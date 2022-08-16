Read full article on original website
cn2.com
Multi Car Collision Ends The Day Early For Some
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – This morning cars and tractor-trailers were backed up for miles and drivers stuck in traffic until mid-afternoon. The South Carolina Highway Patrol says the traffic headaches happened shortly before 1 AM this Friday on I-77 at Exit 83 – near the Sutton Road Exit in Fort Mill when there was a multi-vehicle crash involving a tanker truck.
cn2.com
Tanker Crash Causes Serious Traffic Delays for Hours
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Two lanes are now open on I-77 southbound to Cherry Road in Rock Hill after a tanker truck crash earlier this morning. Reports coming in around 2 am when York County Deputies reported a multi-vehicle crash with several injuries on I-77 South at Exit 82 with an overturned tanker truck closing all lanes.
Two Southbound lanes of I-77 reopened in SC after crash involving tanker truck, deputies say
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — An overnight crash involving multiple cars and a tanker truck closed the southbound lanes of Interstate 77 in York County on Friday morning, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office. Two lanes were opened around 11:40 a.m., according to police. The lanes will be...
Troopers: Man dies in crash after dropping off child at day care in Gaston County
GASTONIA, NC — A man died in a crash Thursday morning just after dropping off his child at day care in Gaston County, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Troopers responded to the crash around 7 a.m. on Hickory Grove Road near East Gaston High School. According to...
Woman dies after being hit by truck in driveway of Gastonia home; suspect charged with DWI, police say
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 53-year-old man is facing several charges after a woman hit by a truck in the driveway of a home in Gastonia last weekend died Wednesday, according to the Gastonia Police Department. Authorities said officers responded to a possible assault at home on the 1700 block of Davis Park […]
Motorcyclist dies in crash in Cherokee Co.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A motorcyclist died Thursday night in a crash in Gaffney. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 9:26 p.m. on SC Highway 150 near Concord Road. Troopers said a Suzuki motorcycle was traveling west when the driver went off the left side of the road, down […]
Suspected impaired driver charged for crash in Gastonia that killed 33-year-old woman
GASTONIA, N.C. — While Gastonia Police officers were working to get information on a reported assault this past weekend, a driver in a truck nearby struck a woman sitting on a driveway, and she later died from her injuries. According to the Gastonia Police Department, officers were called to...
cn2.com
CN2 Newscast – I-77 Accident Causing Major Traffic Delays, Chester Officials Dedicated to Fight Crime and First Weekend of the Football Season
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Needless to say those stuck in today’s traffic jam have plenty of stories to share as they searched for alternate routes. Chester County Law Enforcement Agents put out a joint statement, saying they are dedicated to fighting the crime wave in the city, and county, by using all of their resources.
fortmillsun.com
Fort Mill Man Who Died in Wreck was a Passenger in Car Hit on Pleasant Road
A Fort Mill man was killed Monday when the car he was riding in was struck by an oncoming car, authorities said. Jacob Brown, 21, was the passenger in a car that was struck on Pleasant Road near the Gold Hill intersection, according to Coroner Sabrina Gast. The 1991 Mazda...
At least 8 students injured after school bus flips in Chesterfield Co., officials say
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — At least eight students were taken to a hospital after a Chesterfield County school bus was involved in a crash Friday afternoon east of Jefferson, according to school officials. A New Heights Middle school bus was reportedly in a collision just before 4 p.m. on...
WBTV
Deputies: ‘Wood chucking thieves’ attempt to get rid of stolen lumber by throwing it out of car
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - How much wood could a wood thief chuck if a wood thief could chuck wood?. That is literally what the York County Sheriff’s office is asking after catching these thieves stealing lumber. The responding deputy went over the radio describing one of those thieves hanging off the back of the U-Haul getting away and throwing the stolen wood.
Suspect throws stolen plywood from U-Haul at SC deputies during chase
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A suspect is on the loose after two men led York County deputies on a chase in North Carolina while throwing stolen plywood from the back of a U-Haul moving van, police say. Deputies were patrolling the area of Shallowford Drive in Rock Hill on...
1 killed in 2-vehicle crash near Fort Mill, troopers say
FORT MILL, S.C. — The passenger in a two-vehicle wreck was killed Monday afternoon near Fort Mill, the Highway Patrol confirmed. An 18-year-old driving a 1991 Mazda two-door coupe pulled in front of a 2021 Chevy Tahoe on Pleasant Hill Road near Gold Hill Road at about 12:20 p.m.
WIS-TV
Single car collision leaves one man dead in Kershaw County
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - One man has died after a single-car collision Tuesday. According to Kershaw County Coroner David West, the collision occurred around 12:30 p.m. on Mill Creek Rd. in Bethune, where the victim was from. Paul E. Baggett, 59, was identified as the victim. Coroner David West...
cn2.com
Chase Leads York County Deputies into Gaston County
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Lumber thieves who lead the York County Sheriff’s Office on a chase through Rock Hill ends pursuit in Gaston County. Deputies were patrolling the area of Shallowford Drive where new homes are under construction when they observed two people loading plywood into a box truck in front of a construction site.
WBTV
Authorities investigating after body found on highway in York County
CLOVER, S.C. (WBTV) - A spokesperson with the Clover Police Department confirmed on Wednesday that a death investigation is underway after a body was found on a highway. Police say the body was found at approximately 3 p.m. on Highway 55 in the Town of Clover. The investigation is pending.
Police officer hurt in on-duty crash in Mooresville, department says
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A Mooresville police officer was hurt when they were involved in a three-vehicle crash on Tuesday, a statement from the department said. According to MPD, the officer was taken to a Charlotte hospital with a non-life-threatening leg injury after the crash on Charlotte Highway in Mooresville.
Officer shot, another returns fire, striking suspect in south Charlotte, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers were involved in a shooting Friday afternoon in south Charlotte, the department announced on Twitter. The shooting happened on St. Croix Lane, which is in the Raintree neighborhood west of Providence Road. It’s not yet clear how many officers or how many other people were involved in the shooting.
1 dead in crash involving bus in Steele Creek: Medic
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that happened in Charlotte's Steele Creek area that shut down South Tryon Street for several hours Wednesday morning, officials said. Charlotte firefighters responded to the crash just before 10 a.m. It happened on South Tryon Street at...
WBTV
Man shot while driving on I-485, dies after calling police at south Charlotte 7-Eleven, authorities say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A homicide investigation is underway in the 8000 block of South Tryon Street, near West Arrowood Road. Shortly before 2 o’clock this morning, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) responded to an assault with a deadly weapon with injury call for service in the area.
