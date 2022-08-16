ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Mill, SC

cn2.com

Multi Car Collision Ends The Day Early For Some

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – This morning cars and tractor-trailers were backed up for miles and drivers stuck in traffic until mid-afternoon. The South Carolina Highway Patrol says the traffic headaches happened shortly before 1 AM this Friday on I-77 at Exit 83 – near the Sutton Road Exit in Fort Mill when there was a multi-vehicle crash involving a tanker truck.
FORT MILL, SC
cn2.com

Tanker Crash Causes Serious Traffic Delays for Hours

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Two lanes are now open on I-77 southbound to Cherry Road in Rock Hill after a tanker truck crash earlier this morning. Reports coming in around 2 am when York County Deputies reported a multi-vehicle crash with several injuries on I-77 South at Exit 82 with an overturned tanker truck closing all lanes.
ROCK HILL, SC
WSPA 7News

Motorcyclist dies in crash in Cherokee Co.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A motorcyclist died Thursday night in a crash in Gaffney. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 9:26 p.m. on SC Highway 150 near Concord Road. Troopers said a Suzuki motorcycle was traveling west when the driver went off the left side of the road, down […]
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
cn2.com

CN2 Newscast – I-77 Accident Causing Major Traffic Delays, Chester Officials Dedicated to Fight Crime and First Weekend of the Football Season

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Needless to say those stuck in today’s traffic jam have plenty of stories to share as they searched for alternate routes. Chester County Law Enforcement Agents put out a joint statement, saying they are dedicated to fighting the crime wave in the city, and county, by using all of their resources.
ROCK HILL, SC
WBTV

Deputies: ‘Wood chucking thieves’ attempt to get rid of stolen lumber by throwing it out of car

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - How much wood could a wood thief chuck if a wood thief could chuck wood?. That is literally what the York County Sheriff’s office is asking after catching these thieves stealing lumber. The responding deputy went over the radio describing one of those thieves hanging off the back of the U-Haul getting away and throwing the stolen wood.
YORK COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Single car collision leaves one man dead in Kershaw County

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - One man has died after a single-car collision Tuesday. According to Kershaw County Coroner David West, the collision occurred around 12:30 p.m. on Mill Creek Rd. in Bethune, where the victim was from. Paul E. Baggett, 59, was identified as the victim. Coroner David West...
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
cn2.com

Chase Leads York County Deputies into Gaston County

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Lumber thieves who lead the York County Sheriff’s Office on a chase through Rock Hill ends pursuit in Gaston County. Deputies were patrolling the area of Shallowford Drive where new homes are under construction when they observed two people loading plywood into a box truck in front of a construction site.
YORK COUNTY, SC
WBTV

Authorities investigating after body found on highway in York County

CLOVER, S.C. (WBTV) - A spokesperson with the Clover Police Department confirmed on Wednesday that a death investigation is underway after a body was found on a highway. Police say the body was found at approximately 3 p.m. on Highway 55 in the Town of Clover. The investigation is pending.
CLOVER, SC
WCNC

1 dead in crash involving bus in Steele Creek: Medic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that happened in Charlotte's Steele Creek area that shut down South Tryon Street for several hours Wednesday morning, officials said. Charlotte firefighters responded to the crash just before 10 a.m. It happened on South Tryon Street at...
CHARLOTTE, NC

