Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Epic Flea Market in Massachusetts is a Must VisitTravel MavenRaynham, MA
This book valued at $14.2 million and printed in 1640 marked the beginning of Western Civilization in AmericaAnita DurairajCambridge, MA
Free Admission to Marshfield Fair When You Enter the Baking & Cooking ContestDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Brown Tap Water in Scituate: Why It's Happening & What You Should DoDianna CarneyScituate, MA
Related
nbcboston.com
Day 1 of Monthlong Closure of MBTA Orange Line, Work Already Underway
The first full day of the historic 30-day closure of the MBTA's Orange Line began Saturday, and crews were seen working throughout the night on the transit line. The train line closed down service at 9 p.m. Friday, leaving many who attended the Lady Gaga concert at Fenway Park with one less commuting option to get home.
nbcboston.com
‘Challenging Time': Monthlong Closure of MBTA Orange Line Begins
The historic 30-day closure of the MBTA's Orange Line has officially begun. The train line closed down service at 9 p.m. Friday, marking the beginning of a monthlong, intensive effort by the transit agency to complete repair work on the Orange Line. The train will reopen service on Sept. 18.
nbcboston.com
Mayor Wu Announces $50 Million in Funding for Affordable Housing in Boston
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has announced millions of dollars in funding to go toward developing and maintaining affordable housing projects in the city. Mayor Wu announced Wednesday that the city has released two requests for proposals that total $50 million. That funding is available to create and maintain rental, coop and homeownership developments in the city.
nbcboston.com
Leaders Push for Free MBTA as ‘Apology' to Riders
A constellation of elected officials from Congress down to the local level have gained little traction so far with their calls for the MBTA to halt charging fares across the entire system when the Orange Line and part of the Green Line go offline for extended periods. With the list...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nbcboston.com
Your Guide to Getting Around Boston During the Orange Line Closure
As the 30-day shutdown of the MBTA's Orange Line quickly approaches, the thousands of commuters who rely on the transit line everyday are preparing for service disruptions that will have a major impact on their daily routines. Starting at 9 p.m. Friday, Orange Line trains will be closed for a...
nbcboston.com
Gov. Baker Explains His Orange Line ‘WTF' Moment
When it comes to the MBTA, even Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker isn't immune to the occasional "WTF" moment. During an appearance on GBH News' "Boston Public Radio" Thursday, the governor was asked about a Tweet that GBH "Morning Edition" co-host Jeremy Siegel sent out Monday morning saying he had been on the Orange Line and hadn't seen any signs or heard any announcements on the public address system about Friday's 30-day shutdown.
nbcboston.com
Boston's Streets Transforming 1 Day Before Orange Line Shutdown Begins
With the 30-day closure of the MBTA's Orange Line just a day away, the City of Boston is rushing to prepare for the major shakeup to the transportation system with an "all hands on deck" effort that will temporarily reshape its streets, Mayor Michelle Wu said Thursday. The Orange Line's...
nbcboston.com
Fire Sends Column of Smoke Over Mattapoisett Boat Yard
A fire was burning in Mattapoisett, Massachusetts, Friday afternoon. The blaze sent smoke high into the air over the coastal town. NBC affiliate WJAR reported that the fire was at a boat yard, where buildings, boats and cars were aflame. The local fire department didn't immediately provide any information on...
RELATED PEOPLE
nbcboston.com
Can Boston Support Two Luxury Shopping Neighborhoods? Experts Say Yes
For decades, Boston's Back Bay — home to Newbury Street and two malls — was the leading destination for high-end shopping in the city. Recently, a new retail hub has popped up, in the South Boston Seaport District, and it's evolved into the next high-end hot spot. But...
nbcboston.com
1 Hurt by Falling Debris in ‘Terrifying' Incident at Construction Site in Boston's Seaport
A person was injured when a piece of construction material fell from a 17-story building onto a vehicle in Boston's Seaport District on Wednesday morning. The incident was reported shortly before 11 a.m. at a building under construction in the 300 block of Congress Street. Photos from the scene showed a vehicle in the right lane surrounded by police tape with the roof and windshield caved in.
