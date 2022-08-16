Read full article on original website
Man harrasses minor at Kroger, asks her to ‘buy laundry detergent’
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is looking for a man they say harassed a female minor by aggressively asking her to buy laundry detergent outside the Mendenhall Kroger on Thursday evening. Police say the suspect then followed the young girl into the store, where he continued to...
Car crashes into Midtown T-Mobile
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A vehicle crashed into the front of T-Mobile in Midtown. The crash happened just after 11 a.m. Friday. The vehicle went into the front of the store on Union Avenue. There are no injuries reported.
Sobriety checkpoints scheduled for Sept. 2 in Memphis. Here's where
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There will be two roadside sobriety checkpoints set up in Memphis Friday, Sept. 2. According to Memphis police, the checkpoints will be from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. on E.H. Crump Boulevard near Bellevue Boulevard and on Lamar Avenue near South Parkway. According to Memphis police,...
Facing closure, Peppertree apartments given final chance to address safety concerns
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Friday morning, the defense team for Peppertree apartments was back in federal court in Downtown Memphis. After just under three hours, Judge John Fowlkes told the defense team that he’s lost all patience with the Tesco Properties, who own the apartment complex, and their inability to hinder crime in and around the property, as well as improve the structural integrity of the buildings.
Woman orders cigars, gets 100 TN license plates instead
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman who ordered a box of cigars couldn’t believe what she got instead. She agreed to tell her story about the cigars she was supposed to get as long as we kept her identity hidden. She said what happened is just too bizarre. Her story starts online. She said she […]
Human trafficking continues to be ongoing problem across Mid-South
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Darielle Sparks, 26, is being held on $250,000 bond after a DeSoto County sheriff’s deputy says he tried to run him or her over Thursday in Olive Branch. A deputy fired his or her weapon during the undercover sting, striking Sparks, resulting in non-critical injuries.
Fired Memphis Starbucks employees protesting for pay raise
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The former Memphis Starbucks employees known as the 'Memphis 7' are speaking up about a raise they said they haven't received yet. The group protested Friday on Poplar Avenue and Highland Street, which is where the Starbucks they were fired from is. The three-day strike will last until Sunday.
Memphis Academy of Science and Engineering implements a new no cell phone policy
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Academy of Science and Engineering has had a no cell phone policy for 19 years. The dean of students from the Memphis Academy of Science and Engineering mentions the new system they are implementing to enforce no cell phones. “In the morning, when the students...
'The ER chose me' | How two healthcare workers found their calling
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Great Resignation isn't just for young people. Two current caregivers proved this to be true after they both left positions they held for long periods of time. Why would they do this? They both heard a calling to be in one specific field. Audrey Mills...
Memphis Seven: Fired Starbucks workers say they have jobs back
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Seven workers at a Memphis Starbucks store say they have their jobs back Thursday, six months after they were fired during an effort to unionize. “We got our jobs back,” read a post on the Memphis Seven Facebook page. The National Labor Relations Board said Judge Lipman granted the injunction Thursday. NLRB […]
Federal agents search Memphis medical clinic
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Federal agents were seen searching a Memphis medical clinic in southeast Memphis Wednesday. The FBI with assistance from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation conducted the search at “Families First Health Care LLC.”. The business is in a strip mall on Riverdale Road just south of...
‘I pay my rent on time’: Memphis residents worry rent checks were lost or stolen
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — At least a dozen tenants from two Memphis apartment complexes worry their rent checks and money orders were lost or stolen from a drop box this month. “I paid my rent on the fifth,” said a resident of the Riverdale Apartments, which is owned by Sunshine Corporation. “I work very hard for my money, and I don’t have extra money to give like that.”
How a flight school in Olive Branch is combatting a pilot shortage
OLIVE BRANCH, Miss — The Luke Weathers Flight Academy is focusing on combatting the pilot shortage by training students of diverse backgrounds to be pilots at a cost these students can afford. “I’m originally from Ghana, West Africa,” Brian Sarpong said. “I went to Middle Tennessee State University, graduated...
Two kids safe after kidnapping in South Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say two children were kidnapped in South Memphis Thursday afternoon. Police said the kidnapping happened in the area of Trigg Avenue and Englewood Street. Officers made the scene at around 11:41 a.m. Officers began searching for him in the area of Cannon Street and Orgill Avenue. Michael Martin, who lives […]
Pass It On: Help for an Injured Mail Carrier
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis mail carrier was injured in a hit and run accident and hasn’t been able to work for months. Now, she’s getting some help thanks to a kind neighbor who’s passing it on. There’s a lot of activity in this quaint neighborhood near Midtown. This is where we find Mr. Wayne Stanfill. “I’m […]
New horse speed limit sign unveiled in Germantown
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - If you’ve ever driven in Germantown, you’ve probably noticed a few “Horses 10″ signs posted around the city. Last week, the City of Germantown unveiled a new sign, located on Poplar Pike eastbound just past Eastern Avenue. The “Horses 10″ signs were...
Shooting on Whisper Valley Dr.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shooting on Whisper Valley Dr. leaves one person dead. At 7:08, Officers arrived on the scene at 6019 Whisper Valley Drive, where two victims were located. One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other victim was rushed to Regional One Hospital.
BBB Warns of Scams Hitting Churches, Small Businesses
The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning about a clever scam targeting churches, non-profits, and small businesses with false fines. Randy Hutchinson, president of the BBB of the Mid-South, warned “Wake Up Memphis” listeners Wednesday to carefully check any fees. Notices that claim to be from the “Tennessee...
Memphis startup Youdle is tackling grocery supply problems, one “shelfie” at a time
Telling the story of the local Memphis community came naturally to Kontji Anthony as she’d spent the last 17 years building up her career at the anchor desk at the NBC affiliate WMC-TV. Now, Anthony is writing her own story in the city with the launch of Youdle, a...
Action News 5′s Top 5 Things to Do in the Mid-South this weekend
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Mid-South is expecting more beautiful weather this weekend. Temperatures may not be as cool as Thursday but it’s still a great chance to get out and enjoy some fun things happening in the Bluff City. Memphis Runs for Autism 5k: Mid-South runners looking to...
