Kearney, NE

News Channel Nebraska

Grisly Merrick County crash sends one to hospital

GRAND ISLAND, NE — One person is in a hospital after a grisly crash totaled two vehicles. The Merrick County Sheriff’s Office responded to a three-vehicle accident around 6:00 Wednesday morning at the intersection of Highway 30 and Gunbarrel Road, about a mile east of Grand Island. The Sheriff’s Office says a westbound SUV tried to pass a semi truck in dense fog and collided head-on with a pickup. The impact of the crash propelled the SUV to then hit the semi-trailer.
MERRICK COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Nebraska man arrested for arson, damages estimated around $6M

HASTINGS, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Marshal Agency arrested a Hastings man following a fire investigation. Mitchell Linder, 30, was arrested for second-degree arson and is lodged in Adams County Jail. Investigators determined the July 13 fire at Landmark Implement was arson and the damages are estimated to be...
knopnews2.com

Woman hurt in crash with Amtrak train near Holdrege

HOLDREGE, Neb. (KSNB) - A Holdrege woman was hurt after her vehicle collided with an Amtrak train late Thursday morning. The Phelps County Sheriff’s Office said the accident happened just before 11:30 a.m. at a crossing about two miles east of Holdrege. According to the sheriff’s department, a north-bound vehicle driven by Abigail Woosley, 20, crashed into an east-bound Amtrak train carrying 120 passengers.
HOLDREGE, NE
beckersspine.com

Nebraska Spine + Pain Center relocates satellite location

Omaha-based Nebraska Spine + Pain Center's satellite location in Grand Island, Neb., is relocating. The satellite location will remain in the same city at Grand Island Chiropractic, according to a news release shared with Becker's on Aug. 19. Physicians will see patients for consultation and care on most Thursdays. The...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
NebraskaTV

GI crash between semi, motorcycle leaves motorcyclist with serious burn injuries

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A motorcycle driver suffered severe burns following a crash between a motorcycle and a semi Saturday night in Grand Island. Capt. Dean Elliott said officers were called shortly before 5:30 p.m. Saturday to the crash at Highway 34 and South Locust Street. Elliott said the semi-trailer was turning south on South Locust Street from Highway 34 when the motorcycle rear-ended it and caught on fire.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Grand Island teen returns home after recovering from spinal cord injury

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Jayda Hayes suffered several spine injuries, including shattered vertebrae, in an accident on a playground in April. After four months of rehab with medical professionals at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals in Lincoln, the 13-year-old girl has not only survived but thrived, and on Thursday she returned to Grand Island.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Grand Island man charged with possessing fake vaccine card

LINCOLN — A Grand Island man is accused in federal court of using fake COVID-19 vaccination cards. The U.S. Attorney’s Office filed an indictment against 34-year-old Jason Olderbak on Tuesday. It charges him with fraudulent use of seals of the United States on a vaccination card on July 30. Court documents don’t reveal many details, but say he bought or procured vaccination cards with a fake Center for Disease Control seal.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
doniphanherald.com

Bigger jet service, American Airlines, arrives in Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND -- People heading to Dallas-Ft. Worth from the airport in Grand Island got a little extra with their flight this week. They enjoyed a piece of cake and a beverage. The cake was meant to celebrate American Airlines serving Central Nebraska Regional Airport with bigger jets. As of...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Trial set for Alda road rage case

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A trial is set for a LaVista man charged with felony assault in connection with a road rage incident last month near the Alda exit on Interstate 80. Nathan Bowen, 20, is charged with first degree assault, use of a deadly weapon to commit a...
Sioux City Journal

Grand Island man indicted for buying fake COVID-19 vaccination record cards

A Nebraska man is accused of buying fraudulent COVID-19 vaccination record cards. A grand jury indicted Jason Olderbak, a 34-year-old Grand Island man, on Tuesday on a charge of fraudulent use of seals of the United States government. According to court records, on July 30, 2021, he allegedly bought and...
Kearney Hub

Ex-YRTC resident to prison for punching female staffer

KEARNEY — Punching a female employee at Kearney's Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center has a Lincoln man serving prison time. Brendan Wubbels, 18, was sentenced in Buffalo County District Court to four to 12 years in prison for felony attempted first-degree assault on Aug. 22, 2021, after he was involved in a fight with another YRTC teen. Earlier he pleaded guilty to the charge.
KEARNEY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Hastings man arrested on pair of warrants after ex-girlfriend calls him in

HASTINGS, NE — Authorities say a wanted man is now is jail after his ex-girlfriend called him in to police. Grand Island Police say officers responded to a call from a woman claiming her ex-boyfriend was knocking on her door shortly after 6:00 a.m. Tuesday. Officers found 24-year-old Riley Trambly of Hastings on her front porch and arrested him on a pair of Adams County warrants.
HASTINGS, NE
knopnews2.com

Cozad Development Corporation buys former Tenneco plant site

COZAD, Neb. (KNOP) - The Cozad Development Corporation recently purchased the Tenneco-Monroe plant site after it sat empty for eight years. The former Tenneco-Monroe plant served as a pillar for Dawson County for 50 years. It was the second largest employer and employed around 700 people. Tenneco shut down the plant to consolidate the production of shock absorbers and other ride-control gear in 2011.
DAWSON COUNTY, NE
KSNB Local4

Greater Grand Island Community Foundation has a new home

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Greater Grand Island Community Foundation opened its new facility at the intersection of W. 2nd and N. Madison Street in June, but they purchased the building in August of 2021 and had it fully renovated by Chief Construction earlier this year. The new building...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Kearney Hub

Norfolk woman again accused of threatening prosecutor, family

KEARNEY — For the second time in four months, a Norfolk woman is accused of making threats against a deputy Buffalo County attorney and his family. Rachel L. Frazier, 29, is charged in Buffalo County Court with felony terroristic threats for statements she allegedly made on Facebook. Frazier was arrested on a warrant Friday.
BUFFALO COUNTY, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Fail to signal leads to huge drug arrest

Two people were arrested Wednesday afternoon during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near Giltner. A Nebraska State Trooper pulled over a vehicle driven by Chao Lee, age 27, and Kou Yong, age 30, both from Madison, Wisconsin, after failing to signal. During the stop, a K-9 detected a presence of a controlled substance within the vehicle.

