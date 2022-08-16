ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

The first farmed Chesapeake salmon versus the last of its sturgeon? Proposed Eastern Shore fish farm stirring concern

By Scott Dance
Phys.org
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
chestertownspy.org

Maryland Dove Heads Home

After three years of construction and a festive summer send-off, the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum is officially bidding a fond farewell to a now-complete Maryland Dove. “I could not be prouder of the work that CBMM has achieved on the project,” said Kristen Greenaway, President & CEO of the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum. “We were absolutely honored to be awarded the build contract, and it has been an organization-wide effort, and an absolute delight, to fulfill it.”
MARYLAND STATE
PhillyBite

The Best Seafood Restaurants in Maryland

MARYLAND - There are several great seafood restaurants in Maryland. Here are a few: Cantler's Riverside Inn in Annapolis, Bo Brooks Restaurant in Baltimore, Captain Dan's Crabhouse in Eldersburg, and Island View Waterfront Café in Essex. You can't go wrong with any of these places if you are a seafood fan. These restaurants have been serving up local favorites since 1969. You can also try a place that caters to seafood lovers in Baltimore, such as Laing's Restaurant.
MARYLAND STATE
whatsupmag.com

Governor Hogan Kicks Off Four Days of Events on Eastern Shore

Makes Stops Ahead of Final Maryland Association of Counties Summer Conference as Governor. ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today kicked off four days of events and announcements on the Eastern Shore with stops in Cecil, Kent, and Caroline Counties ahead of his last Maryland Association of Counties (MACo) Summer Conference as governor.
MARYLAND STATE
WMDT.com

MACO sees Maryland Politicians discuss the future of the state

OCEAN CITY, Md- Politicians, government agencies, and businesses flocked to the Ocean City convention center, for a chance to talk about the future of the state, and the accomplishments, issues, and developments in the state. For Senator Ben Cardin, the event was a chance to sell the benefits of the...
OCEAN CITY, MD
WTOP

Fire destroys Eastern Shore radio station

POCOMOKE CITY, Md. — Fire officials say an accidental fire has destroyed a radio station on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. News outlets report that the Worcester County Fire Marshal’s Office said firefighters were called to radio station WGOP-AM in Pocomoke City around 11:30 a.m. Thursday. When they arrived, firefighters found significant fire and smoke coming from the building’s attic.
POCOMOKE CITY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Navy golf course proposal on Chesapeake Bay shoreline hits roadblock

A new golf course won’t be landing on Greenbury Point in Maryland anytime soon. Naval officials announced on Aug. 15 that they have halted deliberations on a proposal submitted by the Naval Academy Golf Association to construct a second golf course on the Anne Arundel County peninsula. The move came after County Executive Steuart Pittman formally tendered […]
ANNAPOLIS, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Northern lights potentially visible as far south as Maryland

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — People living in the northern tier of the United States, potentially including Maryland, may see the aurora borealis Wednesday and Thursday night after a geomagnetic storm launched the northern lights-producing energetic solar plasma toward Earth’s magnetic field. The beautiful sky show could be visible Wednesday...
MARYLAND STATE
The Dispatch

Vanishing Ocean City With Bunk Mann – August 19, 2022

The Sea Scape was built by Ridge Harman, Sr. in 1954 and was the first Boardwalk motel in Ocean City. Located on 16th Street, it was part of what would soon become known as “Motel Row.”. The famous March Storm of ‘62 would cause serious damage to the entire...
OCEAN CITY, MD
Ocean City Today

Riddle Farm’s troubled wastewaters

Defective part has Worcester County taking loads for treatment elsewhere, rebuild ahead. Something stinks at the Riddle Farm Wastewater Treatment Plant along Grays Corner Road in Berlin, other than the effluent being hauled off premises multiple times per week because of a faulty system. Membranes used in the filtering process...
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
WGMD Radio

Gov. Larry Hogan Visits Eastern Shore, Ocean City

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan appeared with WGMD’s Mike Bradley on The Talk of Delmarva as he began a visit to the Eastern Shore and Ocean City, with the final few months of his second term lying ahead. “It’s kind of bittersweet. Eight years is a long time, and we’ve...
OCEAN CITY, MD
WBOC

Wicomico County Fair This Weekend

SALISBURY, Md. - The Wicomico County Fair is returning to WinterPlace Park in Salisbury Friday, Aug. 19 through Sunday, Aug. 21. The event is produced by Wicomico Farm & Home Show and Wicomico County, and it is presented by Perdue, Toyota, Pohanka of Salisbury and Piedmont. “Our team is excited...
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
Ocean City Today

Planning grants exemption for tower on Snow Hill farm

A Snow Hill farmer was granted a special exception from the Worcester County Board of Zoning Appeals last week that will allow him to have a cell tower constructed within 1,000 feet of an existing residential structure. James Kurtz was granted the approval nearly two months after the county commissioners...
SNOW HILL, MD
Cape Gazette

Developer plans marina, restaurant in Osprey Point

Osprey Point Preserve LLC, the developer of the Osprey Point residential planned community at the end of Old Landing Road near Rehoboth Beach, has filed an application to amend its approved rezoning to include a 1.85-acre restaurant and marina along Arnell Creek. During an Aug. 11 Sussex County Planning &...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WMDT.com

Pocomoke radio station destroyed in fire

POCOMOKE CITY, Md. – A Pocomoke-based radio station was destroyed in a fire Thursday morning. During the late morning hours, the Pocomoke City Volunteer Fire Company and surrounding volunteer fire departments in both Maryland and Virginia were alerted of a fire at the WGOP radio station, formerly WDMV. Roughly 50 firefighters were on the scene for a total of three hours, bringing the fire to control.
POCOMOKE CITY, MD

