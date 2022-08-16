Two communities in Virginia were selected to receive planning assistance as part of a Recreation Economy for Rural Communities program: Buchanan and Buena Vista. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the Appalachian Regional Commission, and the Northern Border Regional Commission announced assistance for 25 small and rural communities from across the country to identify strategies to grow their outdoor recreation economies and revitalize Main Streets through the program.

BUENA VISTA, VA ・ 17 HOURS AGO