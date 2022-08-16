ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

TeenTober looking for exhibitors, vendors and performers

By Gabriela Rodríguez
KTSM
KTSM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xPevr_0hJN4jig00

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – TeenTober Fest, a festival for teenagers, is seeking exhibitors, vendors, and performers.

Exhibitors, vendors, and performers interested in participating in the event can fill out an application. The deadline to apply is October 7.

Since TeenTober Fest focuses on teenagers, only exhibitors and performers who provide teen-centric fun and informational activity are encouraged to apply.

TeenTober Fest is geared towards teenagers providing them with a fun, safe space surrounded by their peers while promoting the quality of life in our community. The event includes workshops, music, gaming, food and many more teen centered activities. The event also introduces teens to community resources.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UPV0a_0hJN4jig00

Who: TeenTober Fest

When: Oct. 15, 2022, 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Where: Judge Marcus Branch Library, 610 N. Yarbrough and

the Ralph T. Cloud Park, 7975 Williamette Ave.

To receive an application or to learn more about TeenTober Fest, send an email to epplprograms@elpasotexas.gov or call (915) 212-3217.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

Related
KTSM

Love Your Block invites EP residents to apply

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is one of the eight cities to be selected to participate in the Love your Block Program. According to the LYB program, they are a two year grant program that supports driven change within targeted neighborhoods. The City of El Paso Community and Human Development Department is said […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

EPISD celebrates completion of new Tinajero PK-8 School

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Independent School District will celebrate the completion of another school with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, August 19, 10 am. The new Dr. Josefina Villamil Tinajero PK-8 School has opened its doors to 1,200 students this month for the first day of school in Central El Paso. […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Women-led rugby match to be hosted by City of El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso Parks and Recreation Department invites the community to a women-led rugby exhibition match between the El Paso Jackalopes and the Boston River Rats. The match will take place at 100 Champions place located at Coronado High School at 6 p.m. Saturday, August 20. It is said […]
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Society
El Paso, TX
Sports
City
El Paso, TX
Local
Texas Sports
El Paso, TX
Society
KTSM

First farmers market in Upper Eastside El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso Downtown Art and Farmers Market, will be hosting a Family Fest and Farmers Market this Friday. The event will start at 5p.m. Friday, August 19th and will be located on 13501 Jason Crandall, at the Beast Urban Park. The Family Fest and Farmers Market will […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Things to do in El Paso this Weekend

EL PASO, TEXAS -- Join El Paso Ghost Tours on a downtown tour for a historical and paranormal experience that will not be forgotten. They will be hosting a paranormal investigation experience today at 8 pm. General admission is $15.00 For more information visit: http://www.elpasoghosttours.com/ If you're a fan of Stranger Things, Lowbrow Palace will The post Things to do in El Paso this Weekend appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
lascrucesbulletin.com

Tents to Rents 2022: Anthony and Charlene

Editor’s note: This is the second in a series about residents of the Mesilla Valley Community of Hope’s Camp Hope tent city and the 2022 Tents to Rents fundraising campaign. Anthony and Charlene both had children when they were younger, and they moved to Las Cruces earlier this...
LAS CRUCES, NM
El Paso News

‘Ultimate’ Elvis impersonator to give show at El Paso County Coliseum

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – This week marked the 45th anniversary of El Presley’s death. On Nov, 10, 1972, Elvis performed for the last time at the El Paso County Coliseum. To mark the 50th anniversary of his last show at the county coliseum, the venue will host The King in Concert: the Ultimate Elvis Tribute with Elvis impersonator Justin Shandor. The concert will be at 8 p.m. Nov. 9.
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Localevent#Local Life#Teentober Fest#The Ralph T Cloud Park#The Apple App Store#Nexstar Media Inc#Ktsm 9 News
KTSM

UTEP inducts 111 future nurses into the School of Nursing

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The University of Texas at El Paso has welcomed 111 incoming students and their family members into the Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program at the UTEP School of Nursing Induction Ceremony. The ceremony took place in the Magoffin Auditorium at the UTEP campus. The induction was from 1-3p.m. and […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Non-profit supports youth with finding careers in Southern NM

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Health Action New Mexico is holding youth sessions in order to educate young people about job opportunities in broadband and filmmaking. The non-profit is said to be helping the youth in Southern New Mexico so that they can experience exciting opportunities. The “Jobs of the Future” youth sessions will take place […]
DEMING, NM
KTSM

Dispatch done right; EP 911 earns excellence award

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso 911 Communications Center has been recognized by The International Academies of Emergency Dispatch as an Accredited Center of Excellence for emergency fire dispatching. El Paso 911 is the 65th Fire ACE in the entire world and the 2nd Fire ACE in Texas. Recognition and accreditation from the IAED […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Northeast apartment tenant struggles with leaking roof, clogged sink

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A resident of a Northeast El Paso Apartment Complex on McKinley called Villa Sierra has water leaking through the roof and a clogged sink. “You can see where it just comes down and it’s still dripping you can touch right there it’s wet,” said Morales. “At one time my bedroom […]
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
lascrucesbulletin.com

Country singer comes back to his roots

Country music rising star Frank Ray was in Las Cruces Wednesday, Aug. 17 to play some music at Picacho Middle School and bring awareness to the need for school supplies, which he and his crew brought to the school as well. Ray was born in Columbus, went to school in...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

EP Animal Services offers free pet vaccinations and microchips

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Animal Services and its community partners will be offering free pet vaccinations and microchips to hundreds of pets via a drive-thru clinic on Sunday, August 21. The free event will be taking place at 301 George Perry Blvd. from 6 to 9 a.m. and is first-come, first-served. The […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso Opera presents Frida Kahlo’s iconic milestones

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Opera will be presenting “Frida” next week on Saturday, August 27th at 7:30 pm at the Abraham Chavez Theatre. The opera is said to be based on the iconic Frida Kahlo and all of her significant life events. The opera will include events such as her well-know bus accident […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

KTSM

8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy