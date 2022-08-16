ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Inmate served with warrants in 2021 W CLT murder

By Jesse Ullmann
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 3 days ago

CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A murder suspect who was already in federal prison was served with warrants in the shooting death of a man killed last year in west Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Tuesday.

31-year-old Joseph Banks, who was already in federal prison, was served with warrants for felony gun possession and the murder of 25-year-old Demontravis Reid.

2 dead in separate overnight homicides in Charlotte

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident on April 14 of 2021 near 4000 Wilkinson Boulevard in west Charlotte. Reid was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The DA’s Office, CFD, victim services, operations command, and CSI were among the departments that responded to the scene. Det. Kennedy was the lead on the case.

Fox 46 Charlotte

Two Fentanyl traffickers busted in Charlotte are sentenced

CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two fentanyl traffickers who were caught by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department were sentenced Wednesday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina announced. The first case involved 32-year-old Wellford resident Lawrence Robinson, who will serve 13 years in prison after pleading guilty to charges in March. […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
fox46.com

Man shot on I-485 in Steele Creek area, dies at hospital: CMPD

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man died at the hospital after a shooting in the Steele Creek neighborhood in southwest Charlotte early Thursday morning, according to CMPD. Officers responded to a shooting just before 2 a.m. on August 18 in the 8000 block of South Tryon Street.
CHARLOTTE, NC
