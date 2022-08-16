Miller High Life introduces ice cream that tastes like a dive bar
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- A new novelty ice cream product is actually meant to recall the flavor of peanut shells on a bar floor.
Miller High Life has partnered with Tipsy Scoop, maker of alcohol-infused ice cream, to create the Ice Cream Dive Bar.
The product combines beer, peanut swirl, tobacco smoke flavor, caramel and a dark chocolate dip. The peanut swirl is designed to mimic the peanut shells frequently found on bar floors.
Tipsy and Miller's collaboration is a celebration of the 100th anniversary of the ice cream bar. Each of the bars contain up to 5% alcohol.
A six-pack costs $36.
