TeenTober looking for exhibitors, vendors and performers

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – TeenTober Fest, a festival for teenagers, is seeking exhibitors, vendors, and performers.

Exhibitors, vendors, and performers interested in participating in the event can fill out an application. The deadline to apply is October 7.

Since TeenTober Fest focuses on teenagers, only exhibitors and performers who provide teen-centric fun and informational activity are encouraged to apply.

TeenTober Fest is geared towards teenagers providing them with a fun, safe space surrounded by their peers while promoting the quality of life in our community. The event includes workshops, music, gaming, food and many more teen centered activities. The event also introduces teens to community resources.

Who: TeenTober Fest

When: Oct. 15, 2022, 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Where: Judge Marcus Branch Library, 610 N. Yarbrough and

the Ralph T. Cloud Park, 7975 Williamette Ave.

To receive an application or to learn more about TeenTober Fest, send an email to epplprograms@elpasotexas.gov or call (915) 212-3217.

