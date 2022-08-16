[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A group of tapas restaurants have been joined by a third Boston-area location. According to a press release, Barcelona Wine Bar is now open in Cambridge, moving into the space on Mass. Ave. between Porter Square and Harvard Square that had been home to Temple Bar. The new location joins nearly 20 others including in Boston's South End and Brookline's Washington Square, and it has seating for 117 plus additional seating on an outdoor patio while offering Spanish and Mediterranean small plates along with full meals, a long list of wines, and beer and cocktails.

CAMBRIDGE, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO