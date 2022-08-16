ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
actionnews5.com

Man harrasses minor at Kroger, asks her to ‘buy laundry detergent’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is looking for a man they say harassed a female minor by aggressively asking her to buy laundry detergent outside the Mendenhall Kroger on Thursday evening. Police say the suspect then followed the young girl into the store, where he continued to...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Car crashes into Midtown T-Mobile

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A vehicle crashed into the front of T-Mobile in Midtown. The crash happened just after 11 a.m. Friday. The vehicle went into the front of the store on Union Avenue. There are no injuries reported.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Facing closure, Peppertree apartments given final chance to address safety concerns

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Friday morning, the defense team for Peppertree apartments was back in federal court in Downtown Memphis. After just under three hours, Judge John Fowlkes told the defense team that he’s lost all patience with the Tesco Properties, who own the apartment complex, and their inability to hinder crime in and around the property, as well as improve the structural integrity of the buildings.
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Lifestyle
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
WREG

Woman orders cigars, gets 100 TN license plates instead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman who ordered a box of cigars couldn’t believe what she got instead. She agreed to tell her story about the cigars she was supposed to get as long as we kept her identity hidden. She said what happened is just too bizarre. Her story starts online. She said she […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Human trafficking continues to be ongoing problem across Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Darielle Sparks, 26, is being held on $250,000 bond after a DeSoto County sheriff’s deputy says he tried to run him or her over Thursday in Olive Branch. A deputy fired his or her weapon during the undercover sting, striking Sparks, resulting in non-critical injuries.
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tsa#Airport Security#Laptop Computers#Luggage#Cpss
localmemphis.com

'The ER chose me' | How two healthcare workers found their calling

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Great Resignation isn't just for young people. Two current caregivers proved this to be true after they both left positions they held for long periods of time. Why would they do this? They both heard a calling to be in one specific field. Audrey Mills...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis Seven: Fired Starbucks workers say they have jobs back

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Seven workers at a Memphis Starbucks store say they have their jobs back Thursday, six months after they were fired during an effort to unionize. “We got our jobs back,” read a post on the Memphis Seven Facebook page. The National Labor Relations Board said Judge Lipman granted the injunction Thursday. NLRB […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Federal agents search Memphis medical clinic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Federal agents were seen searching a Memphis medical clinic in southeast Memphis Wednesday. The FBI with assistance from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation conducted the search at “Families First Health Care LLC.”. The business is in a strip mall on Riverdale Road just south of...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

‘I pay my rent on time’: Memphis residents worry rent checks were lost or stolen

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — At least a dozen tenants from two Memphis apartment complexes worry their rent checks and money orders were lost or stolen from a drop box this month. “I paid my rent on the fifth,” said a resident of the Riverdale Apartments, which is owned by Sunshine Corporation. “I work very hard for my money, and I don’t have extra money to give like that.”
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
WREG

Two kids safe after kidnapping in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say two children were kidnapped in South Memphis Thursday afternoon. Police said the kidnapping happened in the area of Trigg Avenue and Englewood Street. Officers made the scene at around 11:41 a.m. Officers began searching for him in the area of Cannon Street and Orgill Avenue. Michael Martin, who lives […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Pass It On: Help for an Injured Mail Carrier

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis mail carrier was injured in a hit and run accident and hasn’t been able to work for months. Now, she’s getting some help thanks to a kind neighbor who’s passing it on. There’s a lot of activity in this quaint neighborhood near Midtown. This is where we find Mr. Wayne Stanfill. “I’m […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

New horse speed limit sign unveiled in Germantown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - If you’ve ever driven in Germantown, you’ve probably noticed a few “Horses 10″ signs posted around the city. Last week, the City of Germantown unveiled a new sign, located on Poplar Pike eastbound just past Eastern Avenue. The “Horses 10″ signs were...
GERMANTOWN, TN
actionnews5.com

Shooting on Whisper Valley Dr.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shooting on Whisper Valley Dr. leaves one person dead. At 7:08, Officers arrived on the scene at 6019 Whisper Valley Drive, where two victims were located. One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other victim was rushed to Regional One Hospital.
MEMPHIS, TN
Mighty 990

BBB Warns of Scams Hitting Churches, Small Businesses

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning about a clever scam targeting churches, non-profits, and small businesses with false fines. Randy Hutchinson, president of the BBB of the Mid-South, warned “Wake Up Memphis” listeners Wednesday to carefully check any fees. Notices that claim to be from the “Tennessee...
TENNESSEE STATE
actionnews5.com

Action News 5′s Top 5 Things to Do in the Mid-South this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Mid-South is expecting more beautiful weather this weekend. Temperatures may not be as cool as Thursday but it’s still a great chance to get out and enjoy some fun things happening in the Bluff City. Memphis Runs for Autism 5k: Mid-South runners looking to...
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy