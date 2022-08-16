Read full article on original website
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell K-9 helps capture man wanted for fleeing from traffic stop
A Vale man who tried to elude deputies early Wednesday morning on a traffic stop was arrested a short time later, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell. Jason Bart Johnson, 44, is facing charges of felony fleeing to elude and possession of a stolen motor vehicle and misdemeanor charges of resisting a public officer, careless and reckless driving, injury to real property and driving while license is revoked. A magistrate set bond at $10,000.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell sheriff: Charlotte man being sought on felony drug charge
A Charlotte man is being sought on a felony drug charge after deputies responded to a noise disturbance Sunday. Antonio Maurice Montgomery Jr., 29, is being sought on felony possession of cocaine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia warrants. Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said in a news release that...
WBTV
Man facing dozens of counts of statutory rape, deputies say
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rowan County Sheriff’s Office has charged a 20-year-old with dozens of counts of various child sex crimes. Deputies say they recently arrested Austin David Talbert, 20, during an investigation they say is ongoing. The offenses involve a 13-year-old girl, according to law enforcement. They say...
Man charged after driving truck into North Carolina woman sitting in driveway, killing her
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 53-year-old man is facing several charges after a woman hit by a truck in the driveway of a home in Gastonia last weekend died Wednesday, according to the Gastonia Police Department. Authorities said officers responded to a possible assault at home on the 1700 block of Davis Park […]
Davidson County felon accused shooting at homes and cars ‘ for the purpose of terrifying others,’ warrants say
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Davidson County man is facing several charges after a string of shootings on Thursday, according to Davidson County court records. Devin Shabazz Cuthrell, 22, is accused of shooting into multiple homes and a car. Court records say that Cuthrell “unlawfully and willfully did arm himself with an unusual and […]
Officer shot, another returns fire, striking suspect in south Charlotte, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers were involved in a shooting Friday afternoon in south Charlotte, the department announced on Twitter. The shooting happened on St. Croix Lane, which is in the Raintree neighborhood west of Providence Road. It’s not yet clear how many officers or how many other people were involved in the shooting.
WBTV
Wood chucking thieves arrested
UNC Charlotte students, parents say move in at off-campus apartments started off rocky. Broken beds, trash bags, and wrong roommates - these are all issues UNC Charlotte parents and students say they discovered as they were moving into apartments. Updated: 6 hours ago. This Dairy Queen has been a fixture...
Fourth person charged for teen's death at Monroe park
MONROE, N.C. — Four people are now in custody and charged with murder after a 19-year-old was found dead in July. On Thursday, the Monroe Police Department announced that a juvenile was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals. According to a release, the U.S. Marshals located the juvenile hiding in a residence in Albemarle.
wccbcharlotte.com
Undercover Drug Operation In Lancaster County Leads To 26 Arrests | PHOTOS
LANCASTER, S.C. — Twenty-six people have been arrested on 89 drug-related warrants in Lancaster County following a months-long undercover operation by the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say those arrested include 18 men and eight women. The drugs involved include Heroin, Fentanyl, Methamphetamine, Cocaine, Crack Cocaine, Marijuana, and various controlled...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell Sheriff's Office announces promotions of two veteran deputies
Two veteran deputies with the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office were recently promoted to leadership positions, Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell announced. William “Bill” Hamby was promoted from major to chief deputy over the enforcement division and Troy Miller, previously a captain, is now the major over the Criminal Investigations Division, Campbell announced.
Troopers: Man dies in crash after dropping off child at day care in Gaston County
GASTONIA, NC — A man died in a crash Thursday morning just after dropping off his child at day care in Gaston County, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Troopers responded to the crash around 7 a.m. on Hickory Grove Road near East Gaston High School. According to...
‘Tell me this isn’t true’: Grandmother grieves 14-year-old grandson fatally shot in west Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — A grandmother is trying to hold on to the memory of her 14-year-old grandson that was fatally shot in west Charlotte. Yvette Johnson said that her grandson Gregory Holmes should be getting ready for high school with hopes of joining the football team. Instead, this weekend his...
Police officer hurt in on-duty crash in Mooresville, department says
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A Mooresville police officer was hurt when they were involved in a three-vehicle crash on Tuesday, a statement from the department said. According to MPD, the officer was taken to a Charlotte hospital with a non-life-threatening leg injury after the crash on Charlotte Highway in Mooresville.
WYFF4.com
Thieves caught stealing lumber lead SC deputies on 90-minute chase caught on camera
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — With lights flashing and sirens blaring, a South Carolina deputy caught two thieves mid-crime and on camera. Deputies patrolling a home construction site in Rock Hill on Wednesday night said they saw two men loading plywood into the back of a U-Haul moving van, according to the York County Sheriff's Office.
Man dies after being shot on I-485 in south Charlotte, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE — A man was shot and killed in southwest Charlotte on Thursday morning, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said. At this time, police said they had no suspect and are not sure if the man was targeted in the shooting or if it was random. Before 2 a.m., CMPD...
WBTV
Man shot while driving on I-485, dies after calling police at south Charlotte 7-Eleven, authorities say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A homicide investigation is underway in the 8000 block of South Tryon Street, near West Arrowood Road. Shortly before 2 o’clock this morning, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) responded to an assault with a deadly weapon with injury call for service in the area.
'You’ll hear the horns blaring' | Charlotte neighborhood pleads for CMPD to step in as people run stop signs
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — WCNC Charlotte received dozens of videos of people running stop signs at the Marsh Road and Selwyn Farms Lane intersection outside the entrance to a Charlotte neighborhood. Neighbors said it's a huge safety concern and have asked the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Neighbors said the calm neighborhood...
Lexington police officer resigns, charged with felony obstruction of justice
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — An officer has resigned and been charged with a felony in Lexington. According to a release from Lexington Police Department, Felicia Biddix, 31, of Davidson County, was arrested Thursday on a warrant for felony obstruction of justice for “actions she was involved in as a Lexington Police Officer.” Davidson County Sheriff’s […]
WBTV
Salisbury police investigating shooting
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Salisbury police are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday afternoon in the northwest portion of the city. Officers say a man was shot around 3:40 p.m. in a neighborhood off the 300 block of Partee Street. According to police, he is expected to be OK. The...
WBTV
Juvenile charged with murder in 14-year-old’s shooting death in northwest Charlotte, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A juvenile has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 14-year-old in northwest Charlotte last week. Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department were called to Southwest Boulevard, near Birch Townhomes, for a shooting shortly after 2 p.m. on Aug. 11. Police found...
