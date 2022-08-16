Read full article on original website
Related
SB Nation
On Dele Alli and his fall from grace
During the 2015 season when Tottenham Hotspur were still acclimating to Mauricio Pochettino and the methods of the Argentine and his staff, Spurs were going through quite the renovation headlined by a then-youngster named Harry Kane. While there were growing pains during Pochettino’s first year relating to shifting out some members in the squad, it became pretty clear that Poch had Spurs clicking and trending in the right direction. At the conclusion of the January transfer window, Spurs paid £5 to MK Dons, then in League One, for their star youngster Dele Alli. Spurs loaned Dele back to his boyhood club for the remainder of the season where he finished by winning the PFA Young Player of the Year award.
SB Nation
Carragher Backs Liverpool Transfer Approach
Liverpool FC’s ownership group have been heavily criticized by some fans and pundits this summer for not signing midfield reinforcements. This has only ramped up as injuries to Naby Keïta, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Curtis Jones, and Thiago Alcântara have thinned the midfield depth. While there are legitimate concerns...
SB Nation
Sunday football open thread
The good news? Tottenham has taken seven points out of its first three matches, the same fixtures which were all losses last season. The bad news? They’re currently behind top-of-the-table Arsenal and ewwwwwwww. But let’s not dwell on that, the football’s on. There are three matches available for your...
SB Nation
Klopp Talk: “We Should Get The Points” If Protests Postpone Match Again
In May of 2021, a group of Manchester United fans who wanted to be rid of the club’s heavily criticized owners, the Glazers, staged a protest outside of Old Trafford ahead of a visit from Liverpool. The fans were furious with the owners for a long list of reasons, not least of which was United’s involvement in the botched attempt at a breakaway European Super League.
RELATED PEOPLE
SB Nation
Sky Blue News: Men v Newcastle, Ladies against Las Blancas, Raheem “Fuming”, and More...
Are you ready for Matchday 3? No worries, we’ve got all the latest storylines to set you up for Newcastle vs Man City. Let’s get to it. A nice write up on the key matchups, including a head-to-head look at the netminders. Nick Pope vs Ederson. It’s not...
SB Nation
Rumour Mongering: Liverpool ‘Preparing Offer’ For Brighton’s Moises Caicedo
On Friday Ecuadorian news outlet StudioFutbol reported that Liverpool are ‘preparing an offer’ Brighton’s Moises Caicedo. The 20 year-old Ecuadorian central midfielder joined Brighton in February of 2021 for about £4m. The following August he joined Belgian side Beerschot on loan until January. The talk of...
SB Nation
Chelsea injury list grows to four as Tuchel looks for consistency, quality depth
Adding the literal injury to the insult that was last Sunday’s 2-2 draw at the Bridge against Tottenham was N’Golo Kanté’s hamstring, which remains a serious concern that is likely to rule him out for weeks, if not months. While we still don’t have an official prognosis (and probably won’t because it’s not a thing in pro football for whatever reason), we probably won’t see Kanté back until October at the earliest, after the international break.
SB Nation
What to make of the Harry Maguire to Chelsea rumors?
Extra extra, read all about it! Chelsea have been linked, rather boisterously even by rumor mill standards, to Harry Maguire! The biggest laughing stock of the dumpster fire that is Manchester United at the moment, right? He who holds back England from ultimate greatness, no? What on Earth is going on here, you might be wondering. Why would we do such a silly thing?
IN THIS ARTICLE
SB Nation
Tuchel receives larger fine than Conte, and suspended one-match ban, too
Apparently neither Antonio Conte nor Thomas Tuchel will have to miss their team’s matches this weekend, despite both receiving red cards at the conclusion of Sunday's 2-2 draw between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge. That's the latest bit of nonsensical ruling from The FA, though not that...
SB Nation
Newcastle vs. Manchester City - Match thread: Howe’s archnemesis at St James’ Park
Newcastle might not be finding the reinforcements they need in the transfer market but one thing is true and that’s the fact that the Premier League won’t stop to wait for those to arrive in Tyneside. It’s not that the Magpies can complain, though, as they are a top-five side entering the third matchday of the season and are tied at four points apiece with five other clubs in the baby-season table.
SB Nation
Opinion: As the old song says, ‘Sunderland AFC are going to be alright’!
On Wednesday evening, Sunderland slipped to their first league defeat of the season, and only their second under Alex Neil. Unlike most losses, however, I wasn’t left with a bitter taste in my mouth afterward. We matched our opponents, who finished fifth in the second tier last season, until...
SB Nation
Jamie Vardy’s Goal-Scoring: What Can We Expect?
Jamie Vardy has zero goals this season. Jamie Vardy, in fact, has zero shots this season. Before this changes (and it soon will), I wanted to take a look at a question that has always interested me: What kind of finisher is Jamie Vardy?. There’s no easy answer to that...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SB Nation
Is Jan Paul van Hecke any good? Blackburn fan Dan gives the lowdown on rumoured SAFC signing
He was sent off early on for us after essentially karate kicking Harry Wilson in a 7-0 loss to Fulham. We all thought his time at the club was going to be as a back up, but he broke back into the team and never looked back, winning our Player of the Year award.
SB Nation
Everton vs Nottingham Forest: The Opposition View | A return to Goodison Park after two decades
Coming off of two difficult losses for the Toffees, Everton will look to finally get things on the right track against Premier League newcomers Nottingham Forest. With a win and a loss out of the first two matches, Steve Cooper’s outfit will look to continue shocking pundits and Premier League viewers alike even at the expense of the Blues.
SB Nation
Inglethorpe Signs New Contract
Alex Inglethorpe, Liverpool’s Academy director, has signed a new deal with the club today. Inglethorpe came to LFC a decade ago from Tottenham, and spent the first two years on Merseyside as the U21 manager. Since taking the director role in 2014, Inglethorpe has overseen the development of plenty...
SB Nation
Arsenal vs. Bournemouth: keep rolling
Arsenal travel to the south coast to take on Bournemouth looking to make it three from three to start the Premier League season. Mikel Arteta’s new talisman, Gabriel Jesus looks worth every penny of the £45M it took to acquire him. Fun fact: this weekend he becomes the first player ever started on more than 80% of Fantasy Premier League teams. Fun fact #2: Arsenal have named the youngest starting XI in the league for the first two matchdays and look set to do the same again today.
SB Nation
Liverpool Women Beat Aston Villa 1-0 and Prepare For Final Friendlies
After a disappointing 1-0 loss against rivals Manchester United, Liverpool notched their first pre-season friendly victory over Women’s Super League competition on Thursday. The goal came early from a corner. No surprise, it was the queen herself, Leanne Kiernan, who attacked the loose ball and tucked it away in the near corner.
SB Nation
Aston Villa, Inter Milan, Roma all vying for Trevoh Chalobah loan signing — reports
Previous reports indicated that Trevoh Chalobah could leave Chelsea in search of more game-time if and when Wesley Fofana’s signing is concluded. It seems like the enquires have already started coming in, with a temporary departure looking likely before the transfer window ends. According to both English and Italian...
SB Nation
Pragmatism: How Manchester City Must Approach the Champions League
A fourth Premier League title in five years sealed Manchester City’s dominance in English football. The club has won all there is to win on the domestic scene. It’s now a question of “what next?”. As the new Champions League season approaches, all eyes are now on...
SB Nation
Nothing new on the Wesley Fofana front, claims Brendan Rodgers
Leicester City head coach Brendan Rodgers continues to insist that Wesley Fofana is not for sale and will be their player still when the transfer window slams shut in two weeks. One of course would except Rodgers to confidently stick to that position, but if we are to take him...
Comments / 0