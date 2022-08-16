ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WCNC

NC teen becomes the fastest 16-year-old in the nation

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Triad high school student became the fastest 16-year-old in the country. Parkland High School's Antwan Hughes Jr. earned his title during the 100-meter dash at the 2022 AAU Junior Olympics. Antwan Hughes Jr. ran a time of 10.48 seconds, beating his opponent by point two...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
The Dispatch

North Davidson football coach Brian Flynn suspended four games for NCHSAA violations

North Davidson coach Brian Flynn will not lead the Black Knights in the first four games of the 2022 high school football season after he was suspended by the N.C. High School Athletic Association. Davidson County athletic director Mike Lawson confirmed Wednesday that Flynn cannot participate in games until the team’s Sept. 16 home contest against Asheville. Mid-Piedmont Conference play begins Sept. 30.  ...
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Kings Mountain beats Shelby on the road to start season

SHELBY, N.C. — Kings Mountain started the season off right with a road victory over defending state champion Shelby on Friday night. The Mountaineers struck first, and withstood a late charge from the Golden Lions to hold on for the 28-26 victory. "Shelby's a great football team," Greg Lloyd,...
SHELBY, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers coach Matt Rhule takes clear stance on ugly practice brawl with Patriots

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule issued a statement following a second consecutive day of fights between the New England Patriots and Panthers. Tensions ran high on the practice field Wednesday afternoon. Several players were ejected, including defensive end Deatrich Wise. Both teams had lengthy huddles following practice, per NESN’s Zack Cox.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Alina Andras

5 Great Seafood Restaurants in North Carolina

If you love to eat seafood and you happen to live in North Carolina or you love to come here on holidays, then this article is for you because I have put together a list of five amazing seafood restaurants in North Carolina that you should definitely not miss if you what to see how fresh and high-quality seafood tastes like.
ABERDEEN, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

2 varsity football games moved to today

Several Iredell County high school varsity football teams have moved their season openers up to tonight in an effort to dodge Friday’s forecasted inclement weather. South Iredell hosts North Iredell at 7:30 p.m. Lake Norman hosts West Iredell at 7:30 p.m. There are no changes at Statesville and Mooresville....
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rutgers basketball: Four-star Dylan Harper takes another official visit this week

Dylan Harper was back visiting Rutgers basketball this week, as the star guard too yet another visit to campus for an unofficial visit. A class of 2024 prospect, Harper is a four-star guard who is ranked as the No. 37 player in the nation and the third-best recruit in New Jersey according to 247Sports. Harper is a true national recruit and he is right in the backyard of the program, playing his high school basketball at Don Bosco Prep (Ramsey, N.J.). He holds offers from programs such as Duke, Georgetown, Indiana, Michigan, Texas Tech and UCLA among others. Getting Harper on campus yet...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ

