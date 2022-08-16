ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘To All The Boys’ Producer Ace Entertainment Adapting Latinx YA Novel ‘A Cuban Girl’s Guide To Tea And Tomorrow’; Maia Reficco, Kit Connor & Kate Del Castillo To Lead Film’s Cast

By Matt Grobar
EXCLUSIVE : Ace Entertainment has launched production in Yorkshire, England on A Cuban Girl’s Guide to Tea and Tomorrow —a new film based on the New York Times bestselling novel by Laura Taylor Namey , which will star Maia Reficco ( Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin ), Kit Connor ( Heartstopper ) and Kate del Castillo ( La Reina del Sur ).

The Latinx YA novel, originally published by Simon & Schuster’s Atheneum Books for Young Readers in 2019, follows the heartfelt story of Lila Reyes. After the loss of her grandmother, Lila leaves her life at Abuela’s Cuban bakery in Miami to spend the summer cooking at her Aunt’s inn in Winchester, London. It’s there that she falls in love with the quaint British countryside, fusion cooking and a charming British tea shop clerk…ultimately using food as a way to bridge two cultures and heal her heart.

Details as to the roles the film’s lead trio will play have not been disclosed. But documentary filmmaker Katherine Fairfax Wright ( Call Me Kuchu ) will direct, in her narrative feature debut, from a screenplay by Khaila Amazan (Anderson .Paak’s upcoming K-POPS! ) and Savion Einstein ( Miss Conception ). Matt Kaplan will produce for ACE Entertainment, which is also financing the feature, with Max Siemers, Matt Janzen and Aubrey Bendix overseeing production for the company, and Mark Lane exec producing on behalf of TeaShop Films.

Reficco currently stars as Noa Olivar in HBO Max’s critically acclaimed series Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin , and will next be seen in Jennifer Kaytin Robinson’s comedy Do Revenge for Netflix, alongside Maya Hawke and Sophie Turner. The actress, who also recently signed on for Gulfstream Pictures’ motorcycle racing pic One Fast Move , is otherwise best known for her work on the Nickelodeon series, Kally’s Mashup .

Connor plays Nick Nelson in Netflix’s British teen series Heartstopper and has also featured in the ensembles of such shows as His Dark Materials and War & Peace . Notable film credits include Little Joe , Rocketman , Ready Player One and Mr. Holmes .

Del Castillo is known for her role as Teresa Mendoza in Telemundo’s La Reina del Sur and has also appeared on shows including Mr. Mayor , Jane the Virgin and Weeds , among many others. Notable credits on the film side include Bad Boys for Life , All About Nina , The 33 and The Book of Life .

Established by Kaplan in 2017, ACE Entertainment is responsible for all three films in the hit Netflix franchise, To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before , as well as the feature Hello, Goodbye and Everything In Between acquired by Netflix earlier this year, and the upcoming film The Statistical Probability of Love at First Sight , which will also debut on Netflix. The company recently wrapped production on the feature Loveboat, Taipei , based on the New York Times bestselling novel of the same name by Abigail Hing Wen. Other features in development for Ace include 10 Blind Dates , based on the novel by Ashley Elston; Replica , based on the bestseller by Lauren Oliver; and the Vatican-based thriller White Smoke , which has Nicholas McCarthy attached to write and direct.

Reficco is represented by CAA, Luber Roklin Entertainment and Yorn, Levine, Barnes; Connor by WME and Independent Talent Group in the UK; Del Castillo by Buchwald, Sweeney Entertainment and Felker Toczek Suddleson; Amazan by Verve, Grandview, Gang, Tyre, Ramer and Camazan Group; and Einstein by Gersh and Del Shaw Moonves. Namey’s deal was brokered by Natascha Morris at The Tobias Literary Agency and Andrew Deane at Industry Entertainment.

