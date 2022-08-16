ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, IN

WTWO/WAWV

Clay County tradition to celebrate 154th anniversary

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — For over 100 years, the Bowling Green Old Settlers Picnic has been a long-standing tradition in Clay County. On August 26th, and 27th the event will celebrate its 154th anniversary. Both nights will feature stage entertainment, food and plenty of activities for the kids. There will also be a tractor […]
CLAY COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Bedford Parks Department announce Pickleball League beginning September 6th

BEDFORD – The Bedford Parks & Recreation Department has announced a Pickleball League that will take place at the Thornton Park Courts beginning Tuesday, September 6th. The league is $45 per team, with registration due by Friday, August 26th, and will run on Mondays and Tuesdays with games at 6 p.m., 7 p.m., and 8 p.m. The doubles format will have a total of eight games per duo for the season, and participants are asked to provide their own paddles and pickleballs.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

New sidewalks on 7th Street; neighborhood greenways near completion; and demolition preparation begins at Hopewell site

BLOOMINGTON – Numerous infrastructure improvement projects are underway this season to advance community goals, including safety, sustainability, accessibility, equity, economic vitality, and quality of life in Bloomington. The City will provide regular public updates on a range of these improvements as they progress. City departments coordinate with one another, as well as with private developers, to minimize the impact on Bloomington residents and visitors.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

Police Log: August 19, 2022

2:57 p.m. Shannon Rishforth, 45, Bedford, disorderly conduct, invasion of privacy. 12:18 a.m. Traffic stop at Spring Drive and State Road 58 East. 5:51 a.m. Medical emergency at White River Lodge. An IU LifeLine ambulance responded. 6:08 a.m. Medical emergency in the 1710 block of K Street. AN IU LifeLine...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Board of Works and Safety will meet Tuesday, August 23

BEDFORD – The City of Bedford Board of Works and Safety will meet in a Special Meeting on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the StoneGate Arts & Education Center located at 931 15th Street in Bedford. Items For Consideration:. Consideration of recommendation to demote Bedford Police...
BEDFORD, IN
visitvincennes.org

5 Hidden Jems in Knox County

Here are five hidden gems in Knox County worth taking the time to look for. This beautiful orchard features a unique trellis system offering apples, peaches, and nectarines. Watch the orchard staff press fresh apple cider on site. Enjoy their baked goods, including pies, cakes, and cookies. *Orchard tours are available.
KNOX COUNTY, IN
MyWabashValley.com

Get your tickets for the Terre Haute Hot Air Balloon Festival

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (Good Day Live) – Terre Haute is getting ready to launch a brand new Hot Air Balloon Festival and now is the time to get your tickets! Organizers tell Good Day Live that if tickets sell out, they will not be available at the gate. Click here for tickets and event details.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

New family dining restaurant set to open in Vincennes

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - People in Vincennes will soon have a new place to grab some food. American Table Family Dining is moving into the old Quickies building on Willow Street. That's right next to Goodwill. The restaurant also has an outdoor patio and drive-thru. The restaurant will also offer...
VINCENNES, IN
wbiw.com

The Lawrence County Council will meet on Tuesday, August 23

BEDFORD – The Lawrence County Council will meet on Tuesday, August 23 at the Lawrence County Courthouse at 6:30 p.m. Appointments Salary – Shelly Walls, Amend Salary Ordinance. Shelly Walls – New Position. Paula Edwards – Health Dept – Transfer. Rich Kosmala – CASA –...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Monroe County Sheriff’s Department investigating death of Indiana University student

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the death of a female Indiana University student. Wednesday morning, deputies responded to a residence off-campus on report of a person unconscious and unresponsive. Police say a female IU student, who was involved with a campus sorority, was administered three doses of Narcan but […]
MONROE COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Bob McCutcheon to lead program operations at Brown County Playhouse

NASHVILLE – The Brown County Playhouse is adding a Hoosier industry icon to its leadership team to develop and contract shows and entertainment that will draw audiences from across Indiana and beyond. Bob McCutcheon, who served as the production manager for John Mellencamp and has developed and contracted entertainment...
BROWN COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Schneck’s Nurse Residency Program graduates eight in August ceremony

SEYMOUR – Schneck Medical Center announced eight nurses have graduated from its Nurse Residency Program. Schneck’s Nurse Residency Program is a one-year program that includes monthly training sessions designed to support the new graduate nurse’s transition from advanced beginner to competent professional. It focuses on leadership, quality...
SEYMOUR, IN
WTWO/WAWV

1 dead, 1 injured in northern Vigo Co. crash

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: One person died and another person was severely injured in a crash Friday on Rio Grande Ave near Deer Haven Ln. According to the Vigo Co. Sheriff’s Office, an investigation revealed that a truck left the roadway for unknown reasons and crashed into a tree. After crashing, the truck […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
wdrb.com

Jellyfish found in pond at Shawnee Park in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Freshwater jellyfish were spotted in a pond at Shawnee Park in west Louisville. The jellyfish have "stinging cells" on their tentacles used for feeding. Louisville Olmsted Parks Conservancy said the jellyfish aren't dangerous to humans, but they should be left alone. Park officials said the jellyfish...
LOUISVILLE, KY

