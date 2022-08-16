FEMA disaster recovery at Hazelwood Civic Center

ST. LOUIS – More help is coming this week for flood victims.

FEMA’s temporary Disaster Recovery Center is open. This is at the Hazelwood Civic Center on Dunn Road. Flood survivors in St. Louis city and county, as well as St. Charles County, can find help there. The recovery center is open from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

Please visit DisasterAssistance.gov and apply online before visiting the center.

