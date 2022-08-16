The first farmed Chesapeake salmon versus the last of its sturgeon? Proposed Eastern Shore fish farm stirring concern

Read full article on original website
Related
chestertownspy.org
Maryland Dove Heads Home
After three years of construction and a festive summer send-off, the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum is officially bidding a fond farewell to a now-complete Maryland Dove. “I could not be prouder of the work that CBMM has achieved on the project,” said Kristen Greenaway, President & CEO of the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum. “We were absolutely honored to be awarded the build contract, and it has been an organization-wide effort, and an absolute delight, to fulfill it.”
Officials urge Marylanders: "Destroy all lanternfly"
First there were the cicadas, and now the state of Maryland is warning of a new pest that's taking over the region. It's the spotted lanternfly
PhillyBite
The Best Seafood Restaurants in Maryland
MARYLAND - There are several great seafood restaurants in Maryland. Here are a few: Cantler's Riverside Inn in Annapolis, Bo Brooks Restaurant in Baltimore, Captain Dan's Crabhouse in Eldersburg, and Island View Waterfront Café in Essex. You can't go wrong with any of these places if you are a seafood fan. These restaurants have been serving up local favorites since 1969. You can also try a place that caters to seafood lovers in Baltimore, such as Laing's Restaurant.
whatsupmag.com
Governor Hogan Kicks Off Four Days of Events on Eastern Shore
Makes Stops Ahead of Final Maryland Association of Counties Summer Conference as Governor. ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today kicked off four days of events and announcements on the Eastern Shore with stops in Cecil, Kent, and Caroline Counties ahead of his last Maryland Association of Counties (MACo) Summer Conference as governor.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WBOC
Hogan Announces New Lower Shore Coalition for Maryland Criminal Intelligence Network
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Gov. Larry Hogan was joined by federal, state, and local law enforcement leaders on Thursday to announce a new Lower Shore coalition of the Maryland Criminal Intelligence Network, a coordinated criminal justice network to target higher instances of gang-related crime, in addition to drug, firearm, and human trafficking.
WMDT.com
MACO sees Maryland Politicians discuss the future of the state
OCEAN CITY, Md- Politicians, government agencies, and businesses flocked to the Ocean City convention center, for a chance to talk about the future of the state, and the accomplishments, issues, and developments in the state. For Senator Ben Cardin, the event was a chance to sell the benefits of the...
WTOP
Fire destroys Eastern Shore radio station
POCOMOKE CITY, Md. — Fire officials say an accidental fire has destroyed a radio station on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. News outlets report that the Worcester County Fire Marshal’s Office said firefighters were called to radio station WGOP-AM in Pocomoke City around 11:30 a.m. Thursday. When they arrived, firefighters found significant fire and smoke coming from the building’s attic.
Navy golf course proposal on Chesapeake Bay shoreline hits roadblock
A new golf course won’t be landing on Greenbury Point in Maryland anytime soon. Naval officials announced on Aug. 15 that they have halted deliberations on a proposal submitted by the Naval Academy Golf Association to construct a second golf course on the Anne Arundel County peninsula. The move came after County Executive Steuart Pittman formally tendered […]
RELATED PEOPLE
foxbaltimore.com
Northern lights potentially visible as far south as Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — People living in the northern tier of the United States, potentially including Maryland, may see the aurora borealis Wednesday and Thursday night after a geomagnetic storm launched the northern lights-producing energetic solar plasma toward Earth’s magnetic field. The beautiful sky show could be visible Wednesday...
Maryland Radio Station WGOP Destroyed By Accidental Attic Fire: Officials
A longtime radio staple in Maryland has burned to the ground in an accidental fire, according to multiple reports. First responders from multiple agencies in Maryland responded to the home of WGOP radio on Dun Swamp Road in Pocomoke City on Thursday, Aug. 18, officials said, which was the former home of WDMV.
Postcard from Ocean City: It’s like there are two governors attending MACo
The state's political gravitational pull has shifted perceptibly in Ocean City this week. The post Postcard from Ocean City: It’s like there are two governors attending MACo appeared first on Maryland Matters.
The Dispatch
Vanishing Ocean City With Bunk Mann – August 19, 2022
The Sea Scape was built by Ridge Harman, Sr. in 1954 and was the first Boardwalk motel in Ocean City. Located on 16th Street, it was part of what would soon become known as “Motel Row.”. The famous March Storm of ‘62 would cause serious damage to the entire...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ocean City Today
Riddle Farm’s troubled wastewaters
Defective part has Worcester County taking loads for treatment elsewhere, rebuild ahead. Something stinks at the Riddle Farm Wastewater Treatment Plant along Grays Corner Road in Berlin, other than the effluent being hauled off premises multiple times per week because of a faulty system. Membranes used in the filtering process...
WGMD Radio
Gov. Larry Hogan Visits Eastern Shore, Ocean City
Maryland Governor Larry Hogan appeared with WGMD’s Mike Bradley on The Talk of Delmarva as he began a visit to the Eastern Shore and Ocean City, with the final few months of his second term lying ahead. “It’s kind of bittersweet. Eight years is a long time, and we’ve...
WBOC
Wicomico County Fair This Weekend
SALISBURY, Md. - The Wicomico County Fair is returning to WinterPlace Park in Salisbury Friday, Aug. 19 through Sunday, Aug. 21. The event is produced by Wicomico Farm & Home Show and Wicomico County, and it is presented by Perdue, Toyota, Pohanka of Salisbury and Piedmont. “Our team is excited...
Ocean City Today
Planning grants exemption for tower on Snow Hill farm
A Snow Hill farmer was granted a special exception from the Worcester County Board of Zoning Appeals last week that will allow him to have a cell tower constructed within 1,000 feet of an existing residential structure. James Kurtz was granted the approval nearly two months after the county commissioners...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cape Gazette
Developer plans marina, restaurant in Osprey Point
Osprey Point Preserve LLC, the developer of the Osprey Point residential planned community at the end of Old Landing Road near Rehoboth Beach, has filed an application to amend its approved rezoning to include a 1.85-acre restaurant and marina along Arnell Creek. During an Aug. 11 Sussex County Planning &...
WMDT.com
Pocomoke radio station destroyed in fire
POCOMOKE CITY, Md. – A Pocomoke-based radio station was destroyed in a fire Thursday morning. During the late morning hours, the Pocomoke City Volunteer Fire Company and surrounding volunteer fire departments in both Maryland and Virginia were alerted of a fire at the WGOP radio station, formerly WDMV. Roughly 50 firefighters were on the scene for a total of three hours, bringing the fire to control.
Delaware’s realty transfer tax to remain highest in nation
Delaware will remain the state with the highest realty transfer tax in the nation after a bill to decrease the tax died in the General Assembly. Introduced by Rep. Bill Bush, D-Dover, House Bill 358 would have cut the tax from 4% of a property’s sale price to 3% — the level it was at prior to 2017 when the ... Read More
Hogan skips Republican reception at restaurant owned by Cox supporter
Hogan normally attends Sen. J.B. Jennings' Ocean City reception. This year, he did not. The post Hogan skips Republican reception at restaurant owned by Cox supporter appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Comments / 0