotional and practical support for people experiencing trauma. “Asheville Police Department is grateful for the support of...
Mountain Xpress
Asheville Regional Airport feels nationwide delay, cancellation trends
When Tom McDonnell moved from Cleveland to the Asheville area in 2020, among the reasons he and his wife, Linda, chose to live in Fairview was its proximity to the Asheville Regional Airport. As vice president of member relations at Associated Electric & Gas Insurance Services, Tom regularly flies across the eastern half of the U.S. But with airline delays and cancellations increasing throughout the country, he’s changed his approach.
Mountain Xpress
Commissioners vote to create bond oversight committee
Buncombe County voters haven’t yet authorized county government to issue up to $70 million in new debt; two referendums, for a $40 million housing bond and $30 million land conservation bond, aren’t on the ballot until November. But in anticipation of those votes, the county Board of Commissioners unanimously approved the creation of an oversight committee for the bond proceeds at its Aug. 16 meeting.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mountain Xpress
Local author reexamines his youth in Asheville, 1960-80
As a musician and longtime Asheville resident, Dan Lewis is more accustomed to writing songs than books. An active figure in the local music scene since the 1970s, he has recorded 12 albums, including a collaboration with the late Bob Moog. But amid the city’s continued growth, Lewis felt compelled...
Mountain Xpress
Board of Commissioners establishes Community Committee to oversee bonds if approved by voters
At its Aug. 16 regular meeting, the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners approved a resolution establishing a general obligation bonds community oversight committee. If approved by voters on Nov. 8, a housing bond and an open space bond would generate $40 million and $30 million respectively, and the community oversight committee would monitor the ongoing investment of those bond dollars.
Mountain Xpress
Buncombe files new lawsuit against Wanda Greene
The sordid saga of Wanda Greene reached an apparent denouement in August 2019, when the former Buncombe County manager was sentenced to seven years in federal prison on charges of program fraud, receiving kickbacks and making a false tax return. But like many good Hollywood tales, the story has gotten a sequel.
Mountain Xpress
Q&A: Ricardo Nazario-Colón discusses his new role with the Appalachian Studies Association
Ricardo Nazario-Colón, chief diversity officer at Western Carolina University, says the region has always reminded him of his youth spent in the mountains of Puerto Rico. But his association between the two regions, he notes, goes beyond topography. “I went to the Museum of Appalachia in Tennessee, and they had all these kinds of equipment,” he recalls. “And I was like, ‘This is what my grandfather used to use in Puerto Rico. And these are my grandmother’s pots!’”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mountain Xpress
Blue Ridge Public Radio and Smoky Mountain News will again host NC-11 candidate forum
ASHEVILLE, NC – – Candidates for North Carolina’s 11th Congressional District seat — Democrat Jasmine Beach-Ferrara, Libertarian David Coatney and Republican Chuck Edwards David Coatney — have been invited to appear at a joint forum hosted by two of the 11th Congressional District’s largest independent media outlets. On the evening of Wednesday, August 31, a diverse panel of guests will join Blue Ridge Public Radio Regional Reporter Lilly Knoepp and Smoky Mountain News Politics Editor Cory Vaillancourt for the of “Best in the West: North Carolina’s 11th Congressional District forum.”
Mountain Xpress
APD seeking woman wanted for South Asheville business breaking and entering
Asheville Police Detectives are asking for the public’s help in locating Carmen Opal Rumfelt (10/28/1985.) She has open warrants related to the Breaking and Entering of a business located on Sweeten Creek Rd back in May. Rumfelt has open warrants for Felony Breaking and Entering, Larceny After Breaking and Entering, and Injury to Real Property.
Mountain Xpress
UNC Asheville Ranks in top 25 lists for Green Matters, college city and more in The Princeton Review’s “The Best 388 Colleges,” 2023 edition
UNC Asheville is featured in The Princeton Review’s 2023 edition of The Best 388 Colleges, ranking #6 in the Review’s new “Green Matters: Everyone Cares About Conservation” list, #9 in the “LGBTQ-Friendly” list, and #15 in the “College City Get High Marks” list, among others.
Comments / 0