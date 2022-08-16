Read full article on original website
WISH-TV
WAMMfest celebrates wine, art, music, microbrew in Greenwood this weekend
The popular annual WAMMfest fundraiser returns on Saturday, Aug. 20 at Craig Park in Greenwood, and tickets are now available to purchase. While WAMMfest focuses on Wine, Art, Music and Microbrew, all net proceeds from the charity event are distributed back to support youth, individual and community organizations. WAMMfest is...
WISH-TV
Naptown Narratives documentary series set for season two premiere
A new documentary is following the life of Indiana small business owner Chyna Goodlow. She owns KnaturallyYou, “a natural skincare company that uses natural ingredients to create products that mood match, heal and leave a great impression.” The film shares her story of growing up in Indianapolis and seeing the city grow to what it is now and how she has grown to flourish and give back to her community through her business.
WISH-TV
9th Annual Indiana Bacon Festival returns to Carroll County next weekend
Get ready for bacon, bourbon, brews, BBQ and more at the 9th Annual Baconfest. It’s happening next weekend in downtown Delphi on Saturday, August 27 from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. Gates open at 2:30. Live music begins at 3:00. Julia Leahy, executive director of Carroll County Chamber of...
WISH-TV
Your Best Friend’s Closet women’s consignment event happens in Carmel next weekend
Your Best Friend’s Closet is a pop-up women’s consignment event coming to the Clay Terrace mall in Carmel next weekend. They kick off the sale with a “Ladies Night Out Sip and Shop” event on Thursday, August 25. Tickets are limited. Then the rest of the...
WISH-TV
‘UnPHILtered’: Organization offers creative outlets for kids, teens
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A new organization seeks to provide a creative outlet for kids and teenagers in Indianapolis. It’s called BRAVE, which stands for bypassing restrictions and victoriously excelling. BRAVE offers lessons in drumming and dancing but is looking to add digital media classes and videography. Instructors tailor...
WISH-TV
Devour Indy offers 2 weeks of restaurant deals
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Devour Indy Summerfest is a citywide dining experience that you can only get in Indianapolis. More than 100 participating restaurants are offering three-course, value-priced menus from Monday, August 22 – Sunday, September 4. You can search the impressive list of eateries and menus by side...
WISH-TV
Hamilton Co. Humane Society over capacity: Find love with ‘priceless’ adoption event Saturday
FISHERS, Ind. (The Reporter) — On Saturday, Aug. 20, the Humane Society for Hamilton County, 10501 Hague Road, Fishers, will hold a “priceless” adoption event from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. As the love of a furry family member is priceless, HSHC will ask adopters to make...
WISH-TV
The Zone Scoreboard for Aug. 19, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Check out the scores from Indiana high school football action on Friday night across central Indiana. Click here for the scoreboard. Watch highlights from games on WISH-TV at 11:08 p.m. Stream it here.
WISH-TV
School to put big TV in gym to watch Hagerstown in Little League World Series
HAGERSTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — A big-screen TV will go up in the local high school gym so fans can watch the Hagerstown team compete Thursday in the Little League World Series. Kyle Barrentine, superintendent of Nettle Creek Schools in Hagerstown, says doors will open at 2:45 p.m. Thursday at the gym in Hagerstown Junior Senior High School. Fans can sit in the bleachers or bring blankets to sit on the gym floor. Children must be accompanied by adults. Fans can enter through the athletics entrance for the free event. Concessions will be for sale.
WISH-TV
Tracking weekend rain and storms
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We are wrapping up what has been a mostly dry week statewide. Changes are ahead this weekend as we monitor on and off showers and storms. Friday night: Cloud cover will increase tonight, which will lead way slightly warmer low temperatures in the mid 60s. Saturday:...
WISH-TV
Indy Fresh Market could bring $11M boost to neighborhood’s economy
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The neighborhood around 38th Street and Sheridan Avenue expects to see a multimillion-dollar economic boost thanks to a grocery store under construction. It’s part of a broader plan to revitalize the area on the border of the city’s east and northeast sides. The owners...
WISH-TV
Illegal dumping in downtown Indianapolis caught on camera
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Needles, trash, sanitary napkins and an entire engine were all dumped underneath a bridge on the near east side of town in the middle of the day and it was caught on camera. In the middle of the day, two guys in a black pickup truck...
WISH-TV
‘UnPHILtered’: Purdue University garnering national attention
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Purdue University is getting nationwide recognition. According to business intelligence company Morning Consult, Purdue is the fourth-most trusted public university in the nation. U.S. News and World Report ranks the university in West Lafayette among the top 10 most innovative schools nationwide. Ethan Braden, executive vice...
WISH-TV
Docs: Carmel officer used Georgia man’s likeness to disparage sheriff candidate in Facebook chatter group
BRAZIL, Ind. (WISH) — A Carmel Police Department officer has resigned after being accused of using a Georgia man’s name and picture to disparage a Clay County sheriff candidate and his wife, the Clay County prosecutor, in a Facebook chatter group. Andrew Longyear, 32, faces a felony charge...
WISH-TV
IMPD: 1 dies after westside shooting
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person is dead after a shooting just before 1 a.m. Saturday morning, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. According to IMPD, they found a person shot inside the house on Fuller Court near 46th and Moller Road. Police say the person died at the...
WISH-TV
Hoosiers line up for free paint jobs to curb thefts of catalytic converters
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hundreds of drivers on Wednesday got free paint jobs for their catalytic converters, the car attachment that filters out toxins and keeps cars running smoothly. The reason? Combating the rising thefts on the south side of Indianapolis. Dan Lake, one of the many drivers who showed...
WISH-TV
IMPD searching for missing woman last seen in July
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police in Indianapolis are trying to find a woman not seen since late July. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is trying to find Rhia Perkinson, 39. Police say Perkinson has not been seen since July 30 and may be in danger. She was last seen in...
WISH-TV
Meet Patrick Mapes, superintendent of Perry Township Schools
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — School is back in session, meaning it’s the perfect time for parents and students to learn more about the leaders of local school districts and their plans for the academic year. Patrick Mapes is the superintendent for Perry Township Schools. He assumed the role in...
WISH-TV
Indianapolis man sentenced to 180 years for child molesting
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man was sentenced Thursday to 18 decades in prison after being found guilty of child molestation. 41-year-old Kurt Spurlin was given 180 years after being convicted in July of eight counts of child molesting. Prosecutors say Spurlin sexually abused a child over the span...
WISH-TV
Woman killed in hit-and-run on Keystone Avenue; family searches for answers
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A family is no closer to getting answers after they say someone hit and killed their loved one and left her lying there. Emily Johnson’s family says she was much more than just some unknown victim and they need the community’s help to find who’s responsible.
