Capri Suns are facing a recall after a batch of the juice drink was contaminated. Kraft Heinz announced a voluntary pulling of 5,760 cases of their Wild Cherry flavor. In a release, the company says that there were cases that got filled partially with diluted cleaning solution. (The plants use that solution to keep food processing equipment running at optimal capacity.) For those worried, it it important to point out that this only affects the Wild Cherry flavor. At this time, Kraft Heinz has narrowed it down to just that variation. (A grateful nation of Pacific Cooler enthusiasts breathe a sigh of relief.) In addition to the flavor, the corporation also specified that the "Best When Used By" date on all the affected packages is June 25, 2023. Specifically this UPC on the carton: "0 87684001004". And this one on the case itself: "876840040900" So, there's a bit of information out there for parents who might be concerned before grabbing their kids' lunch materials this week.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO