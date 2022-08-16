ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

97.9 WGRD

Why Is There A Giant Potato Chip Cannister in Portland, MI?

One of my unique hobbies is seeking out oversized food and food-like statues. I call it "unique" but you may call it "weird"-- that's fair! It all started with an obsession over the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile but has grown to include the Planter's Nutmobile, Big Idaho Potato, and of course Kalamazoo's famous Big Banana Car.
PORTLAND, MI
97.9 WGRD

WATCH: Did Michigan Couple Capture Disembodied Voice In Cemetery?

The Ick Factor is made up of a husband and wife team that don't exactly have typical jobs. Kari is a Mortician and Josh is a Crematory Operator. Some people may think they are a bit Icky because of their work. But they are hopeful others will see how "normal" people who work in death care really are, as they have their own YouTube series where they investigate specific sites and revisit some haunted history around the state. They also investigated haunted sights to see if they can pick anything abnormal up, and they may have done just that, with a video they recently posted while exploring a Hartford, MI cemetery:
97.9 WGRD

Battle Creek Introduces The Taste Of The Creek

Here we are, talking about food again, but I can't say anything other than we like our food up here in the mitten state. We could talk about all types of Michigan munchies from Faygo, Vernor's, sugar factory, or even olive burgers and still have hours of content to rummage through. Finding the hidden gems is always hard to find, mostly by word of mouth, and once you find one you hang onto it forever.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
97.9 WGRD

How Cool: "Rosie The Riveter" Was Based On A Woman From Michigan

When the United States entered World War Two in 1941 men from all across America left their families and jobs behind as they shipped out overseas. Many Women stepped out of the home and rolled up their sleeves to help with the war effort. Rosie The Riveter was created to represent these women who worked in factories and shipyards during World War II.
MICHIGAN STATE
97.9 WGRD

Things To Do This Weekend: August 19-21, 2022

It's another busy weekend. We have a dozen different events scheduled here in the West Michigan area. There will be a little bit of everything...baseball, music, quilts, beer, art, festivals, and dogs swimming!. Summer is always a great time to check out a baseball game at LMCU Ballpark. This weekend...
NORTON SHORES, MI
97.9 WGRD

Number 1 Cardiac Hospital in Michigan? Right Here in Grand Rapids

This is pretty darn special. Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital has been recognized as the #1 hospital for cardiac surgery in the State of Michigan!. If that is not enough, Healthgrades has ranked Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital as one of America's 50 Best Hospitals for Cardiac Surgery, and, this is the third year in a row for that recoginition!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
97.9 WGRD

Slow Down! Michigan Traffic Deaths On The Rise

Is it my imagination or is everyone driving way faster this year? Slow down, August is off to a bad start. Michigan Traffic Deaths Hit A 16-Year High In 2021. The Michigan State Police recently reported that traffic deaths last year were the highest in 16 years. The 1,131 fatalities in 2021 marked the most traffic fatalities in Michigan since 1,129 deaths in 2005.
MICHIGAN STATE
97.9 WGRD

97.9 WGRD

Grand Rapids, MI
ABOUT

WGRD 97.9 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

