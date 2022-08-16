ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

WISH-TV

WAMMfest celebrates wine, art, music, microbrew in Greenwood this weekend

The popular annual WAMMfest fundraiser returns on Saturday, Aug. 20 at Craig Park in Greenwood, and tickets are now available to purchase. While WAMMfest focuses on Wine, Art, Music and Microbrew, all net proceeds from the charity event are distributed back to support youth, individual and community organizations. WAMMfest is...
GREENWOOD, IN
WISH-TV

Naptown Narratives documentary series set for season two premiere

A new documentary is following the life of Indiana small business owner Chyna Goodlow. She owns KnaturallyYou, “a natural skincare company that uses natural ingredients to create products that mood match, heal and leave a great impression.” The film shares her story of growing up in Indianapolis and seeing the city grow to what it is now and how she has grown to flourish and give back to her community through her business.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

‘UnPHILtered’: Organization offers creative outlets for kids, teens

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A new organization seeks to provide a creative outlet for kids and teenagers in Indianapolis. It’s called BRAVE, which stands for bypassing restrictions and victoriously excelling. BRAVE offers lessons in drumming and dancing but is looking to add digital media classes and videography. Instructors tailor...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Devour Indy offers 2 weeks of restaurant deals

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Devour Indy Summerfest is a citywide dining experience that you can only get in Indianapolis. More than 100 participating restaurants are offering three-course, value-priced menus from Monday, August 22 – Sunday, September 4. You can search the impressive list of eateries and menus by side...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

The Zone Scoreboard for Aug. 19, 2022

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Check out the scores from Indiana high school football action on Friday night across central Indiana. Click here for the scoreboard. Watch highlights from games on WISH-TV at 11:08 p.m. Stream it here.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

School to put big TV in gym to watch Hagerstown in Little League World Series

HAGERSTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — A big-screen TV will go up in the local high school gym so fans can watch the Hagerstown team compete Thursday in the Little League World Series. Kyle Barrentine, superintendent of Nettle Creek Schools in Hagerstown, says doors will open at 2:45 p.m. Thursday at the gym in Hagerstown Junior Senior High School. Fans can sit in the bleachers or bring blankets to sit on the gym floor. Children must be accompanied by adults. Fans can enter through the athletics entrance for the free event. Concessions will be for sale.
HAGERSTOWN, IN
WISH-TV

Tracking weekend rain and storms

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We are wrapping up what has been a mostly dry week statewide. Changes are ahead this weekend as we monitor on and off showers and storms. Friday night: Cloud cover will increase tonight, which will lead way slightly warmer low temperatures in the mid 60s. Saturday:...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

‘UnPHILtered’: Purdue University garnering national attention

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Purdue University is getting nationwide recognition. According to business intelligence company Morning Consult, Purdue is the fourth-most trusted public university in the nation. U.S. News and World Report ranks the university in West Lafayette among the top 10 most innovative schools nationwide. Ethan Braden, executive vice...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD: 1 dies after westside shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person is dead after a shooting just before 1 a.m. Saturday morning, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. According to IMPD, they found a person shot inside the house on Fuller Court near 46th and Moller Road. Police say the person died at the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD searching for missing woman last seen in July

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police in Indianapolis are trying to find a woman not seen since late July. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is trying to find Rhia Perkinson, 39. Police say Perkinson has not been seen since July 30 and may be in danger. She was last seen in...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Meet Patrick Mapes, superintendent of Perry Township Schools

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — School is back in session, meaning it’s the perfect time for parents and students to learn more about the leaders of local school districts and their plans for the academic year. Patrick Mapes is the superintendent for Perry Township Schools. He assumed the role in...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Indianapolis man sentenced to 180 years for child molesting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man was sentenced Thursday to 18 decades in prison after being found guilty of child molestation. 41-year-old Kurt Spurlin was given 180 years after being convicted in July of eight counts of child molesting. Prosecutors say Spurlin sexually abused a child over the span...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

