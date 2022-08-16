ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

FEMA disaster recovery at Hazelwood Civic Center

By Reggie Lee
FOX 2
FOX 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J6lMt_0hJN4NUo00

ST. LOUIS – More help is coming this week for flood victims.

FEMA’s temporary Disaster Recovery Center is open. This is at the Hazelwood Civic Center on Dunn Road. Flood survivors in St. Louis city and county, as well as St. Charles County, can find help there. The recovery center is open from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

Please visit DisasterAssistance.gov and apply online before visiting the center.

