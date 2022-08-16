ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
captimes.com

Jenkins: 'About 135' teaching openings in MMSD as first day approaches

The Madison Metropolitan School District has “about 135” teacher vacancies less than two weeks before the school year begins, superintendent Carlton Jenkins told CNN Friday. Jenkins appeared on CNN Newsroom to discuss the state of education and the teacher workforce. It was his fourth time quoted in the...
MADISON, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin family fights for exchange student amid host family shortage

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin exchange student programs are experiencing a major backlog in students and a lack of host families because of the pandemic. In November 2020, Guiomar Lopez was accepted into the International Student Exchange Program and on track to find a host family for the 2021 school year in Wisconsin.
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Madison, WI
Education
Local
Wisconsin Education
City
Madison, WI
nbc15.com

Wisconsin mother aims to reduce stigma for accidental fentanyl deaths

New Raspberry Rally cookie helps promote skill growth among Wis. Girl Scouts. A new cookie is headed our way, and along with it comes more development in Girl Scouts e-commerce skills. UW-Madison staff make preparations for Monkeypox cases ahead of the school year. Updated: 51 minutes ago. |. As UW-Madison...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Three area health care providers presented with Health Care Hero awards

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Three healthcare workers were recognized for their dedication to their professions and presented with Wisconsin’s First Congressional District’s Health Care Hero awards. A Health Care Advisory Board evaluated those nominated for the award and selected three who go above and beyond the call of...
JANESVILLE, WI
captimes.com

Pandemic prompts Madison yoga studios to get flexible

Marshfield native Ani Brown, a rising junior at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, has practiced yoga since middle school. For her birthday this year, a friend got her a one month pass to Dragonfly Hot Yoga. “I started going like every single day and two times a day,” Brown said. “It...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

DHS: Low COVID-19 community levels jump in southern Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The tick-tock of Dane and other nearby counties bouncing between high COVID-19 community levels and medium ones saw them land once again in the latter column. Only this time, in addition to all southern Wisconsin counties that were classified as high last week showing improvement, the number of ones now landing in the low category jumped.
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Moms#Volunteers#Highschool#East High School#The Cap Times
nbc15.com

City of Madison officials address public safety in news conference

As the Dodge County Fair begins, one event is showing off furry talents. Hamilton is now in it’s final week of performances at the Overture Center in Madison. For one cast member, coming to Wisconsin was a feeling of coming home. MPD hosts summer academy for Latino youth community.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Sneak preview inside Sun Prairie West High School

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) -The start of a new school year brings a lot of firsts for everyone, and in Sun Prairie, that now includes a brand new high school. On September 6, more than 1,300 students will officially become Sun Prairie West High School Wolves. The expansion and reconfiguration...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
captimes.com

Letter | There's a Madison-area housing crisis

Dear Editor: Thousands of people, families and children are homeless. You don’t see all of them because many are “doubled up,” staying with relatives and friends. That risks the leases of the relatives and friends, but it keeps thousands of people off the streets. We should all be grateful to those who take such risk for their fellow humans.
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
nbc15.com

A Hamilton star with Wisconsin ties

As the Dodge County Fair begins, one event is showing off furry talents. Madison Police Department is holding a Latino youth academy this week to help bridge the gap between police and minority communities. Marquette Poll: Democratic candidates hold slight lead in U.S. Senate and gubernatorial races. Updated: 5 hours...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Five to six shots heard outside a hotel, Madison police say

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Five to six gunshots were heard outside of a hotel yesterday, however no damage or injured persons were found, according to the Madison Police Department. The MPD says officers located six 9mm casings on the street in front of the Comfort Inn and Suites on John...
MADISON, WI
wortfm.org

Fishy Business: Muskies Make Their Presence Known in Madison Lakes

In 2020, WORT Producer Nate Wegehaupt got hooked on a new hobby, one that cast him out into nature while staying COVID safe: fishing. Enter Fishy Business: our newest feature where Nate talks with fishing expert Pat Hasburgh of the D & S Bait Shop. This week, they get ready...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Suspect on the run after MPD sergeant dragged through parking lot

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison Police Department sergeant was injured Friday morning when he was dragged through a parking lot on the city’s near east side and officers are still trying to track down the suspect who was behind the wheel at the time. According to MPD’s initial...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

3 arrested after warrant served at Baraboo home

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Three people were arrested Friday following a search of a Baraboo home that yielded heroin, fentanyl, and related paraphernalia, the city’s police department reported. The search warrant was served at a home in the 500 block of 4th Street by the Sauk Co. Drug Task...
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy