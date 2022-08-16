Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
NASCAR world reacts to shocking Aric Almirola news
NASCAR Cup Series competitor Aric Almirola shocked everyone earlier this year when he announced that he no longer be racing full-time after the 2022 season, but it appears that he has suddenly had a change of heart. Almirola has agreed to terms with Stewart-Haas Racing on Friday to return to...
racer.com
How the latest in race car hand controls took Wickens and Johnson back to the winners circle
It started as a simple concept, but its implementation wasn’t simple. It was complicated, is constantly evolving, and — credit where it’s due — simply ingenious. When it became clear that Michael Johnson and Robert Wickens would both be driving a Hyundai Elantra N TCR in the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge for the 2022 season, engineers at Bryan Herta Autosport with Curb-Agajanian had to devise a hand control system that would fit the car, the drivers and the specifications.
racer.com
McMurry taking active role in Acura GTP development as a driver and engineer
The build-up to this week’s official launch of Acura’s entry for the new top-tier IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship class has featured the tireless efforts of countless people at Honda Performance Development (HPD), not the least of whom is a familiar name in IMSA circles. Matt McMurry is a two-time WeatherTech Championship driver champion. He’s also a vehicle dynamics engineer at HPD. The 24-year-old has combined those talents to play an integral role in development of the Acura ARX-06 that will take on fierce competition from several other manufacturers when one of the most anticipated eras in IMSA history begins in January with the introduction of the Grand Touring Prototype (GTP) class at the Rolex 24 At Daytona.
racer.com
Force, Hight go No. 1 early at Brainerd NHRA Nationals
It was a memorable qualifying day for John Force Racing on Friday at Brainerd International Raceway as Top Fuel’s Brittany Force and Funny Car’s Robert Hight raced to the provisional No. 1 positions at the 40th annual Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals. Force, the current Top Fuel points leader,...
racer.com
Power on equalling pole record: 'I can think about that later'
Will Power’s climb to stand level with Mario Andretti with the most pole positions in IndyCar history was 16 years in the making, going back to the 2006 Gold Coast Champ Car race when he put the Walker Racing Lola at the front of the grid for his home event. But the time to celebrate his place in history will have to wait another few weeks.
racer.com
Past set to roar to life at Lime Rock Park Historic Festival 40
Above: Rodger Ward racing his dirt midget against Doc Thompson in the 1959 Stingray Racer, Formula Libre 1959. Photo via Dalton Watson Fine Books/Lime Rock Park. Stop by the Corvette Concept tent at HF40 to see the Stingray Racer yourself. Lime Rock Park has built a robust tradition that is...
racer.com
Raikkonen on NASCAR Cup debut: "What do I have to lose?"
Kimi Raikkonen says there are “absolutely no plans” for any additional NASCAR races after he makes his Cup Series debut this weekend at Watkins Glen. Raikkonen has previously run NASCAR Camping World Truck and Xfinity Series races, but Sunday afternoon will be the first time he’s done so at the premier level and in NASCAR’s newest car.
racer.com
VIDEO: Special Monterey Reunion features, with Barry Toepke
Barry Toepke, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca’s Director of Heritage Events, shares some of the new special features they’ve brought to the 2022 edition of the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion. Watch below or click here.
racer.com
NASCAR celebrating international presence at Watkins Glen
NASCAR will celebrate wide-ranging international representation on Sunday at Watkins Glen as drivers from seven countries compete in the Cup race – the most in the series’ history. Kimi Raikkonen of Finland is the headliner as he makes his Cup Series debut with Trackhouse Racing. The 2007 Formula...
racer.com
Power ties all-time IndyCar pole record with P1 at WWTR
Will Power cemented his 67th career IndyCar pole position to draw level with Mario Andretti at the top of the all-time list with a superb run during qualifying at World Wide Technology Raceway on Friday afternoon. Power, who was also fastest in practice earlier in the day, opened his account...
racer.com
VIDEO: 2023 Acura ARX-06 IMSA GTP unveiling
Honda Performance Development president David Salters and RACER’s Marshall Pruett discuss the new hybrid Acura ARX-06 IMSA GTP car that was unveiled Thursday night in Monterey. Watch below or click here.
racer.com
Rahal fastest in second IndyCar practice at WWTR
Graham Rahal set the pace in Friday’s final NTT IndyCar Series practice session ahead of Saturday evening’s race at World Wide Technology Raceway. Rahal popped up in the final minutes with a 177.728mph to put the No. 15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda ahead of Scott Dixon, whose 177.459mph had stood as the benchmark for just over 15 minutes. Dixon’s move to the top had come at the expense of rookie David Malukas, who’d claimed it just two minutes earlier, but the Dale Coyne Racing driver’s 176.724mph was still good enough to stand as third-fastest when the checker waved. Fourth-fastest belonged to Andretti Autosport’s Romain Grosjean, who recovered nicely from a minor sensor problem right at the start of the session.
racer.com
VIDEO: The start - Ten seconds that can make or break your race
The old saying goes, “No race has ever been won in the first corner, but many have been lost there.”. If that’s true, then why do so many drivers go for it at the start? The answer is simple: With today’s race cars, passing is very difficult, and starts and restarts present the best opportunities for overtaking — along with the greatest risks.
racer.com
Meyer Shank confirms Castroneves return for 2023
Helio Castroneves will return for a second full NTT IndyCar Series season in Meyer Shank Racing’s No. 06 Honda in 2023. The popular Brazilian joined the team on a six-race program in 2021 — a partnership that delivered a fourth Indy 500 victory for himself and a first for the team, setting the stage for him to make a full-time return to IndyCar after three seasons in IMSA.
racer.com
Ride along as IndyCar’s title fight hits World Wide Technology Raceway
It’s the third to last race of the 2022 NTT IndyCar Series and the final oval of a hectic season as World Wide Technology Raceway plays host to an increasingly tight and tense championship battle on Saturday night. Starting in early-evening sunlight, but finishing after darkness falls, the Bommarito...
racer.com
Grosjean handed nine-place grid penalty for WWTR
Romain Grosjean will start this weekend’s IndyCar series race at WWTR on the back foot after being handed a nine-place grid penalty for an unapproved engine change to the No. 28 Andretti Autosport entry after Nashville. IndyCar determined that the team was in violation of Rule 16.2.3.2, which states:...
racer.com
IndyCar promotional vibe strong again at WWTR
IndyCar has enjoyed a recent run of race weekends where the excitement on the track has been reinforced by considerable promotional energy off it. Sponsor Hy-Vee’s efforts around the Iowa doubleheader brought the sort of vibe usually reserved for street circuits to an Iowan cornfield, which was followed by an actual street race in Nashville and then into this weekend’s round at World Wide Technology Raceway, which is expecting healthy crowds off the back of the efforts of the track GM Chris Blair and his team, and sponsor Bommarito. The payoff has not gone unnoticed by those in the paddock.
racer.com
Ever better: Toyota Gazoo Racing North America
While Toyota Gazoo Racing is familiar to fans of international sports car racing and rallying, the name has never made it stateside — until now, that is, as Toyota’s NHRA, Formula DRIFT, and IMSA and SRO sports car racing programs come under the Toyota Gazoo Racing North America (TGRNA) banner in 2022.
racer.com
18-car field set for IMSA's GT-only visit to VIR
Eighteen cars will enter the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship round at VIRginia International Raceway next weekend. The 18-car field is three more than the last GT-only round at Lime Rock Park, which featured just 15 entries. All three additions come in GT Daytona where the No. 42 NTE/SSR Lamborghini Huracan,...
racer.com
Power leads opening WWTR IndyCar practice
Will Power fired a warning shot ahead of qualifying for this weekend’s NTT IndyCar Series race at World Wide Technology Raceway when he set the pace in a tight opening practice session on Friday afternoon. Power first claimed the top spot with four minutes left on the clock with...
