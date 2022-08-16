Read full article on original website
Grand Rapids Named One of the Happiest and Smiliest Cities in The US
They say that money can't buy you happiness, but apparently living in Grand Rapids can give you some. According to data analysts at HouseFresh Grand Rapids is ranked 11th in Happiest Cities in America, and we're smiling a little more, because we're 9th in the US at being the smiliest.
Where is the Biggest Home in Michigan? Not Too Far and It’s Amazing!
We have some stunning homes here is West Michigan that most of us can only dream about. Multiple bedrooms, bathroom, rec rooms, pools, 5,8, 10,000 square feet of space, the whole nine yards. But, how would you like to live in a 32,000 square foot home? It's not for sale, but it is amazing.
A Huge $1,400 Tip from Generosity Lunch Stuns Local Server
It's another month and yet another sizeable tip left behind by Generosity Lunch to surprise and stun a local server. This has become a great monthly tradition here in West Michigan. For the Generosity Lunch in the month of August, a group of 14 community residents went to El Arriero...
Why Is There A Giant Potato Chip Cannister in Portland, MI?
One of my unique hobbies is seeking out oversized food and food-like statues. I call it "unique" but you may call it "weird"-- that's fair! It all started with an obsession over the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile but has grown to include the Planter's Nutmobile, Big Idaho Potato, and of course Kalamazoo's famous Big Banana Car.
West Michigan Is Craving Italian Beef Sandwiches Thanks To Hulu’s “The Bear”
Streaming services like Netflix can help drive interest and demand for a product. A great example is The Queens Gambit. The show takes place in a 1950s orphanage, a young girl reveals an astonishing talent for chess and begins an unlikely journey to stardom while grappling with addiction. After that...
WATCH: Actress Lili Reinhart Tries Michigan’s Moo-ville Ice Cream With Jimmy Fallon
This was unexpected! Nashville, Michigan based ice cream company MOO-ville Creamery announced some exciting news on social media when they shared that one of their products was recently featured on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon!. In a recent Facebook post the creamery said,. We have been holding out the...
Is It Illegal To Move Your Car After An Accident In Michigan?
One of the worst things that can happen to anyone is to get into a car accident. Even a 'simple' fender bender can cause a lot of stress, and that includes what to do when you're on the scene. Do you keep your car where it was when you're in...
WATCH: Did Michigan Couple Capture Disembodied Voice In Cemetery?
The Ick Factor is made up of a husband and wife team that don't exactly have typical jobs. Kari is a Mortician and Josh is a Crematory Operator. Some people may think they are a bit Icky because of their work. But they are hopeful others will see how "normal" people who work in death care really are, as they have their own YouTube series where they investigate specific sites and revisit some haunted history around the state. They also investigated haunted sights to see if they can pick anything abnormal up, and they may have done just that, with a video they recently posted while exploring a Hartford, MI cemetery:
Battle Creek Introduces The Taste Of The Creek
Here we are, talking about food again, but I can't say anything other than we like our food up here in the mitten state. We could talk about all types of Michigan munchies from Faygo, Vernor's, sugar factory, or even olive burgers and still have hours of content to rummage through. Finding the hidden gems is always hard to find, mostly by word of mouth, and once you find one you hang onto it forever.
TikTok’s Recommendations For Where You Should Eat in Michigan
TikTok has become a viable source for finding great places and great food to try. Here are some of the recommendations that I have found for restaurants throughout Michigan. Starting off strong, with the recall of the CapriSun drinks, adults will love these Adult Capri Suns at Browndog in Northville.
Better With Time: These Are 10 Of Michigan’s Oldest Restaurants
All across Michigan, there are great restaurants to enjoy a meal with friends and family. Some of them are brand new and bring fresh spins on classic foods while a special select few have been around for an incredibly long time and have gotten better with time. These Are 10...
Date For Two Ideas in West Michigan For National Couples Day
Has it been a while since you and your significant other have been out on the town?. Well, no worries! For National Couples Day, I have the perfect list of restaurants to try out for your next romantic dinner for two. The Melting Pot. Located in Celebration Village on E...
How Cool: “Rosie The Riveter” Was Based On A Woman From Michigan
When the United States entered World War Two in 1941 men from all across America left their families and jobs behind as they shipped out overseas. Many Women stepped out of the home and rolled up their sleeves to help with the war effort. Rosie The Riveter was created to represent these women who worked in factories and shipyards during World War II.
Things To Do This Weekend: August 19-21, 2022
It's another busy weekend. We have a dozen different events scheduled here in the West Michigan area. There will be a little bit of everything...baseball, music, quilts, beer, art, festivals, and dogs swimming!. Summer is always a great time to check out a baseball game at LMCU Ballpark. This weekend...
Basic or Bougie: Here Are The Cheapest And Most Expensive Coffee Options in Grand Rapids
I truly believe the way you enjoy your coffee says a lot about you. Not that there is a wrong way to get your caffeine fix. Some of us take it as seriously as picking out a new car, while others just need to keep the engine running. So if...
New Whole Foods Store in Grand Rapids Opens on Wednesday
Grand Rapids area residents have been waiting patiently for the new Whole Foods store near 28th Street in Kentwood. On Wednesday, August 17th, 2022, that store will be open for business!. It was way back in December of 2020 that it was announced that Whole Foods Market would be opening...
Number 1 Cardiac Hospital in Michigan? Right Here in Grand Rapids
This is pretty darn special. Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital has been recognized as the #1 hospital for cardiac surgery in the State of Michigan!. If that is not enough, Healthgrades has ranked Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital as one of America's 50 Best Hospitals for Cardiac Surgery, and, this is the third year in a row for that recoginition!
It’s National Non-Profit Day: Are You Supporting These Grand Rapids Charities?
I've always believed that one of the best things you can do is to give back to others (if you're able). A lot of us are lucky enough to have enough to go around, and even the smallest ways of helping can really make a difference if we put our powers together.
Feel Like You’re Living ‘Home Alone’ With This Michigan Mansion Up For Sale
This massive Michigan mansion will have you screaming, "Kevin!!!" At first glance, I totally thought it was the McCallister home from the classic 1990 Christmas movie. You almost expect the wet bandits to pop up when scrolling through the photos! (Check out the inside and outside of the house in the gallery below!)
Slow Down! Michigan Traffic Deaths On The Rise
Is it my imagination or is everyone driving way faster this year? Slow down, August is off to a bad start. Michigan Traffic Deaths Hit A 16-Year High In 2021. The Michigan State Police recently reported that traffic deaths last year were the highest in 16 years. The 1,131 fatalities in 2021 marked the most traffic fatalities in Michigan since 1,129 deaths in 2005.
