Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five charming places in Wisconsin that are considered the best areas to live in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Appeals Court Rules Mask Mandate Not a Violation Of Cafe's Free Speech RightsKevin AlexanderMiddleton, WI
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Chasing a dream: Webster achieves dual-sport aspiration by competing with field and women’s ice hockey teamsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
captimes.com
Jenkins: 'About 135' teaching openings in MMSD as first day approaches
The Madison Metropolitan School District has “about 135” teacher vacancies less than two weeks before the school year begins, superintendent Carlton Jenkins told CNN Friday. Jenkins appeared on CNN Newsroom to discuss the state of education and the teacher workforce. It was his fourth time quoted in the...
Wisconsin school district bans Pride flags, pronouns in email signatures
A Kettle Moraine School District code of ethics prohibiting staff from promoting political or religious views was revised to include pride flags and the use of pronouns in email signatures on July 26
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsin family fights for exchange student amid host family shortage
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin exchange student programs are experiencing a major backlog in students and a lack of host families because of the pandemic. In November 2020, Guiomar Lopez was accepted into the International Student Exchange Program and on track to find a host family for the 2021 school year in Wisconsin.
Wisconsin parents prepare for the end of universal free school lunches
The nationwide universal lunch program, which was launched at the beginning of the pandemic, expired at the end of June.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nbc15.com
Wisconsin mother aims to reduce stigma for accidental fentanyl deaths
New Raspberry Rally cookie helps promote skill growth among Wis. Girl Scouts. A new cookie is headed our way, and along with it comes more development in Girl Scouts e-commerce skills. UW-Madison staff make preparations for Monkeypox cases ahead of the school year. Updated: 51 minutes ago. |. As UW-Madison...
nbc15.com
Three area health care providers presented with Health Care Hero awards
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Three healthcare workers were recognized for their dedication to their professions and presented with Wisconsin’s First Congressional District’s Health Care Hero awards. A Health Care Advisory Board evaluated those nominated for the award and selected three who go above and beyond the call of...
captimes.com
Pandemic prompts Madison yoga studios to get flexible
Marshfield native Ani Brown, a rising junior at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, has practiced yoga since middle school. For her birthday this year, a friend got her a one month pass to Dragonfly Hot Yoga. “I started going like every single day and two times a day,” Brown said. “It...
nbc15.com
DHS: Low COVID-19 community levels jump in southern Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The tick-tock of Dane and other nearby counties bouncing between high COVID-19 community levels and medium ones saw them land once again in the latter column. Only this time, in addition to all southern Wisconsin counties that were classified as high last week showing improvement, the number of ones now landing in the low category jumped.
IN THIS ARTICLE
nbc15.com
City of Madison officials address public safety in news conference
As the Dodge County Fair begins, one event is showing off furry talents. Hamilton is now in it’s final week of performances at the Overture Center in Madison. For one cast member, coming to Wisconsin was a feeling of coming home. MPD hosts summer academy for Latino youth community.
nbc15.com
Sneak preview inside Sun Prairie West High School
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) -The start of a new school year brings a lot of firsts for everyone, and in Sun Prairie, that now includes a brand new high school. On September 6, more than 1,300 students will officially become Sun Prairie West High School Wolves. The expansion and reconfiguration...
captimes.com
Letter | There's a Madison-area housing crisis
Dear Editor: Thousands of people, families and children are homeless. You don’t see all of them because many are “doubled up,” staying with relatives and friends. That risks the leases of the relatives and friends, but it keeps thousands of people off the streets. We should all be grateful to those who take such risk for their fellow humans.
WEAU-TV 13
Wisconsin Dells-based company manufacturing bulletproof back-to-school gear
WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (WMTV) -In today’s landscape with school shootings becoming more frequent, protection and safety are on the mind of parents and students during back-to-school preparations. BlueStone Safety based out of Wisconsin Dells, is a company that provides primarily law enforcement both here in the state and across...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nbc15.com
A Hamilton star with Wisconsin ties
As the Dodge County Fair begins, one event is showing off furry talents. Madison Police Department is holding a Latino youth academy this week to help bridge the gap between police and minority communities. Marquette Poll: Democratic candidates hold slight lead in U.S. Senate and gubernatorial races. Updated: 5 hours...
nbc15.com
Five to six shots heard outside a hotel, Madison police say
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Five to six gunshots were heard outside of a hotel yesterday, however no damage or injured persons were found, according to the Madison Police Department. The MPD says officers located six 9mm casings on the street in front of the Comfort Inn and Suites on John...
wortfm.org
Fishy Business: Muskies Make Their Presence Known in Madison Lakes
In 2020, WORT Producer Nate Wegehaupt got hooked on a new hobby, one that cast him out into nature while staying COVID safe: fishing. Enter Fishy Business: our newest feature where Nate talks with fishing expert Pat Hasburgh of the D & S Bait Shop. This week, they get ready...
thecentersquare.com
UW announces tuition free ‘promise’ for UW-Milwaukee, Whitewater, Parkside
(The Center Square) – More college students in Wisconsin will soon have a shot at a free college degree. The UW System on Monday announced the Wisconsin Tuition Promise for students at UW-Milwaukee, UW-Whitewater, and UW-Parkside. “A college degree needs to be within reach for every Wisconsin citizen as...
Gunshots reported outside hotel on far west side
A person staying at a hotel on Madison's far west side reported hearing gunshots late Thursday night, Madison police said.
nbc15.com
Suspect on the run after MPD sergeant dragged through parking lot
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison Police Department sergeant was injured Friday morning when he was dragged through a parking lot on the city’s near east side and officers are still trying to track down the suspect who was behind the wheel at the time. According to MPD’s initial...
Barry pursues recount in Wisconsin 2nd District GOP primary
A candidate who narrowly lost a Wisconsin Republican congressional primary by 74 votes has filed for a recount.
nbc15.com
3 arrested after warrant served at Baraboo home
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Three people were arrested Friday following a search of a Baraboo home that yielded heroin, fentanyl, and related paraphernalia, the city’s police department reported. The search warrant was served at a home in the 500 block of 4th Street by the Sauk Co. Drug Task...
Comments / 0