Read full article on original website
Related
cbs19news
Youngkin: Create taxpayer relief fund with some of state revenues
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- With tax collections in Virginia nearly $2 billion over expectations for fiscal year 2022, Governor Glenn Youngkin says he wants to set up a taxpayer relief fund. In an interview with the Richmond Times-Dispatch, Youngkin announced that he has asked Comptroller Randy McCabe to set...
cbs19news
Unemployment ticks downward again in Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Nearly 100,000 more Virginians have found work since the end of January. Governor Glenn Youngkin made the announcement Friday. According to a release, new data from the Virginia Employment Commission's Bureau of Labor Statistics household survey found Virginia added nearly 6,000 jobs in July. The...
cbs19news
Virginia test scores: Achievement below pre-pandemic levels
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) -- Virginia students made one-year gains in most subjects but achievement in all areas on annual standardized testing remains below pre-pandemic levels. That's according to the Virginia Department of Education, which released the 2021-2022 school year test results on Thursday. In mathematics, 66% of students across all...
cbs19news
Ex-Gov. Doug Wilder drops lawsuit against VCU leaders
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) -- Former Virginia Gov. Doug Wilder has withdrawn a lawsuit he filed against leaders of the public university in Richmond where he works following a personnel dispute. Court records show Wilder filed a notice of voluntary dismissal of the matter Thursday. A judge has issued an order...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs19news
Grant funding for law-related projects such as access, fair representation
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Several organizations across Virginia have received grant funding for law-related projects. The Virginia Law Foundation announced nearly $550,000 in funding to two dozen organizations on Wednesday. According to a release, these grants go to initiatives and nonprofits across the Commonwealth that align with the foundation’s...
cbs19news
Ex-Virginia official sues after losing job over Jan. 6 posts
DENISE LAVOIE - AP Legal Affairs Writer. RICHMOND, Va. (AP) -- A former Virginia official has filed a defamation lawsuit against Attorney General Jason Miyares and his staff after she lost her job over social media posts praising the Capitol rioters as "patriots" and falsely claiming Donald Trump won the 2020 election.
cbs19news
Program bringing agriculture to the classroom saw major changes due to pandemic
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- For decades, a statewide program has worked to connect school-aged children with agriculture. The Virginia Agriculture in the Classroom program helps about 500,000 school children have a better understanding of the value of agriculture in Virginia each year. According to a release, it connects children...
cbs19news
Spotted lanternfly season is here
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Summer may be winding down, but that doesn't mean the summer pests will be disappearing. The spotted lanternfly, which is an invasive species, is late summer, hitch-hiking bug. They can be extremely damaging to native plants and trees they nest on that are economically important to Virginia.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs19news
Lots of rain in last month affects local orchards and vineyards
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Virginia has experienced a significant amount of rain since the beginning of July, and while rain may be a great thing for some plants, too much can also cause harm. In the last six weeks, the Charlottesville area has received around seven inches of...
cbs19news
Foot found in Yellowstone hot spring linked to July death
HELENA, Mont. (AP) -- Yellowstone National Park officials say part of a foot found in a hot spring this week is believed to be linked to a July 31 death. Park officials do not believe foul play was involved but did not disclose more details about the death in a statement issued Friday.
cbs19news
Working to restore an endangered species in the James
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service teamed up to help bring an endangered species back to the James River. The James River Spinymussel has been listed as endangered since the 1970s. The species serves an important role...
Comments / 0