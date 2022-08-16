ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Comments / 0

Related
SB Nation

On Dele Alli and his fall from grace

During the 2015 season when Tottenham Hotspur were still acclimating to Mauricio Pochettino and the methods of the Argentine and his staff, Spurs were going through quite the renovation headlined by a then-youngster named Harry Kane. While there were growing pains during Pochettino’s first year relating to shifting out some members in the squad, it became pretty clear that Poch had Spurs clicking and trending in the right direction. At the conclusion of the January transfer window, Spurs paid £5 to MK Dons, then in League One, for their star youngster Dele Alli. Spurs loaned Dele back to his boyhood club for the remainder of the season where he finished by winning the PFA Young Player of the Year award.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Carragher Backs Liverpool Transfer Approach

Liverpool FC’s ownership group have been heavily criticized by some fans and pundits this summer for not signing midfield reinforcements. This has only ramped up as injuries to Naby Keïta, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Curtis Jones, and Thiago Alcântara have thinned the midfield depth. While there are legitimate concerns...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Sunday football open thread

The good news? Tottenham has taken seven points out of its first three matches, the same fixtures which were all losses last season. The bad news? They’re currently behind top-of-the-table Arsenal and ewwwwwwww. But let’s not dwell on that, the football’s on. There are three matches available for your...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Klopp Talk: “We Should Get The Points” If Protests Postpone Match Again

In May of 2021, a group of Manchester United fans who wanted to be rid of the club’s heavily criticized owners, the Glazers, staged a protest outside of Old Trafford ahead of a visit from Liverpool. The fans were furious with the owners for a long list of reasons, not least of which was United’s involvement in the botched attempt at a breakaway European Super League.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Lampard
Person
Dele Alli
Person
Cenk Tosun
SB Nation

Chelsea injury list grows to four as Tuchel looks for consistency, quality depth

Adding the literal injury to the insult that was last Sunday’s 2-2 draw at the Bridge against Tottenham was N’Golo Kanté’s hamstring, which remains a serious concern that is likely to rule him out for weeks, if not months. While we still don’t have an official prognosis (and probably won’t because it’s not a thing in pro football for whatever reason), we probably won’t see Kanté back until October at the earliest, after the international break.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

What to make of the Harry Maguire to Chelsea rumors?

Extra extra, read all about it! Chelsea have been linked, rather boisterously even by rumor mill standards, to Harry Maguire! The biggest laughing stock of the dumpster fire that is Manchester United at the moment, right? He who holds back England from ultimate greatness, no? What on Earth is going on here, you might be wondering. Why would we do such a silly thing?
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Everton#Crystal Palace#The Blues#Tottenham#Spurs#Chelsea
SB Nation

Newcastle vs. Manchester City - Match thread: Howe’s archnemesis at St James’ Park

Newcastle might not be finding the reinforcements they need in the transfer market but one thing is true and that’s the fact that the Premier League won’t stop to wait for those to arrive in Tyneside. It’s not that the Magpies can complain, though, as they are a top-five side entering the third matchday of the season and are tied at four points apiece with five other clubs in the baby-season table.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Jamie Vardy’s Goal-Scoring: What Can We Expect?

Jamie Vardy has zero goals this season. Jamie Vardy, in fact, has zero shots this season. Before this changes (and it soon will), I wanted to take a look at a question that has always interested me: What kind of finisher is Jamie Vardy?. There’s no easy answer to that...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
SB Nation

Inglethorpe Signs New Contract

Alex Inglethorpe, Liverpool’s Academy director, has signed a new deal with the club today. Inglethorpe came to LFC a decade ago from Tottenham, and spent the first two years on Merseyside as the U21 manager. Since taking the director role in 2014, Inglethorpe has overseen the development of plenty...
SOCCER
SB Nation

Arsenal vs. Bournemouth: keep rolling

Arsenal travel to the south coast to take on Bournemouth looking to make it three from three to start the Premier League season. Mikel Arteta’s new talisman, Gabriel Jesus looks worth every penny of the £45M it took to acquire him. Fun fact: this weekend he becomes the first player ever started on more than 80% of Fantasy Premier League teams. Fun fact #2: Arsenal have named the youngest starting XI in the league for the first two matchdays and look set to do the same again today.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Liverpool Women Beat Aston Villa 1-0 and Prepare For Final Friendlies

After a disappointing 1-0 loss against rivals Manchester United, Liverpool notched their first pre-season friendly victory over Women’s Super League competition on Thursday. The goal came early from a corner. No surprise, it was the queen herself, Leanne Kiernan, who attacked the loose ball and tucked it away in the near corner.
SOCCER
SB Nation

Nothing new on the Wesley Fofana front, claims Brendan Rodgers

Leicester City head coach Brendan Rodgers continues to insist that Wesley Fofana is not for sale and will be their player still when the transfer window slams shut in two weeks. One of course would except Rodgers to confidently stick to that position, but if we are to take him...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy