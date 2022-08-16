Read full article on original website
WCNC
NC teen becomes the fastest 16-year-old in the nation
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Triad high school student became the fastest 16-year-old in the country. Parkland High School's Antwan Hughes Jr. earned his title during the 100-meter dash at the 2022 AAU Junior Olympics. Antwan Hughes Jr. ran a time of 10.48 seconds, beating his opponent by point two...
Panthers coaches threatened to cancel further practice with the Patriots after fights
"We should be playing football the real way, where you help the guy up." The Patriots and Panthers got heated repeatedly on Tuesday and Wednesday, which led Panthers coaches to threaten to cancel the joint practice entirely. Per Baker Mayfield, after two consecutive days full of countless scrums and three...
Police confirm: Shots were not fired at Salisbury High School football game
SALISBURY, N.C. — The Salisbury Police Department responded to Salisbury High School Friday night after reports that shots had been fired at the stadium. Officials confirmed there is no evidence that shots were fired, and no guns were found. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download...
North Davidson football coach Brian Flynn suspended four games for NCHSAA violations
North Davidson coach Brian Flynn will not lead the Black Knights in the first four games of the 2022 high school football season after he was suspended by the N.C. High School Athletic Association. Davidson County athletic director Mike Lawson confirmed Wednesday that Flynn cannot participate in games until the team’s Sept. 16 home contest against Asheville. Mid-Piedmont Conference play begins Sept. 30. ...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Friday’s live high school football scores in North Carolina
NC high school football season officially kicks off Friday. Follow scores around the state
WCNC
Kings Mountain beats Shelby on the road to start season
SHELBY, N.C. — Kings Mountain started the season off right with a road victory over defending state champion Shelby on Friday night. The Mountaineers struck first, and withstood a late charge from the Golden Lions to hold on for the 28-26 victory. "Shelby's a great football team," Greg Lloyd,...
Matt Corral Suffers Foot Injury, Leaves New England in Walking Boot
The former Rebel quarterback went down during a preseason game on Friday.
Panthers coach Matt Rhule takes clear stance on ugly practice brawl with Patriots
Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule issued a statement following a second consecutive day of fights between the New England Patriots and Panthers. Tensions ran high on the practice field Wednesday afternoon. Several players were ejected, including defensive end Deatrich Wise. Both teams had lengthy huddles following practice, per NESN’s Zack Cox.
IN THIS ARTICLE
5 Great Seafood Restaurants in North Carolina
If you love to eat seafood and you happen to live in North Carolina or you love to come here on holidays, then this article is for you because I have put together a list of five amazing seafood restaurants in North Carolina that you should definitely not miss if you what to see how fresh and high-quality seafood tastes like.
Statesville Record & Landmark
2 varsity football games moved to today
Several Iredell County high school varsity football teams have moved their season openers up to tonight in an effort to dodge Friday’s forecasted inclement weather. South Iredell hosts North Iredell at 7:30 p.m. Lake Norman hosts West Iredell at 7:30 p.m. There are no changes at Statesville and Mooresville....
Rutgers basketball: Four-star Dylan Harper takes another official visit this week
Dylan Harper was back visiting Rutgers basketball this week, as the star guard too yet another visit to campus for an unofficial visit. A class of 2024 prospect, Harper is a four-star guard who is ranked as the No. 37 player in the nation and the third-best recruit in New Jersey according to 247Sports. Harper is a true national recruit and he is right in the backyard of the program, playing his high school basketball at Don Bosco Prep (Ramsey, N.J.). He holds offers from programs such as Duke, Georgetown, Indiana, Michigan, Texas Tech and UCLA among others. Getting Harper on campus yet...
Inge Had His Day in the Sun ... Against Huskies
The defensive coordinator shared in a postseason beatdown of the UW.
