Red Hot Chili Peppers to Receive Global Icon Award and Perform Live at 2022 MTV Video Music Awards
Red Hot Chili Peppers will receive the Global Icon Award and perform live at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, which are set to air Sunday, Aug. 28 at 8 p.m. ET/PT from Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. Foo Fighters were the recipients of the Global Icon Award last year. Lady Gaga won a similar award in 2000. Hers was dubbed the MTV Tricon Award. The Global Icon Award, which the VMAs imported from MTV’s Europe Music Awards (EMAs), “celebrates an artist or band whose unparalleled career and continued impact and influence has maintained a unique level of global success in music and beyond, leaving an indelible mark...
Jelly Roll Hits No. 1 on Emerging Artists Chart, Thanks to New LP ‘Ballads of the Broken’
Singer and rapper Jelly Roll rises to No. 1 on Billboard‘s Emerging Artists chart (dated Aug. 20), leading as the top emerging act in the U.S. for the first time thanks to his new album, Ballads of the Broken. The LP, released via Bailee & Buddy/Broken Bow/BMG/BBMG, debuts at No. 166 on the Billboard 200 with 8,000 equivalent album units earned in the Aug. 5-11 tracking week, according to Luminate. It’s his third entry on the chart, after A Beautiful Disaster (No. 97 peak) and Self Medicated (No. 110), both in 2020. The Nashville native became a Hot 100 First-Timer in July...
Alex Warren Signs With Atlantic Records: Exclusive
Alex Warren, who has already established himself as a multi-talented musician and content creator with a massive cross-platform fanbase, has finalized a label deal with Atlantic Records, Billboard has learned. “Growing up with the cards I was dealt, I never thought pursuing music would be a possibility,” the 21-year-old shared in an exclusive statement to Billboard. “I’ve always dreamed of working with a record label and have admired Atlantic’s roster of artists for so long. I remember my first meeting with Atlantic so clearly because they immediately believed in what I had to say. They wanted to guide me and surround...
How SEVENTEEN Navigated Contract Negotiations & Pandemic Concerns to Arrive at Their Celebratory Albums & Tour
SEVENTEEN made their post-pandemic return to international fans with the Aug. 10 Vancouver kick-off concert of their “Be the Sun” world tour. While the arena show focused on high-cardio and intricate performances from the six albums the K-pop powerhouses churned out these last two years, there was an undeniable sentimentality for this stage comeback. “We’re really, really happy to be here,” member Joshua told the Canadian crowd, his doe eyes sparkling when addressing the fans ahead of their encore. “We had a great time here while resting and an even more amazing time with you guys — the energy out here...
Will Fans Pay More for Early Access to Music? Audiomack Is Banking On It
With Premiere Access, artists using Audiomack can monetize exclusive access to new music before its broader release. Audiomack debuted a new feature on Thursday (Aug. 18) called Premiere Access that allows artists to reward their biggest fans by making an upcoming song or album available on the music streaming and discovery platform before its broader release.
Anitta & Missy Elliott Team Up For Vibrant Funk Track ‘Lobby’: Watch the Video
Anitta and Missy Elliott have brought their highly anticipated collaboration to life, officially releasing the single and music video for “Lobby” via Warner Records Thursday (Aug. 18). The new collaboration, produced by Ryan Tedder, is an English-language funk and disco fusion with the flirtatious chorus “kiss me from the roof to the lobby.” Missy joins the track with her rap verses. “Lobby” comes on the heels of Anitta’s Maluma-assisted “El Que Espera,” both of which form part of Anitta’s Versions of Me Deluxe album set for Aug. 25. “I wanted Missy on a song, but I never thought that would be possible,”...
Dave Grohl Makes Surprise Yacht Rockin’ Appearance With Beck, Tenacious D at L.A. Fundraiser
The star-studded lineup for director/writer Judd Apatow’s benefit for the Victims First organization at Los Angeles’ Largo club on Tuesday (Aug. 16) was already packed. Then, during a chill stroll through Seals & Croft’s yacht rock staple “Summer Breeze” things got turned up to an acoustic 11. As Beck and Tenacious D gently leaned into the 1972 Billboard Hot 100 No. 6 charting song with an assist from producer/pianist Greg Kurstin and actor John C. Reilly, the audience at the 280-capacity club exploded in excitement when Foo Fighters singer Dave Grohl casually walked out on stage to add some “nah-nah-nah-nah” backing...
‘Selena + Chef’ Season 4: All the Ways to Stream the Show for Free
Selena Gomez is back in the kitchen for the fourth season of Selena + Chef on HBO Max. The first three episodes from season 4 were released Thursday (Aug. 18). Chefs featured in the new season include Adrienne Cheatham, Devonn Francis, Gordon Ramsay, Kristen Kish, Ludo Lefebvre, Matty Matheson, Nick DiGiovanni, Paola Velez, Priya Krishna and Rachael Ray. Selena + Chef is executive produced by Gomez for July Moon Productions, along with Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman on behalf of The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC), which is a division of Sony Pictures Television. Leah Hariton and Melissa Stokes are showrunners. How to Watch...
Ronnie James Dio Documentary ‘Dio: Dreamers Never Die’ Set for Theatrical Release
Dio: Dreamers Never Die, a career-spanning documentary about heavy metal legend Ronnie James Dio, will come to theaters worldwide for two days only Sept. 28 and Oct. 2 via BMG and Trafalgar Releasing. The documentary follows Dio’s unlikely rise from a ’50s doo-wop crooner to frontman of some of the most formidable and influential outfits in metal, including Rainbow, Black Sabbath (where he replaced Ozzy Osbourne) and his namesake Dio. He died of stomach cancer in 2010 at age 67. Executive produced by his widow and longtime manager Wendy Dio, the film includes never-before-seen footage, as well as interviews with bandmates and...
