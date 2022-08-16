ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lady Lake, FL

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ocala-news.com

MCSO looking for male suspect who allegedly pointed gun at teenager, stole vehicle

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is turning to the public to help identify a male suspect who allegedly pointed a gun at a teenager and stole a vehicle in Ocala. According to a social media post from MCSO, on Wednesday, August 17, at approximately 9:30 p.m., a mother and her teenage son went to the Pizza Hut on SE Maricamp Road to get some food.
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Fruitland Park police arrest man with metallic knuckles tucked in his pocket

Fruitland Park police arrested a man with metallic knuckles tucked in his pocket. Matthew Todd Arnold, 34, was a passenger in a green Chevrolet Trailblazer shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday when the vehicle was pulled over because the vehicle’s license plate was found to be unassigned, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department.
FRUITLAND PARK, FL
WCJB

OPD arrests man connected to federal prison murder

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police Department officers held arrest one of three men connected to a federal prison murder case in West Virginia. Sean McKinnon, 36, was booked in the Marion County Jail on Thursday. Federal prosecutors say Fotios Geas, 55, and Paul J. DeCologero, 48, are accused of...
OCALA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Groveland, FL
Crime & Safety
Lady Lake, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Groveland, FL
City
Lady Lake, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
villages-news.com

Alabama woman sipping Tito’s vodka arrested on I-75 during trip to see boyfriend

A woman from Alabama who was allegedly sipping Tito’s vodka was arrested on Interstate 75 in Sumter County during a trip to see her boyfriend. Madeline Susan Mallette, 27, of Florence, Ala. was driving a black Nissan SUV shortly before 9 p.m. Thursday on I-75 when 911 callers reported she was driving without her headlights, according to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Jaguar driver sentenced to time in prison after seriously injuring Villager riding bicycle

A man who had been driving a Jaguar has been sentenced to time in prison after seriously injuring a bicyclist in The Villages. William Joseph Croop Jr., 61, of Orange Springs, was sentenced Wednesday in Sumter County Court to five years in state prison after pleading no contest to a charge of hit and run. Judge Mary Hatcher gave Croop credit for 648 days already served in the Sumter County Detention Center.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Woman not wearing seatbelt arrested after caught driving on suspended license

A woman who was not wearing a seatbelt was arrested after she was caught driving on a suspended license. Temperance Diane Porter, 29, of Ocala, was driving a white 2006 Ford Taurus at about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday on State Road 44 at Walker Road when she was pulled over for the seatbelt violation, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The deputy who initiated the traffic stop discovered that Porter’s license has been suspended indefinitely for failure to pay a traffic fine. She has two previous convictions in Sumter County for driving while license suspended.
OCALA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Mexico#Beer#Mexican#Modelo Especial
ocala-news.com

MCSO off-duty deputy helps citizen experiencing medical emergency

An off-duty Marion County Sheriff’s Office employee was in the right place at the right time to help save a local resident who was experiencing a medical emergency. Last month, off-duty Detention Deputy Jordon Ortega was at Boulevard Billiards, which is located at 3741 E Silver Springs Boulevard in Ocala, when he became aware of a male citizen who was having a medical emergency. He quickly sprang into action and began performing CPR on the man.
MARION COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Woman with unpaid tickets caught speeding in U.S. Hwy. 27/441 construction zone

A woman with unpaid tickets was arrested after she was caught speeding in a construction zone on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake. Alyssa Renee Salvatore, 24, of Deltona, was driving a gray Toyota Corolla at about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when she was caught on radar traveling at 58 miles per hour in a 40 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
LADY LAKE, FL
WCJB

Car thief drives through yards, fences while fleeing OPD officers

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police Department has released video of a high-speed vehicle chase involving reckless driving and property damage. Officers say on Aug. 11 at 8:30 a.m., Dale Shrewsbury, 35, stole a car from a home in Northeast Ocala. Less than an hour later, officers spotted the vehicle on East Silver Springs Boulevard.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
villages-news.com

‘Extremely intoxicated’ DUI suspect taken to Emergency Room at Brownwood

An “extremely intoxicated” drunk driving suspect was taken to the UF Health-The Villages Hospital Emergency Room at Brownwood. Carmen Elaine Powers, 71, of Gainesville, was driving a silver 2012 Kia Rio on Monday night when she crashed in to a fence at the Dogwood Mobile Home Park near Battlefield Parkway in Bushnell, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. When deputies arrived, the vehicle’s key was in the ignition and the engine was running. There was also a cup containing alcohol in the vehicle.
BUSHNELL, FL
villages-news.com

Wildwood woman attempts to lie to deputies about her identity after unwelcome visit in Oxford

A Wildwood woman wanted on a warrant attempted to lie to Sumter County sheriff’s deputies about her identity. The sheriff’s office received a complaint Wednesday that 34-year-old Carlissa Jarrica Mooney had paid an unwelcome visit to a residence in Oxford. The homeowner indicated that Mooney should be issued a trespassing notice to prevent her from returning to the property. When the deputy asked Mooney for her name, she provided “a false name multiple times,” according to an arrest report. The deputy was about to use a RAPID ID scanner, when Mooney divulged her true identity. The deputy discovered that Mooney was wanted on a Sumter County warrant charging her with a probation violation.
WILDWOOD, FL
WCJB

Driver sought after Ocala pedestrian struck in hit and run crash

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - An Ocala pedestrian was involved in a hit and run after being struck by a vehicle in a Walmart parking lot. Florida Highway Patrol officials say that the pedestrian was walking in the parking lot when a silver Mazda 3 car hit them after making a right turn.
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Intoxicated man arrested after causing disturbance at wineshop in The Villages

An intoxicated man was arrested after causing a disturbance at a wineshop in The Villages. Thomas Andrew Edel, 57, of Summerfield, appeared to be intoxicated and was asked several times Tuesday to leave The Corkscrew located on Main Street in Spanish Springs, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Officers were summoned at about 6 p.m.
THE VILLAGES, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy