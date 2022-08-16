ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Comments / 7

Yvonne Condarco Timmis
4d ago

that is a bad decision. there are alot of kids that only eat at school. it angers me because the money from the lottery is supposed to go to schools and our property taxes just keep going up which is also supposed to help schools.

Reply
11
Guest
3d ago

What are they thinking no free lunches to many kids depend on those lunches when there in school cause alot of them realy don't have food at home cause of the state of our country being sold to the Chinese and due everyone is riding this covid donkey into the ground raising prices just make a buck off everyone

Reply
3
Dee Helton Franklin
3d ago

What happen to all the COVID $$$ that was supposed to help kids in schools? Oh ya - it went into the pockets if the rich. Surprise, surprise

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Amarillo, TX
Lifestyle
City
Amarillo, TX
Amarillo, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
KFDA

City of Amarillo applying new procedures to address trash service

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo Solid Waste Department is implementing several new procedures to address trash service. “The Solid Waste Department is facing challenges right now, primarily a shortage of drivers due in part to illness,” said COA Director of Public Works Donny Hooper. “These new initiatives will help with trash pick-up.”
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Sunray school enters ‘precautionary’ lockdown Thursday

Update: According to the Moore County Sheriff’s Office, the “law enforcement situation” in Sunray ended early Thursday afternoon. Officials noted that units had cleared the scene and that there were no active threats to the community. Update: A district employee confirmed to MyHighPlains.com that both Sunray ISD campuses went into lockdown on Thursday morning. Original: […]
SUNRAY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Lunches#High School#Aisd#Cisd Prices Are Here#Pre K 4th#Breakfast
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

1 man indicted after allegedly bringing gun to Amarillo ISD school

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An 18-year-old man has officially been indicted in Potter County after allegedly bringing a firearm on the premises of an elementary school in the Amarillo Independent School District, according to documents filed earlier this month. According to the documents, filed Aug. 11 in Potter County District Court, 18-year-old Cutter Dane Qualls […]
AMARILLO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Education
agjournalonline.com

Amarillo to get new 3,000 head-a-day packing plant

No new 3,000 head-a-day beef packing plants have been built since 1992. Until now. It was recently announced that a group of roughly 150 cattle producers have formed a cooperative to build just such a facility in Amarillo, Texas, backed by incentives from state and local entities. This content is...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Lookout For the Crime Stoppers Car Show

Amarillo Crime Stoppers is hosting their 14th Annual Car Show on Saturday, September 23rd. It goes on at the Amarillo Civic Center from 10 AM until 4 PM. General admission is $5 and kids under 10 are free, and all proceeds go to help Amarillo Crime Stoppers and Student Crime Stoppers.
AMARILLO, TX
Myhighplains.com

Clean Juice Amarillo Celebrating Anniversary, Giving Away Car

Our Properties use cookies for the performance and functionality of our sites, to personalize content and advertisements, to provide social media features, for analytics, and to provide you with a better experience. By clicking “Accept” or by continuing to use our Properties, you accept the use of cookies. You can learn more about how we use cookies and California residents can exercise their right to opt out of the sale of their data by clicking here.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

WATER WASTERS: Viewers send in photos of water overuse at Town Square Village

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In this week’s Water Wasters, some viewers have been adamant about one area that’s seen a lot of what appears to be water abuse. Over the last several weeks, NewsChannel 10 has received several photos from concerned viewers, and from observation, the Amarillo Town Square Village is pretty wet. And it’s not all on the grass areas.
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

98.7 The Bomb

Amarillo, TX
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
511K+
Views
ABOUT

98.7 The Bomb plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://987thebomb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy