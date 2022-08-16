Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Roanoke, Virginia Section 8 Waiting List Opening SoonChannelocityRoanoke, VA
Best Places To Retire in Virginia with Only Social SecurityChannelocityVirginia State
Karen Parsons from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air made a stop at Big Lick Comic-ConCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Wrestling Legend Arn Anderson was at Big Lick Comic-ConCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Dr. Pepper Park at the Bridges announces August scheduleCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Augusta Free Press
Lynchburg Hillcats drop Fredericksburg Nationals, 4-3
For the second straight game, the Lynchburg Hillcats took down the Fredericksburg Nationals in an exciting 4-3 game on Friday night. The Hillcats (20-26) were carried by a three-run fifth inning capped off by a two-run home run by Joe Donovan off the Nationals (28-17) starting pitcher. It was a...
Augusta Free Press
Biden-Harris administration to help rural communities grow outdoor recreation economy
Two communities in Virginia were selected to receive planning assistance as part of a Recreation Economy for Rural Communities program: Buchanan and Buena Vista. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the Appalachian Regional Commission, and the Northern Border Regional Commission announced assistance for 25 small and rural communities from across the country to identify strategies to grow their outdoor recreation economies and revitalize Main Streets through the program.
Augusta Free Press
Virginia man who threatened to ‘blow up’ Roanoke, kill bank manager, arrested
A Gainesville man who threatened to “blow up Roanoke” and kill a bank branch manager was arrested earlier this week on federal charges after he was unsatisfied with service he received from his bank. Brandon Hayward, 33, is charged via federal criminal complaint with use of a telephone...
Augusta Free Press
VMI edged in women’s soccer season opener at Robert Morris
The VMI women’s soccer team fell by a 2-0 score at Robert Morris Thursday afternoon to open the 2022 season. The Colonials’ Sheridan Reid put Robert Morris on the board at the 29:57 mark to give the home team a 1-0 lead going into the half. Her teammate Gabriella Lecuona tallied another Robert Morris score in the second half at the 46:26 mark to provide an insurance goal for the Colonials.
Augusta Free Press
Virginia Tech football: Brent Pry names Grant Wells starting quarterback
The start of the Brent Pry era has its starting quarterback. The Virginia Tech coach announced on Wednesday that redshirt junior Grant Wells has been named the starting QB for the Hokies. A native of Charleson, W.Va., Wells threw for over 5,600 yards in two seasons at Marshall. He transferred to Virginia Tech in January.
Augusta Free Press
Ferrum man dead in single-vehicle crash on Route 40 in Patrick County
Virginia State Police is investigating a single vehicle crash that resulted in a fatality on Wednesday at 8:23 p.m. on Route 40, just east of Route 710 in Patrick County. A 2017 Chevrolet Equinox was traveling west on Route 40, when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree.
Augusta Free Press
Texas man dies from injuries in single-vehicle crash on Route 122 in Bedford County
Virginia State Police is investigating a single vehicle crash resulting in a fatality that occurred Thursday at 3:24 p.m. on Route 122 just north of Campers Paradise Trail in Bedford County. A 2010 Ford Escape was traveling south on Route 122, when the vehicle ran off the right side of...
