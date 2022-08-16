Read full article on original website
If You Invested $1,000 In Bed Bath & Beyond Stock When Ryan Cohen Did, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Activist investor Ryan Cohen took a stake in Bed Bath & Beyond BBBY in March and sought changes for the company. Here’s a look at how investors who followed him into an investment in the retailer did. What Happened: Cohen disclosed a 9.8% stake in Bed Bath & Beyond...
Why Tesla Stock Will Be More Affordable Next Week
The Elon Musk-led mega-EV company Tesla Inc TSLA announced on Aug. 5 its intention to split its stock just two years after completing another stock split. With the 3-1 split just a week away, here’s what you need to know about it. What's Happening: Aug. 25 is when Tesla...
$18 Million Bet On This Biotechnology Stock? 4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Although US stocks closed lower on Wednesday following the release of Fed minutes, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
IM Cannabis To Raise Up To $5M Via Private Placement Led By Management
IM Cannabis Corp. IMCC IMCC is undertaking a non-brokered private placement for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $5 million. The offering, which is expected to close in one or more tranches, will be led by the company's management team, including Oren Shuster, CEO, and Marc Lustig, chairman of the company.
Devon Energy, Eli Lilly Are CNBC 'Fast Money' Mentions, With Kevin O'Leary Selling These 7 Stocks
CNBC’s "Fast Money: Halftime Report" delivers market-moving news to investors. The commentary delivered by hosts of the show often moves the stocks mentioned. The information is collected and refined using Benzinga Pro’s News Tool. Benzinga Pro users can access this information by using the News tool on any workstation.
Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (COPL) has revealed that it has received an independent resource report confirming its deep oil discovery on its affiliate COPL America Inc’s lands in Converse and Natrona counties in Wyoming. According to COPL, which outlined that the report included conservative estimates complying with Canadian standards,...
DoorDash Reportedly Terminates Long-Term Collaboration With Walmart, Shares Fall
DoorDash, Inc DASH is ending its years-long partnership with Walmart Inc WMT to deliver groceries and other products from stores to customers, effective September, the Business Insider reports. DoorDash reportedly stopped working with Walmart "as it was no longer mutually beneficial" and " focused on its long-term customer relationships." The...
17 Analysts Have This to Say About Pioneer Natural Resources
Over the past 3 months, 17 analysts have published their opinion on Pioneer Natural Resources PXD stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
Dow Falls 60 Points; Crude Oil Rises Sharply
U.S. stocks traded mixed toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping around 60 points on Thursday. The Dow traded down 0.19% to 33,917.28 while the NASDAQ rose 0.24% to 12,968.90. The S&P also rose, gaining, 0.12% to 4,279.09. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares climbed 2.4% on...
10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
HYDAWAY VENTURES CORP. ("HIDE.P ") This Capital Pool Company's (the Company) Prospectus dated June 22, 2022 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the British Columbia and Alberta Securities Commissions effective June 23, 2022 pursuant to the provisions of the British Columbia Securities Act and Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta. The Common Shares of the Company will be listed on TSX Venture Exchange on the effective date stated below.
Is Apple Headed Back For All-Time Highs Or Will The Market Force The Stock Lower?
Apple, Inc AAPL was trading flat on Thursday in consolidation. The market leader has been on an impressive run recently, surging 34% since June 17 and over 8% this month alone. The stock has printed a higher low in its uptrend since Aug. 9, which likely causes bullish traders to...
This Healthcare Stock Dipped Over 30%; Here Are 83 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Blue Water Vaccines, Inc. BWV shares climbed 199.6% to close at $7.64 on Wednesday after the company announced it plans to explore the potential development of a novel monkeypox vaccine using its norovirus shell and protrusion virus-like particle platform. Hill International, Inc. HIL shares gained 60.3% to close at $2.79...
What Are The Best-Performing Marijuana Stocks? These Investors Will Tell All At Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference
Despite regulatory hurdles, the experienced and engaged cannabis investors nominated for this year's Benzinga's Cannabis Investors Award are making it possible for everyone to tap into the market's potential. After the overwhelming success of Benzinga's 4/20 Miami event, the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is returning to Chicago on September 13-14.
Should I Buy Bitcoin at $25,000?
Dear Bitcoin investors, this might be your last chance to buy the dip.
U.S. Stock Futures Down Ahead Of Earnings; Crude Oil Drops
U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade on Friday after closing slightly higher in the previous session. Investors are awaiting earnings results from Deere & Company DE, Foot Locker, Inc. FL and The Buckle, Inc. BKE. Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin is set to speak...
Palantir Technologies Whale Trades For August 19
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Palantir Technologies PLTR. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Why Bath & Body Works Stock Is Sliding After Hours
Shares of fragrance retailer Bath & Body Works Inc BBWI are trading lower in after-hours Wednesday after the company reported financial results and issued third-quarter earnings guidance below average analyst estimates. Bath & Body Works said second-quarter revenue decreased 5% year-over-year to $1.618 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of...
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Volcon VLCN shares rose 45.6% to $2.68 during Friday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Volcon's stock is trading at a volume of 104.1 million, which is 7841.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $65.2 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
Poss Token to Be Listed on BitMart Exchange
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 20, 2022) - The PossChain team is both humbled and delighted to announce that the Poss token will be listed on BitMart Exchange. To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:. The Poss token will permit users to transact with others on the...