nbcboston.com
Mass. National Guard Called in to Fight Fire Burning for Over a Month in Rockport
The Massachusetts National Guard has been activated to help fight a wildfire that's been burning for five weeks in Rockport, officials announced Thursday, as more of the state plunged into severe drought. The Briarwood Fire has been burning above ground and underground across 19 acres, according to Gov. Charlie Baker's...
nbcboston.com
After Outcry, Popular Bike Path Will Only Have a Few Days of ‘Rolling Detours' During Orange Line Shutdown
A plan for moving closures on a popular bike path that runs parallel to the MBTA Orange Line during the first two weeks of the train line's shutdown was reworked Wednesday, amid outcry shortly after it was announced. The Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation had announced the moving closures...
IN THIS ARTICLE
nbcboston.com
Lady Gaga Comes to Fenway Park Friday Night
Pop superstar Lady Gaga is bringing her highly-anticipated Chromatica Ball tour to Boston's Fenway Park Friday night. This show was originally scheduled for August of 2020, but had to be rescheduled twice because of the coronavirus pandemic. The tour is in support of Gaga's fifth solo studio album, "Chromatica," which was released in 2020 and featured high-profile hit singles like "Stupid Love" and the Ariana Grande collaboration "Rain on Me."
nbcboston.com
How Did an SUV Get on the Second Floor of South Shore Plaza?
Photos and videos posted on social media Thursday show an SUV on the second floor of a Massachusetts mall. The Braintree Police Department says officers responded around 11:45 a.m. after a Lincoln MKX stopped on the second floor of South Shore Plaza in Braintree. Video from the scene shows police...
nbcboston.com
Woman's Body Found in Charles River After Search Near Harvard
A woman's body was found in the Charles River between Boston and Cambridge on Wednesday night after police searched the water for hours, officials said. Massachusetts State Police said their preliminary investigation indicates the woman was seen lying on a ledge of the John W. Weeks Bridge near Harvard University. Witnesses who were walking across the bridge at the time said they saw her dive into the water.
nbcboston.com
Back Bay Hotel Gets New Owner, Name With $117M Acquisition
A Florida-based private equity firm has acquired the Loews Boston Hotel in Back Bay for $116.7 million, by one measure the priciest hotel deal in Boston since the pandemic. Electra America Hospitality Group, part of the Electra America firm, is turning the property into the first New England location for the AKA hotel line, with plans for about $20 million in renovations and other improvements.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nbcboston.com
Overnight Fire Sparks Explosions Inside Dudley Warehouse
A large fire broke out overnight at a warehouse in Dudley, Massachusetts, causing multiple explosions inside the building that reportedly held chemicals. Firefighters in Dudley responded to the warehouse to find active fire when they arrived, with reports of chemicals in the building that are used to make wax paper, according to Fire Chief Dean Kochanowski. Crews don't believe the explosions caused hazardous conditions.
nbcboston.com
Windshields Smashed by Shovels, Rebar Thrown From Bridge Onto I-93 in NH
Three vehicles had their windshields smashed by construction equipment thrown from a bridge onto Interstate 93 in Manchester, New Hampshire, Thursday night, police said. No one was hurt, state police said, but they could have been — a bar of reinforced steel that flew through one windshield managed to puncture a passenger seat.
nbcboston.com
Barcelona Wine Bar Opens in Former Temple Bar Location in Cambridge
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A group of tapas restaurants have been joined by a third Boston-area location. According to a press release, Barcelona Wine Bar is now open in Cambridge, moving into the space on Mass. Ave. between Porter Square and Harvard Square that had been home to Temple Bar. The new location joins nearly 20 others including in Boston's South End and Brookline's Washington Square, and it has seating for 117 plus additional seating on an outdoor patio while offering Spanish and Mediterranean small plates along with full meals, a long list of wines, and beer and cocktails.
nbcboston.com
Truck, Car Crash Into Front of Variety Store in Weymouth
Two vehicles crashed into the front of a variety store Thursday in Weymouth Massachusetts, prompting an investigation into what happened. Weymouth police began getting several calls at around 3:40 Thursday afternoon for vehicles slamming into Lynn's Variety, which is on Washington Street, according to Lt. Robert Winer with the Weymouth Police Department.
Comments / 0