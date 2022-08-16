ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disneyland Magic Key Annual Passes: Park Announces Renewal Date, Higher Prices & New Top Tier Going For $1599 – Updated

By Tom Tapp
 3 days ago
UPDATED with renewal info : One week after Disney CEO Bob Chapek noted on the company’s quarterly earnings call, “We’re still seeing demand in excess of the reservations that we’re making available to our guests,” Disneyland rolled out new availability — and increased prices — for its year-old Magic Key annual pass offering.

The menu includes one new tier, Inspire, which is the most expensive, and the lowest-priced billet, the Imagine Key, which is for Southern California residents only. The old top-tier Dream Key, which was $1399, is no longer available.

There’s a catch, however, for those looking to get in on the deal: According to a Disneyland statement, this tranche of passes is only for current Magic Key pass holders who want to renew. It’s not for those new to the program.

“There are no new Magic Key sales currently available while we prioritize renewals for our current Magic Key holders,” reads the statement.

Passes will be available for renewal on August 18.

Demand should be high, given the chorus from fans for the past few weeks who want to renew. All four tiers introduced last year eventually sold out .

The four Magic Key tiers revealed today and their pricing is as follows:

Inspire $1599 (new)
Believe $1099 (was $949)
Enchant $699 (was $649)
Imagine $449 (was $399)

It’s worth noting that Chapek also said last week that “average per capita ticket revenue” was way up in the quarter, due mostly to the parks’ Genie+ and Lightning Lane offerings. But, he said, those gains were “partially offset by an unfavorable attendance mix at Disneyland Resort.” Some have speculated that that’s a reference to annual pass holders, many of whom are locals and tend to spend less per visit that a one-time tourist going all out. Today’s price increases may be an attempt to rectify that “unfavorable attendance” issue.

For details on what each pass provides see below. None of them allow entry around the holidays.

